Hold the Throne: Game of Thrones-inspired cocktails that will get you through Sunday night’s watch.

Be brave and conquer the Dothraki Cacao Imperial Old Fashioned.

“Game of Thrones” fans are fiercely awaiting the final episode of the dramatic eight season saga. Non-fans are feverishly avoiding Twitter, and the total GOT takeover, at all costs. But, whether you’re a ‘Thronie’ or not, everybody loves a good cocktail party. Round-up a group of your favorite GOT-ers and try your hand at recreating these three GOT-inspired drinks from chic spots around Miami.

Dothraki Cacao Imperial

In honor of Daenerys’s loyal army, Ron Barceló’s Dothraki Cacao Imperial packs both a sweet kick and an intense punch of chocolate and rum. Available at Minibar, it uses Ron Barceló Imperial, shaved chocolate, angostura bitters, chocolate mole bitters and sugar.





Ingredients:

2 oz Ron Barceló Imperial

Shaved chocolate

2 drops angostura bitters

3 drops chocolate mole bitters

.25 oz of sugar or sweeten to preference

Method:





Add all ingredients in shaker and shake vigorously. Strain over rocks and garnish with shaved chocolate.



















A Northern chill is no match for the Night's Watch Campfire.

Night’s Watch Campfire

Join Jon Snow and the entire Night’s Watch in toasting to this original cocktail created by Jonathan Rodriquez, head mixologist at Irma’s at the W South Beach. Sometimes even the protectors of the realm need to take the edge off with a sweet treat. You too, can brew this gothic aperitif to serve at your watch party. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:





1.5 oz Jameson

.5 oz Baileys

1 oz Demerara

1 oz coco Lopez

Method:

Add all ingredients in the shaker. Shake vigorously. Pour over rocks and garnish with marshmallows. Roast marshmallows until preferred crispiness. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

















Processed with VSCO with a6 preset Fire and blood are not on the list of ingredients for Myn-Tu's Mother of Dragons cocktail.

Mother of Dragons

For seven seasons Daenerys Targaryen, our beloved Khaleesi, has undoubtedly deserved a drink in her namesake. But, SPOILER ALERT: she may have gone off the deep end, what with her burning of a whole city and all. Evil or not, the Mother of Dragons has been a GOT staple from the start and her cocktail, created by Collins Ave. Japanese restaurant Myn-Tu combines Ron Barceló Añejo with a mix of syrupy and sour ingredients. Feels right.





Ingredients:

2 oz Ron Barceló Añejo

3 muddled blackberries

¾ oz simple syrup

½ oz lemon juice

1 oz agua fava (can use egg white for photo purposes)

Garnish: Rosemary sprig and Peychaud’s bitters

Method:





Dry shake for 10 seconds, add ice and share for 30 seconds until foam appears. Strain into coupe glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and a line of Peychaud’s bitters.











Honoring the uber-fancy and wealthy Tyrell family, the High Tea at Highgarden is as beautiful as the fictional Westerosi region.

High Tea at Highgarden

The Miami River district’s own Seaspice has mastered an elegant, yet witty cocktail, fit for the clasp of the noble Lady Olenna Tyrell, otherwise known as the Queen of Thorns. The late matriarch of the richest family in the realm is honored with a Cardamom tea infused gin cocktail, which she would want us to know she approves of. .





Ingredients:

1.5 oz tea infused Gin

.75 oz simple syrup

.5 oz of fresh lemon juice





Method:

Pour all ingredients in tin. Shake vigorously. Pour in a cardamom-brown sugar rimmed martini glass garnished with a lemon twist.















