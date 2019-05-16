Indulge
Bal Harbour elevates the food game with Haute Cuisine, a 4-day gastronomic extravaganza
What began in 2015 as an exclusive culinary experience in the Swiss Alps has, of course, made a home for itself in Miami, as most chic, upscale fads tend to do. Appropriately named Haute Cuisine, this 4-day gastronomic event hosted six of the most prominent and Michelin star-bearing chefs in the world and more than 285 hungry guests at Bal Harbour Village.
A successful endeavor
Staying true to its Swiss origins, where the event was held at the revered W Verbier for four successful years, Bal Harbour’s adaptation offered many of the same activities, like interactive cooking classes and themed dinners.
Not only did these dinners emphasize exquisite cuisines and chefs hand-plucked from across the globe, they also tied in the styles of avant-garde creators like French fashion designer Pierre Balmain or Italian architect Piero Lissoni.
A night to remember
Among these multifaceted dining experiences was a true showstopper – Friday night’s Latin American dinner, held at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour’s Artisan Beach House and hosted by a triple threat of chefs with a combined total of six Michelin stars under their belts - or aprons.
The trio, Thierry Drapeau, Jacques Pourcel and Jean-Baptiste Natali, who all hail from France, complemented a bout of Latin American music with a comprehensive menu of intricate delicacies. Among these dishes were Pourcel’s baked sea bass with green asparagus, kumquat compote and potato emulsion, as well as Drapeau’s take on lamb and foie gras in tajine with green vegetables and Moroccan spices.
A taste for the good life
But the grand finale, or ‘final course,’ of this delectable festival would prove the most extravagant dinner of them all. Guests gathered at the St. Regis for a formal gala, making way for a five-course meal prepared by all six chefs – Sergi Arola, Joel Cesari, Alain Caron, Pourcel, Natali and Drapeau. At the end of the four days, guests not only went home with full bellies, but lifted spirits and a cultural education, too.
Comments