The science of celebrating: the Frost Museum of Science hosted its 3rd annual bash

The theme for this year’s Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science celebration, Science of the Senses, was brought to life through a highly-curated evening that included a unique roving dining and entertainment experience throughout the museum, designed by Shiraz Creative to stimulate a sense of wonder.

Guests were treated to a myriad of unique activations including musical entertainment by the Frost School of Music, live animal encounters, dazzling displays of science and more. The magical evening raised funds that benefit the museum’c continued support of innovations in the scientific realm.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The festivities began in the museum’s Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery with a VIP benefactor pre-party. The occasion paid tribute to Dr. Eugene J. Sayfie, a retired cardiologist and former associate professor of medicine and Medical Director of Executive Health at UHealth, who was presented with the 2019 Visionary Award.

Dr. Phillip Frost and Patricia Frost.

Guests were wowed as they explored the multilevel science museum, aquarium and Frost Planetarium, interactive science experiments, and hands-on activities developed by the museum’s education department.

The evening’s journey through several sensory worlds also included a creative fragrant olfactory display, uniquely created by International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., and a special photo-booth experience.

The Big Bang After-party, the late-night portion of the event, celebrated the Sixth Sense and the possibilities hidden behind the concept of extrasensory perception. Big Bang guests began their night in the museum’s Frost Planetarium with custom laser shows and a unique musical performance followed by late night revelry on the museum’s interactive dance floor with sounds by DJ Arlette Carlin and performance art by Forealism Tribe.

Danie Gomez Ortigoza, Nicolas Guillant, and Soledad Lowe.

frostscience.org.