Oh, you feast! Miami saves its appetite for two major food events in May.

It’s almost summer and you know what that means — festivals! Not just the kind that involve curated “hippie-chic” wardrobes and live music under the hot sun. This month, Miami whets its appetite two major food events that deliver flavor with a side of fun.







Food + Philanthropy

Some of the country’s most celebrated chefs, sommeliers and mixologists will join together at Ice Palace Studios the night of May 17th for South Florida’s Taste of the Nation, with all of the proceeds going to fight childhood hunger. Guests can opt for dishes by renowned local names like Chef Chair Timon Balloo of SUGARCANE | raw bar grill and Co-Chair Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea, along with Chef Co-Chairs Paula DaSilva of The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale and Alex Kuk and Diego Ng of Temple Street Eatery.

The 31st annual tasting event will take place from 7PM to 10PM. New this year is the No Kid Hungry Giving Tree, which will allow guests to make donations in exchange for exclusive dinning opportunities at the evenings participating restaurants. Tickets will be on sale for $125 until May 10th and then $150 after that. nokidhungry.org.













This little piggy went to the Biltmore

South Florida’s porkiest fest, Cochon555, moves to The Biltmore this year, pitting this year’s competing chefs Jorgie Ramos of BARLEY, Karla Hoyos of The Bazaar by Jose Andrés, Fernando Desa of Goya, Daniel Bouza of PokéBao and Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant & Bar in a cook-off that’s meant to highlight the benefit of heritage breeds.

Guests and celebrity judges vote on winning dishes and also have their say in two first-time beverage throw downs. Also new this year, those who don’t do pork will get their own veggie bar. For $200, VIP access to the May 19th event opens the doors an hour beforehand and puts you up close with the contestants and the farmers who helped bring it all together. General admission tickets are available for $130.



cochon555.com.



