In Plane Sight: Travel accessories for the jet-setter

By Claudia Miyar

May 6, 2019

Runway style takes flight this spring with items that make jet-setting that much more chic.

Prada Cahier Belt Bag, $1820.

Prada, 180 Northeast 40th Street, Design District; 305-438-2280; prada.com.

Guise weekend duffel bag.jpg



Guise Black Needlepoint Weekender, $700.

Stubbs & Wootton, 340 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach; 561-655-6857; stubbsandwootton.com.

10_M326935-0007_PK13_001.jpg
Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller Rolex ©Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm Watch in Everose Gold, $48,850.

Kirk Jewelers, 142 East Flagler Street; 305-371-1321; kirkjewelers.com.





louis-vuitton--HGN69WJYD400_PM2_Front view.jpg

Louis Vuitton Men’s ribbed utility gilet, $3350.

Louis Vuitton, 140 Northeast 39th Street, Design District; 305-573-1366; louisvuitton.com.















067307CA7F_front_1_web.1280.1280.jpeg

Hermes Large Smart Case, $860.

Hermes, 163 Northeast 39th Street, Design District; 305-868-0118; hermes.com.















Gucci Medium Web Spinner Suitcase, Saks $3890.jpg

Gucci Medium Web Spinner Suitcase, $3890.

Saks Fifth Avenue at Brickell City Centre, 81 South West 8th Street; 786-907-3800; saksfifthavenue.com.









Thom Browne Foldable Sunglasses the Webster 1000.jpg

Thom Browne Foldable Sunglasses, $1000.

The Webster, 1220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-674-7899; thewebstermiami.com.













NMN5FLE_mz.jpg

Men’s Society Red Eye Survival Kit, $35.

Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Avenue; 305-865-6161; neimanmarcus.com.



