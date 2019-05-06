Indulge
In Plane Sight: Travel accessories for the jet-setter
Runway style takes flight this spring with items that make jet-setting that much more chic.
Prada Cahier Belt Bag, $1820.
Prada, 180 Northeast 40th Street, Design District; 305-438-2280; prada.com.
Guise Black Needlepoint Weekender, $700.
Stubbs & Wootton, 340 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach; 561-655-6857; stubbsandwootton.com.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller 42mm Watch in Everose Gold, $48,850.
Kirk Jewelers, 142 East Flagler Street; 305-371-1321; kirkjewelers.com.
Louis Vuitton Men’s ribbed utility gilet, $3350.
Louis Vuitton, 140 Northeast 39th Street, Design District; 305-573-1366; louisvuitton.com.
Hermes Large Smart Case, $860.
Hermes, 163 Northeast 39th Street, Design District; 305-868-0118; hermes.com.
Gucci Medium Web Spinner Suitcase, $3890.
Saks Fifth Avenue at Brickell City Centre, 81 South West 8th Street; 786-907-3800; saksfifthavenue.com.
Thom Browne Foldable Sunglasses, $1000.
The Webster, 1220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-674-7899; thewebstermiami.com.
Men’s Society Red Eye Survival Kit, $35.
Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Avenue; 305-865-6161; neimanmarcus.com.
