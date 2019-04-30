We know what your mom wants for Mother’s Day (hint: it’s jewelry from Kirk Jewelers)

Some say you can’t have it all. But certain people in our lives deserve to have everything they desire—and those people are mothers. While the journey to finding the perfect gift for the woman who gave us life can sometimes be filled with anxiety, there is one gift that is sure to impress, jewelry. Since INDULGE is all about showcasing the best of Miami, we reached out to our friends at Kirk Jewelers for a sneak peek at selections that will make mom shine.
For the mom who enjoys being the center of attention
Roberto Coin Princess Ring in 18k Yellow Gold with Diamonds, $4,900.
For the adventurer
The Rolex Yacht-Master 37 with an Everose Gold case on Oysterflex bracelet, guaranteed waterproof up to to 100 meters/330 feet. $22,000.
For the fashion-forward mom
Tresor Mosaico London Blue Topaz Hoop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold, $675.
For the art lover
Roberto Coin Venetian Princess Necklace in 18k Rose Gold with Black and White Diamonds, $41,000.
For the practical but luxury-loving lady
Tresor Mosaico Stackable Gemstone Ring in 18k Yellow Gold, $395.
The woman who values simplicity
Rebecca Boulevard Stone Hoop Earrings in Rhodium and Bronze, $139.
For more information, please visit kirkjewelers.com or head to their Downtown Miami store located at 142 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131.
Make sure you check out INDULGE’s Instagram account for a very special giveaway, courtesy of Kirk Jewelers.
