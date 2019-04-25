Luxury Brand Partners’ Mark Rockwood talks to INDULGE about his favorite things in the 305

Rockwood gets his coffee fix at House of Per’La in Coral Gables.

After serving as a Navy submarine officer and getting an MBA in Chicago, Mark Rockwood and his family set their sights on Miami. Now, he’s the general manager of In Common Beauty — under the Luxury Brand Partners portfolio — and he knows a thing or two about style. Rockwood let’s us on his list of ‘it’ places to eat, shop and be seen in the Magic City .

Photo by Carina Mask and Christina Mendenhall

THE COFFEE

“House of Per’La has a bunch of roasts, but I typically get the Colombian Roast latte.”

2626 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables; 786-703-9183; drinkperla.com.

THE HAIR

“V76 is a little-known hair line. They have good formulas — I use the V Rated Natural Wax.”

$21, V-76 by Vaughn; v76.com.

The outdoor area at Kristi House.

THE CAUSE

“I’m inspired by the impact that Kristi House has had on children and adults. My wife is also on the auction committee for the gala, and I’ve been happy to support the charity.”

1265 Northwest 12th Avenue, Miami; 305-547-6800; kristihouse.org.

THE BOWL

“When I’m at Itamae at St. Roch Market, I get the Oahu Bowl. They do a good job balancing the ingredients, herbs and spices.”

140 Northeast 39th Street Suite 241, Miami; itamaemiami.com.

THE JEANS

“I found Revtown online, and I’ve since become friends with one of the founders, Matt Maasdam, a former Navy SEAL and Under Armour exec. They’re a young startup with amazing quality jeans and shirts.”

$79, Revtown, revtownusa.com.

THE SHOE

“I’ve always been a Cole Haan fan. The Grand Pro sneakers are super versatile — I’ve worked the black ones in a tux for a wedding.” $130, Cole Haan at the Shops at Merrick Park, 342 San Lorenzo Avenue, Suite 1075, Coral Gables; 305-442-0882; colehaan.com.

THE BLAZER

“I wear sports coats to work. Hugo Boss’s fit my body and I like the design. For Christmas, my wife got me a few.”

$645, Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour; 305-865-6161; neimanmarcus.com.