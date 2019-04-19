‘The Amparo Experience’ isn’t your typical play. Here’s why you can’t miss the emotional story behind HAVANA CLUB rum

“The Amparo Experience,” an immersive theater show extravaganza, has arrived in Miami. Telling the story of the Arechabala family, creators of the real HAVANA CLUB rum, it’s bringing with it mystery, love, sorrow, history and a few cocktails, of course.











For those unfamiliar with immersive theater, it’s a relatively new movement in theatrical performance, and so by definition AMPARO lacks a few things a typical theater show offers its audience - like a stage and seats. The show begins while you’re physically climbing up the stairs and faintly hear music. Then as the doors open and you step inside the Club Nautico scene, you are catapulted directly into 1957 Cuba. As the live band performs traditional Cuban songs and you sip the popular Havana Especial cocktail the bartender has offered you, all your five senses are captivated as the show’s characters welcome you to their New Year’s Eve celebration.

From there, depending on which of the five tracks you chose upon first purchasing your ticket – from a fiery journey to a nostalgic route – you will follow the story of the Arechabala family’s rise to rum royalty greatness, its terrifying demise during the Cuban Revolution and its revival thanks to another exiled family, Bacardi.





The rum diaries

Created by local playwright Vanessa Garcia, brought to life by Miami-born director Victoria Collado and produced by Tony and Emmy-winning The Broadway Factor (American Son & Kinky Boots), the 90-minute performance is now showing every Thursday-Sunday until May 31 inside a private villa on the edge of Wynwood in downtown.





Theatergoers can expect a lively pre-show welcome thanks to the cantineros behind the bar serving up some classic Cuban cocktails specially curated by the real HAVANA CLUB rum brand ambassador Gio Gutierrez. Make sure to try the Guayabita made with HAVANA CLUB añejo blanco rum, guava and lime or the Airmail also made with the añejo blanco rum, honey, lime and champagne.







Unbelievable, mind blowing, emotional and fun are just a few words that can be used to describe ‘Amparo’. Don’t you want to experience the show everyone’s talking about?

Tickets are on sale now: therealhavanaclub.com/amparo.





