Woman on a mission: Philanthropist Marile López talks about life beyond the glamorous galas

“I have a spreadsheet for my entire calendar year with each event’s time and location, along with the outfit I’m wearing,” López revealed, adding that she owns 80 gowns, which she rotates wearing. “They’re organized in hanging bags with a photo and the date I last wore the dress.”

Don’t let the ball gowns fool you — López is not a socialite. Armed with an MBA, she acts as the Chief Financial Officer of her husband’s law firm, Jorge Luis López Law Firm, specializing in governmental affairs; and she’s a powerhouse philanthropist who has chaired boards and fundraised for numerous charitable organizations for more than 20 years.

“I personally don’t like the word charity. I like mission, or causes,” López said. “The charity is a vehicle to help the cause, and if we as donors and volunteers focus on the cause, we can accomplish so much more than just focusing on one charity.”

KEEPING THE FAITH