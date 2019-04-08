From international “It girls” to Miami socialites, everyone flocks to Patricia Costa’s Beach Boutique for exclusive designers, also emerging with a new lifelong friend

Beach Boutique doesn’t sell umbrellas, sunscreen or towels. Instead, vivid florals, heavenly cashmere and silky blouses are nestled inside this Sunset Harbour fashion oasis. Stepping into a fantasyland of fabric, fashion cognoscenti are greeted with owner Patricia Costa’s beatific smile and enveloped by whimsical Ulla Johnson dresses, enchanting Zhivago gowns and edgy Raquel Allegra tops, among many others. “Beach (Boutique) is for the local woman,” Costa said. “And these women have a heartfelt understanding and support of local businesses. I can’t call them my clients because they are family to me.”

Patricia Costa indulges her artistic inclinations at Beach Boutique, where the longtime Miami resident sells fashion pieces and jewelry that feel like wearable art.

FASHIONABLY INCLINED

Fanciful and imaginative since childhood, the Cape Cod native has always craved to create.At 15 she designed, crafted and sold her first jewelry line to a local boutique. And after a prestigious career in cosmetics with Saks Fifth Avenue, NARSCosmetics and her icon Chanel, she launched Patricia Costa Jewelry in 2000. Each 18k gold piece, dripping in precious and semi precious stones, is inspired by nature, her relationship with God or her fascination with clandestine messages. Costa’s collections are showcased in the company of of posh labels, her feminine hand-painted watercolors and sultry jazz music just above Beach in her exclusive second-floor showroom.

A ROOM WITH A POINT OF VIEW





But that airy, sun-drenched room was never part of the plan. In 2011, Costa opened the street level Beach Boutique in the near-desolate neighborhood on Miami Beach, away from destinations like LincolnRoad and Ocean Drive. By 2013, she had amassed a loyal following and opened her second store on Biscayne, The Weekender.But within two years, the 49 year old realized managing only one store would allow her more quality time with her family, including her unwavering Beach women, who sometimes stop by the store just to visit with Costa. That’s when she closed the Biscayne outpost and took the space just above Beach to create a gathering space glistening with ethereal garments and sparkling jewels.

INSPIRATIONAL STYLING

As she handpicks each designer hanging in her store, Costa looks for emerging and established names who can dress each imaginary muse in her head. From the ultimate feminine Audrey Hepburn in Louiza Babouryan to the femme fatale in Kes, Costa specializes in classic, timeless pieces. “As a business owner you get to sculpt a beautiful road with who you want to work with,” she said. “My store is simple. It’s an unpretentious shopping experience.”

IN BLOOM

The mother of two and a self-proclaimed DIY girl is launching L’Eau Et Moi this month. Inspired by Costa’s cherished rose garden, the collection will feature hand-dyed silk pillowcases and silk throw blankets. Using flowers, botanicals and tea, Costa is creating one-of-a-kind pieces for the home, marking her foray into housewares.“Retail is so much more than fashion, it’s a relationship,” Costa said. “I welcome everyone like they are coming into my home. They trust me to select pieces for their closet and that’s very personal.”

Beach Boutique is located at 1701 Sunset Harbour Drive, Miami Beach; 305-531-8908.

beachboutiquemiami.com





