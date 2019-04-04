Move over rosé. More ladies and gents are thirsting for colorful cocktails made with pink-hued gin.

We interrupt your regularly scheduled rosé-all-day programming for a refreshed way to drink pink. “Pink gin is in,” said Michael Murray, Food & Beverage Director at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, who recently learned of the gin trend that’s already booming across the pond and beyond. “My in-laws, who were visiting from Russia over the holidays, brought a bottle of pink gin with them; so, there was my 40-year-old brother-in-law with this full, thick beard, sipping a flute of pink gin and Champagne on the balcony overlooking Miami Beach.”

That encounter inspired Murray to concoct the Royal Rose Spritz, a ballet-slipper-hued cocktail at Lure Fishbar at Loews Miami Beach, made with Wölffer Pink Gin, Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé and St-Germain to bring out the floral notes, along with a splash of Sprite and simple syrup.“ The difference between clear gin and pink gin is the finishing flavor, so it’s a nice, neat profile,” explained Murray. “This bubbly cocktail pairs well with lighter fare, especially seafood like oysters and sashimi.” Just don’t confuse pink gin with the 19th-century British cocktail of gin dashed with Angostura bitters.





Felipe Cuevas. Royal Rose Spritz. $16. Lure Fishbar at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

These days, brands are making gin blush by infusing pink fruits like strawberry, raspberry, grapefruit, and even rhubarb and rose petals. While pink gin is widely popular in the U.K.,the spirit is slowly entering the U.S., thanks to brands like Beefeater, Gordon’s and Gin Lane 1751. (Most pink gins will require ordering from online websites that specialize in importing spirits.) “In the past, we had to infuse our gins for them to taste the way we wanted. Now, with pink gin there is one less step we have to take,” says JP Belonni, lead bartender at Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale.

Felipe Cuevas. The Pink Panther. $14. Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, One N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com.

For spring, Belonni is featuring a pink gin cocktail appropriately called The Pink Panther, starring strawberry-forward Beefeater Pink Gin, Campari, grapefruit juice and lemon juice, and crowned with a strawberry foam.“It’s refreshing and aromatic.”Looking for more gin-spiration? Similar to its clear counterpart, pink gin also makes for beautiful, floral or fruit flavored gin and tonics — Belonni suggests garnishing with fresh berries or a lemon peel — as well as an upgraded Tom Collins. Gin for the win.