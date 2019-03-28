Pop-Up Poetry: The O, Miami Poetry Festival aims to inspire the community

The O, Miami Poetry Festival dreams up some indisputably creative ways every year to get people engaged in line and verse. With a mission that intends to get the Miami community lit (literature, that is), the festival’s main aspiration is for every single person in Miami-Dade County to encounter a poem during the month of April.
Since its founding in 2011, the event has hosted performances by renowned names in poetry like Anne Carson, Raúl Zurita, W.S. Merwin, Patti Smith, Richard Blanco, Tracy K. Smith, Thurston Moore, Kevin Young, and many others.
Among the highlights from this year’s 35 projects and 17 events planned the April-long festival:
- Robert Frost serves as the inspiration behind Stay Gold, the festival’s first permanent public art piece by artist Jessy Nite, arriving in a field adjacent to the Robert is Here farm stand.
- Custom flip-flops will be handed out that leave impressions of text on the sand.
- Middle-schoolers will plant poetry in virtual spaces inside the Fortnite video game.
- Miami Beach Botanical Garden will host a Poetry in Pajama Party.
- The Betsy will feature a poetry reading by Dawn Lundy Martin.
- A six-course dinner by Southern Indian chef Anita Sharma will explore Caribbean cuisine.
For more information, please visit omiami.org.
