The Arrival of Mr. C: The Cipriani brothers reinvent contemporary luxe at their hotel in Coconut Grove

Since its opening in 2010, SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been one of Miami’s greatest homegrown success stories. The restaurant, an anchor of Midtown Miami, was quickly hailed among the best new restaurant openings of the year, and was even a James Beard Foundation Awards semi-finalist. In the past decade, the brand has expanded to two other locations nationally, in Las Vegas and Brooklyn, New York, and inspired spin-off restaurants in London, Duck & Waffle and Duck & Waffle Local.