The Arrival of Mr. C: The Cipriani brothers reinvent contemporary luxe at their hotel in Coconut Grove

Brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani say they couldn’t find a hotel in the States as luxurious as the ones their family operate overseas, so they opened Mr. C Hotels in Beverly Hills and New York City. Their newest luxury spot arrives this spring in Coconut Grove, with touches that speak to a new level of pampering, from the Bellini at check-in to the fine Italian linens and bedding.
Rooms start at $485, but for those who want even more, spring for the Mr. C Presidential Suite, with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, four balconies, panoramic views of Coconut Grove and room to accommodate dinner parties.
Speaking of dinner, the Cipriani brothers wouldn’t consider developing a high-end hotel in Miami without including a fabulous spot to dine at. Influenced by their extensive travels throughout Italy, Bellini–the restaurant at the new property–will be serving rustic Italian fare in an ambiance and cool yet approachable as the brothers themselves.
2988 McFarlane Road; 866-786-4173; mrccoconutgrove.com.
