Fashion fest: H&M presented their desert chic-inspired collaboration in Miami with a mix of trends, music and good vibes

By Elysze Held Photos by World Red Eye

March 26, 2019 10:48 AM

March 26, 2019

H&M recently celebrated the launch of their latest Studio Spring/Summer 2019 Collection with an interactive pre-shop event at the Lincoln Road store. It had all the elements of a cool Miami happening: Celebrity DJ Hannah Bronfman; its own signature cocktail for the evening, Red Rock Paloma; magical color-changing ice cream from local ice cream shop Dasher & Crank and the crowd favorite, an immersive photo booth in which Miami florist Ines Naftali Studio created a full floral concept where cactus, succulents and tropical elements created a lush warm and serene desert vibe.

Hosts Melody de la Fe, Carolina Lindo, Martha Graeff, Claudia Vergara and Karen Martinez

The event was hosted by Miami influencers who took part in the local H&M campaign, which included Carolina Lindo, Claudia Vergara, Karen Martinez, Martha Graeff and Melody de la Fe. Invitees were treated to a scavenger hunt where upon completion, guests received an essentials kit filled with Miami-inspired H&M goodies, and a live painting by artist Gloria Hernando.

The striking studio collection, based on a fictional muse is referred to by H&M’s campaign as a “glam explorer”, offered a new definition for relaxed chic: earth tones, animal prints, breezy cottons…the perfect wardrobe for summer in Miami.

DJ Hannah Bronfman



Looks from H&M’s SS19 Studio Collection

