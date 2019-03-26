Fashion fest: H&M presented their desert chic-inspired collaboration in Miami with a mix of trends, music and good vibes

H&M recently celebrated the launch of their latest Studio Spring/Summer 2019 Collection with an interactive pre-shop event at the Lincoln Road store. It had all the elements of a cool Miami happening: Celebrity DJ Hannah Bronfman; its own signature cocktail for the evening, Red Rock Paloma; magical color-changing ice cream from local ice cream shop Dasher & Crank and the crowd favorite, an immersive photo booth in which Miami florist Ines Naftali Studio created a full floral concept where cactus, succulents and tropical elements created a lush warm and serene desert vibe.
The event was hosted by Miami influencers who took part in the local H&M campaign, which included Carolina Lindo, Claudia Vergara, Karen Martinez, Martha Graeff and Melody de la Fe. Invitees were treated to a scavenger hunt where upon completion, guests received an essentials kit filled with Miami-inspired H&M goodies, and a live painting by artist Gloria Hernando.
The striking studio collection, based on a fictional muse is referred to by H&M’s campaign as a “glam explorer”, offered a new definition for relaxed chic: earth tones, animal prints, breezy cottons…the perfect wardrobe for summer in Miami.
Looks from H&M’s SS19 Studio Collection
