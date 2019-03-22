Cabana cool: Poolside views, comped rosé and coveted VIP treatment are just three reasons to enjoy cabana culture

There’s more to living your best life than laying out by the pool, sandwiched between other sunbathers who are just trying to get a decent swimsuit selfie. Enter the luxurious cabana options available in some of Miami’s hottest hotels. Who wouldn’t be thrilled at the thought of their own private space, with fresh fruit, and maybe even some libations (#roséallday), all with a personal concierge? You don’t have to be a hotel guest at any of these hotspots to enjoy a cabana staycation. The splurge is worth the VIP treatment.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Soak up some history at this iconic Miami Beach hotel, and do it from the privacy of your own cabana! Cabanas range from $350-$750 depending on day and holiday, and come with personalized butler service, HDTV and wifi, complimentary water, refreshments, and fresh fruit. Whether you want to lay out on the plush cabana lounge furniture or take a refreshing dip in one of the hotel’s eight (yes, 8) pools, you’ll always have an unobstructed view of all the action. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Fl (800) 548-8886
Mondrian South Beach
With a stellar view of Biscayne Bay, these cabanas offer maximum pool glam on your visit. Cabanas range from $750 (weekdays), $1000 (weekends) and guests can enjoy specialty cocktails or lunch (the coconut shrimp dish is a must) from the comfort of their lush private area. Sundays are especially lively with the hotel’s Sundance Pool Series, which features a DJ spinning tracks. 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, Fl (305) 514-1500
Biltmore Hotel
A pool day at the Biltmore is like being magically transported to some hidden Mediterranean destination surrounded by palm trees, hibiscus, and architectural glamour. Now, imagine adding one of their private poolside cabanas to that equation. Enjoy private rain showers, banana leaf ceiling fans, and teakwood furniture for lounging and relaxing. Deluxe cabanas for two guests range from $179-$219, while suites range from $219-$279. 1200 Anastasia Ave, Coral Gables, Fl (855) 454-0196
Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club
Cabana Row at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club is alive and booming once again with their reimagined daytime cabanas, once enjoyed by the likes of Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor, and Frank Sinatra. Guests will have access to both the pool and beach, the spa’s Hammam and locker room. During high season (May-Nov), cabanas range from $350-$750. 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, Fl (305) 381-3333
The Confidante Miami Beach - There’s an Instagram-worthy cabana waiting for you at the Confidante Miami Beach. The Art Deco-style pool area offers the perfect backdrop to one of these cabanas (starting at $250) that come with your choice of a complimentary bottle of rosé, a pitcher of specialty cocktails, or a bucket of beers. 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, Fl (305) 424-1234
