Gelato Festival America comes to Brickell City Center for two days of sweet delights

Earlier this year, Citi Taste of Tennis announced its return to Miami for the fifth annual premier culinary and tennis experience that some consider a kick-off to the Miami Open. The latest news announced confirmation of this year’s top-ranked American tennis star, John Isner, serving as the event’s official ambassador, with acclaimed chef Adrianne Calvo leading the roster of esteemed chefs. Citi Taste of Tennis will start off two weeks filled with tennis excitement at SLS Brickell’s Altitude Pool Deck on Monday, March 18th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.