Gelato Festival America comes to Brickell City Center for two days of sweet delights

Gelato scoops, gelato shots, gelato cocktails… Can one ever have too much of the creamy Italian treat? Find out this weekend as the Gelato Festival America swirls into Miami for the first time, setting up shop in Brickell City Centre and La Centrale, the center’s popular Italian food hall.
The two-day extravaganza will feature live music, eating contests and yes, even cocktails made with the Italian dessert. 11 top-scoring international gelato chefs will each enter an original flavor in the most competitive gelato competition in America, strategically partnered with Carpigiani and Sigep.
Only two gelato chefs will claim victory and continue on to the Gelato Festival World Masters in Italy.
The event will take place starting tomorrow, March 16th from 3pm to 11pm, and run through Sunday, March 17 from 11 am to 7pm.
