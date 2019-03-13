Citi Taste of Tennis serves up flavor for the 5th year

Earlier this year, Citi Taste of Tennis announced its return to Miami for the fifth annual premier culinary and tennis experience that some consider a kick-off to the Miami Open. The latest news announced confirmation of this year’s top-ranked American tennis star, John Isner, serving as the event’s official ambassador, with acclaimed chef Adrianne Calvo leading the roster of esteemed chefs. Citi Taste of Tennis will start off two weeks filled with tennis excitement at SLS Brickell’s Altitude Pool Deck on Monday, March 18th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
A must for all local foodies and tennis fans, the action-packed evening will feature signature cuisines prepared by top chefs including Brad Kilgore (Kilgore Culinary Group), Justin Smillie (Upland) and Carlos Garcia (Obra), paired with some of the world’s best tennis players. Guests will enjoy up close and personal interactions with their favorite athletes and chefs and an array of amazing cocktails, music and interactive sponsor experiences. Past participants include tennis favorites Venus Williams, who will be present this year, Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Caroline Wozniacki, Mike and Bob Bryan, Feliciano Lopez and many others.
Tickets to the event are $200 and include unlimited food and drink throughout the evening. Please visit www.tasteoftennis.com/miami and be sure to follow #CitiTasteofTennis on social media.
Comments