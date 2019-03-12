Indulge

Big names honored at Miami-Dade Public Schools’ annual For the Love of Learning Gala

By Jenny Starr Perez

March 12, 2019 01:08 PM

The recent For the Love of Learning Gala brought top players in the community to the JW Marriott Marquis to raise funds benefiting the children of Miami-Dade County Public Schools through the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc.

Dan and Trish Bell together with Maria and Alberto Carvalho

Hosted by Maria & Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools, and Trish & Dan Bell, the glamorous affair was attended by Miami’s philanthropic and influential business and community leaders, many of whom are graduates of the public school system.

Dan and Trish Bell with Marile and Jorge Luis Lopez

Honored that evening were members of the M-DCPS Alumni Hall of Fame class of 2019: The 19-time Grammy Award winner, music producer, and entrepreneur, Emilio Estefan, shareholder with Stearns Weaver Miller, Alan Fein, and President of the José Milton Foundation, Ana VeigaMilton.





