Big names honored at Miami-Dade Public Schools’ annual For the Love of Learning Gala

The recent For the Love of Learning Gala brought top players in the community to the JW Marriott Marquis to raise funds benefiting the children of Miami-Dade County Public Schools through the Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc.
Hosted by Maria & Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools, and Trish & Dan Bell, the glamorous affair was attended by Miami’s philanthropic and influential business and community leaders, many of whom are graduates of the public school system.
Honored that evening were members of the M-DCPS Alumni Hall of Fame class of 2019: The 19-time Grammy Award winner, music producer, and entrepreneur, Emilio Estefan, shareholder with Stearns Weaver Miller, Alan Fein, and President of the José Milton Foundation, Ana VeigaMilton.
