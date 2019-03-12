Big names honored at Miami-Dade Public Schools’ annual For the Love of Learning Gala

Last week, the inaugural edition of the annual MiamiPhotoFest (www.miamiphotofest.org) wrapped up a successful 5-day showcase of the work of over 200 photographers in an exhibition featuring world-renowned artists alongside cutting-edge talents. Founded by The Florida Photographic Foundation, MiamiPhotoFest is an annual international photography festival dedicated to celebration of creative documentary practice and its influence in modern day society, both as a source of news and inspiration.