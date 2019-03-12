Miami Photo Fest 2019 celebrates a picture-perfect inaugural event in the Miami Design District

Last week, the inaugural edition of the annual MiamiPhotoFest (www.miamiphotofest.org) wrapped up a successful 5-day showcase of the work of over 200 photographers in an exhibition featuring world-renowned artists alongside cutting-edge talents. Founded by The Florida Photographic Foundation, MiamiPhotoFest is an annual international photography festival dedicated to celebration of creative documentary practice and its influence in modern day society, both as a source of news and inspiration.
Following an opening-night VIP-only preview and reception at the historic Moore building in the heart of the Miami Design District, an ongoing schedule of workshops, artist talks, portfolio reviews, and evening multimedia projections comprised a full four-day spectrum of cultural and educational programs for visitors and participating artists.
The announcement of scholarships and grants supporting the vibrancy of the local and international creative community were also made during the festival, as well as news of the 2019 MiamiPhotoFest International Emerging Photography Awards, sponsored by Fujifilm. The festival named Alberto del Hoyo this year’s winner for his “Mystic Valley” series which documents excursions into the Omo Valley in Ethiopia over a four-year period.
