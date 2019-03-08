We asked our resident sommelier to pick five of her favorite bottles of Cabernet Franc. She went one step further, adding musical whims to her tasting notes.

The Miami Marlins are taking the Marlins Park experience to a luxe level.

This past Tuesday, the team—including Marlins President Chip Bowers and CEO, Derek Jeter— unveiled the highly anticipated suite-lounge concept The Club presented by DEX Imaging, as well as announcing new food partners that will be serving guests at the Park this season. The premium space has received a transformation into a first-class lounge that speaks directly to those seeking a uniquely Miami vibe.



