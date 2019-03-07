Game changers: Miami Marlins unveil the new The Club presented by DEX Imaging at Marlins Park, along with new, exciting food options

The Miami Marlins are taking the Marlins Park experience to a luxe level.
This past Tuesday, the team—including Marlins President Chip Bowers and CEO, Derek Jeter— unveiled the highly anticipated suite-lounge concept The Club presented by DEX Imaging, as well as announcing new food partners that will be serving guests at the Park this season. The premium space has received a transformation into a first-class lounge that speaks directly to those seeking a uniquely Miami vibe.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
A roster of fun
With a completely re-imagined food and beverage experience, The Club presented by DEX Imaging features an elevated casual ambiance with music playing, along with the variety of food and drink options, which extend to and enhance the in-seat experience. Designed by local Miami firm, Edge of Architecture, the chic and oh-so-sleek space gives sports-loving Miamians more reason to head to the Park this summer.
Ball and bites
But let’s not forget about the food.
Instagram accounts belonging to guests of Tuesday’s unveiling were flooded with offerings by Chef Michael Finizia, El Mercado by Pepsi and the 3o5 offerings. New food partners Miami’s Best Pizza, Pincho, Novecento and Suviche were also on hand to provide guests with gastronomic treats that hit one out of the park, flavor wise.
For more information, visit Marlins.com/TheClub.
Comments