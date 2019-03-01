So many art parties, so little time: fundraisers in Miami to support artists and art education programs

Miami is a cultural center, full of creativity, fashion and, of course, art. In the next few weeks, renowned cultural institutions like The Bass, PAMM, and Locust Projects will host fundraisers that not only support exhibits and art education, but also the thriving art scene in the Magic City.
Night at the Museum 2019
Prepare for an exciting evening voyaging through a neon jungle tonight, March 1, from 8-11 p.m. The annual spring fundraiser directly supports the exhibition and education programs at The Bass Museum in Miami Beach.
The Art in the Wild-themed event will feature music by RICHIE HELL, an art installation by Haiiileen, and a photo experience by Capture POD. Membership at the Affiliate ($250) level or above is required for access to the event.
For more information, please visit thebass.org.
Art of the Party, Presented by Valentino
The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will host its fifth annual Art of the Party on March 9, 2019. The evening will honor the artist Christo, and pay tribute to philanthropists Dorothy and Aaron Podhurst, who have helped PAMM grow since its inception.
The annual event, presented by Valentino, will feature three exclusive guest experiences—Chef’s Table Seated Dinner at 6:30 p.m.,Supper Club Dinner Lounge at 8:30 p.m., and Remix at 10:30 p.m.—where guests will enjoy an unforgettable dining experience, live entertainment and a late-night dance party to be remembered.
For tickets and more information, please visit pamm.org.
Locust Projects Kaleidoscopic Spring Fling 2019
Bringing together creativity, culture, fashion and food, this year’s annual Locust Projects Spring Fling will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 7-10 p.m in the Miami Design District.
The event will feature a kaleidoscopic theme, inspired by the work of Locust Projects alumni, Jen Stark. A luxury auction including coveted products and singular experiences will take place to raise funds for Locust Projects—Miami’s foremost incubator of art and ideas for striving artists.
With a ticket purchase, guests are invited to sport vibrant, bold, and show stopping colors and patterns.
Individual tickets will be available for purchase starting today, March 1, 2019
For more information, please visit locustprojects.org.
Comments