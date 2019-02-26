Joshua Marcus of Josh’s Deli takes us on a casual stroll through Surfside, a cozy beach town that’s making waves

Incorporated more than 80 years ago, the Town of Surfside has an unmistakably cozy beach-town feel, complete with family-run shops along Harding Avenue, its main drag. Surfside is bordered by Bay Harbor Islands, Bal Harbour and North Beach, with seamless access to Miami Beach and Sunny Isles. In the town’s heyday, celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra frequented the glamorous Surf Club, now part of a new Four Seasons hotel, which hosted poolside fashion shows. Today, Surfside residents and visitors delight in amenities like the local Community Center and Aquatic Facility, along the town’s mile-long beach, the fiberglass Florida Loggerhead Sea Turtle sculptures, on 93rd Street, which were painted by local artists.
Meet our guide
Joshua Marcus, 44, opened his Surfside restaurant, Josh’s Deli (9517 Harding Avenue), nearly seven years ago.
During the days, the deli is known for its fan favorites like the popular Jewban sandwich, which comes stacked with pastrami and roasted pork on rye bread. On select Friday nights, Marcus converts the restaurant into a classic steakhouse of sorts, with tableside preparations and house-aged cuts of meat.
“In a lot of ways, my restaurant is representative of Surfside itself,” he said. “Some of the best qualities are its small-town, accessible nature.”
Shave and a cut
“I’ve been getting my hair cut and beard trimmed at the Carousel Barber Shop for eight years. They do old-fashioned, straight-razor shaves. It’s a classic barber shop that’s been in Surfside for over 20 years. They even have one of those red-and-blue spinning things out front!” 9504 Harding Avenue; 305-861-2307; facebook.com.
Gifts for her
“The owner of Le Beau Maroc imports amazing Moroccan-style dresses and jewelry. I get stuff for my mother from there.” 9507 Harding Avenue; 305-763-8847; facebook.com/lebeaumarocmiami/.
Jewelry experts
“Peikin Empire sells and fixes jewelry. People who have been in town for years trust them with their treasures.” 9515 Harding Avenue; 305-861-4418; visitsurfsidefl.com.
Keep calm
“Her Royal Household sells beautiful British small wares and tchotchkes in this cute little shop. The owner does little parties every month, and in the afternoon she serves tea and crumpets.” 9513 Harding Avenue; 786-474-8706; herroyalhousehold.com.
Sunset views
“When my mother comes into town she stays at the Grand Beach Hotel in Surfside. It’s right on the water. They have a great bar on the rooftop (Sky Bar), where you can get drinks and watch the sunset.” 9449 Collins Avenue; 305-534-8666; grandbeachhotel.com/hotels/surfside.
Sweet treats
“My girlfriend, Evelyn, and I get ice cream at Serendipity Creamery & Yogurt Café. They make their own stuff, and it’s kosher. She likes the strawberry sorbet, I like the peanut butter cup.” 9457 Harding Avenue; 305-865-1506; serendipitycreamery.com.
Fresh fish
“I’m a pretty simple guy when it comes to sushi. I get the eel and avocado roll from Sushi Republic, which is really good.” 9583 Harding Avenue; 305-867-8036; sushirepublic.net.
It’s all good
“I tried the dulce de leche pop at Morelia Gourmet Paletas. It was so good. Isn’t dulce de leche everything good?” 9571 Harding Avenue; 305-397-8480; paletasmorelia.com.
Clothes for kids
“A wonderful customer of mine opened a children’s clothing store called Couture Kids, on the top floor of Bal Harbour Shops. I got a little Stella McCartney dress for my daughter, Gala.” 9700 Collins Avenue; 305-763-8691; balharbourshops.com.
Healthy and homemade
“The food at Open Kitchen leans toward healthy. It’s fresh and homemade, so everything is delicious. I get the chicken wrap. When I go out, I eat simple.” 1071 95th Street; 305-865-0090; openkitchenmiami.com.
