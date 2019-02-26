Joshua Marcus of Josh’s Deli takes us on a casual stroll through Surfside, a cozy beach town that’s making waves

High up in the penthouse of the Raleigh hotel, Karl Lagerfeld had turned his back to the flurry of activity around him – the stylists, models and seamstresses typical of the frenzy found 24 hours before the debut of a collection – preferring for a moment the serene view of the iconic pool below and the ocean beyond. When Lagerfeld returned to his work, he was grinning, almost giddily.

When I awoke early Tuesday morning to the news of Lagerfeld’s death in Paris at the age of 85, that penthouse moment in May 2008 immediately leaped to mind. The longtime artistic director of Chanel had chosen South Beach and the Raleigh for the debut of the house’s Cruise 2009 collection, and though his eyes were hidden behind the oversized black sunglasses that were as signature to his look as his snow-white ponytail and fingerless gloves, it was clear Lagerfeld was having a grand time.



