Some of the biggest names in the food world saw their stars rise after SOBEWFF appearances







Miami Beach’s pedestrian-friendly Lincoln Road just got a little more foodie-friendly, too, with the opening of two new food halls. After seeing great success in Lisbon, the Time Out Market is expanding all over the United States, including South Beach. The 17,000-square-foot Time Out Market Miami has room for 440 diners to enjoy 17 restaurants, three bars and a space dedicated to local art. timeoutmarket.com/miami.