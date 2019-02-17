Indulge

Lincoln Road’s New Dining: Two new food halls make casual dining the fashionable thing to do

By Eric Barton

February 17, 2019 12:00 AM

February 17th, 2019

L5SoQI2g.jpg
The Time Out Market Miami


Miami Beach’s pedestrian-friendly Lincoln Road just got a little more foodie-friendly, too, with the opening of two new food halls. After seeing great success in Lisbon, the Time Out Market is expanding all over the United States, including South Beach. The 17,000-square-foot Time Out Market Miami has room for 440 diners to enjoy 17 restaurants, three bars and a space dedicated to local art. timeoutmarket.com/miami.

6zufqDR4.jpg
The Lincoln Eatery

The Lincoln Eatery opened last month with 16 restaurants and bars and a coming-soon rooftop terrace. Miami-based Arquitectonica designed the 9,600-square-foot space, where vendors are selling sandwiches and wraps, Japanese fusion, nitrogen ice cream and more. thelincolneatery.com.

  Comments  