The Weekender: Presidents’ Day weekend sees the return of four of the year’s biggest and most exclusive events

While it may be a holiday weekend, don’t let the idea of a mini-vacation from it all stop you from enjoying Miami’s busiest weekend of 2019 (so far). Four of the city’s most anticipated happenings are currently underway and trust us, you won’t want to sit these out.
After all, the latest Netflix documentary can wait. A multi-million dollar superyacht? Not so much.
Art Wynwood is Miami’s winter home of contemporary art. With 25,000 attendees, 180 artists and 60 participating galleries, the fair takes over the former Miami Herald site overlooking Biscayne Bay downtown from February 14-18. Tickets are $25-$200. artwynwood.com.
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival, a premier outdoor art event, shows 360 jury-selected artists in 15 categories of art. This year’s entertainment includes concerts, a family zone and culinary events featuring chefs Cindy Hutson and Ralph Pagano. Seek out VIP tickets for breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton, valet parking, early entry to the festival and discounts. cgaf.com.
The 31st annual Miami Yacht Show opened up shop yesterday at its new downtown Miami location at One Herald Plaza, after moving on from its 30-year Miami Beach venue. The 2019 yacht show promises to be more spectacular than ever before with a 60-acre display that includes a massive 67,000-square-foot exhibition space and nearly 500 stunning vessels from the world’s foremost yacht and superyacht manufacturers and brokers. www.miamiyachtshow.com.
Watches & Wonders Miami marks its second edition with more exclusive haute horlogerie brands participating this year. Maisons such as Cartier, Vacheron Constantin and Girard-Perregaux will be showcasing their most coveted limited-edition pieces, much to the delight of watch enthusiasts, connoisseurs and collectors. Expect to see new products and concepts like Piaget’s record-breaking Altiplano Concept timepiece, and the global launch of a new piece from the X Collection by Ulysse Nardin, designed to appeal to a younger clientele. watchesandwonders.com.
