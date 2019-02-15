The Weekender: Presidents’ Day weekend sees the return of four of the year’s biggest and most exclusive events

A unique style of residence that rarely comes on the market due to the collectability of its architecture and grounds, this spectacular Neo-Georgian estate showcases classic and modern architectural and design influences in one of the most coveted waterfront locations in Miami Beach. Primely positioned on the only point lot within the private and exclusive gated enclave of La Gorce Island; this rare residence boasts nearly two acres of land and 500ft of boundless waterfront that can accommodate a superyacht and offers easy access to the Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and no fixed bridges to the Bay.

The over 10,000 sq. ft. interior offers an open floor plan, grand staircase, seven bedrooms with renovated all-white ensuite baths, 9.5 bathrooms, 950 sq. ft. custom chef’s kitchen with adjoining dining area, guest wing, and walnut floors. Impressive stacking impact doors in the main living area open out to the covered terrace and 30’ x 60’ pool with hot tub and wading area.