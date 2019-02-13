Experience Waterfront Living Like Nowhere Else

A unique style of residence that rarely comes on the market due to the collectability of its architecture and grounds, this spectacular Neo-Georgian estate showcases classic and modern architectural and design influences in one of the most coveted waterfront locations in Miami Beach. Primely positioned on the only point lot within the private and exclusive gated enclave of La Gorce Island; this rare residence boasts nearly two acres of land and 500ft of boundless waterfront that can accommodate a superyacht and offers easy access to the Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and no fixed bridges to the Bay.
The over 10,000 sq. ft. interior offers an open floor plan, grand staircase, seven bedrooms with renovated all-white ensuite baths, 9.5 bathrooms, 950 sq. ft. custom chef’s kitchen with adjoining dining area, guest wing, and walnut floors. Impressive stacking impact doors in the main living area open out to the covered terrace and 30’ x 60’ pool with hot tub and wading area.
The vast grounds feature a separate guest house and gym, pool house with a full kitchen, bath, and rooftop viewing deck. The HydroCourt tennis court featured professional-grade lighting. Other notable features of the exterior include two boat lifts, recently replaced seawall, large circular drive, three-car garage, and extensive green spaces. The residence offers high-tech security and also benefits from a guard gate and marine patrol around the island, as well as a private park exclusively for residents of La Gorce Island. Enjoy being just minutes from La Gorce Country Club, Bal Harbour Shops, the Beach, and fine dining. This residence is not just a world-class resort-like estate, but also an incredible waterfront compound fit for the most elite lifestyle connoisseurs, and the prestigious address says it all...100 La Gorce Circle
For more information, or to schedule a private showing, contact Nancy Batchelor with EWM Realty International at 305.903.2850.
