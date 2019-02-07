With sun-soaked voyages that go everywhere from Sardinia to St. Lucia, the Sailing Collective makes vacations as much about the journey as the destination

The first day that twin brothers Christian and Giancarlo Guevara sold their desserts at the Yellow Green Farmers Market, they hoped to make $350 — enough cash to cover their rented space. To their surprise, their cream puffs, ethereal meringue kisses and mini-cupcakes were an instant sensation.

“We made more than $2,000 dollars, and we sold out,” Christian said of that day in 2015. “We had to work until 6 a.m. to prepare for the second day, when we sold out again. We never expected for people to like our desserts that much.”



