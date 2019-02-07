The pastry chefs of dbakers Sweet Studio are the whizzes behind beautiful and creative confections

In the morning, on the deck of the sailboat, we filled our bellies with soft scrambled eggs and a spiral of pan-fried Sardinian sausage with sliced kiwi and Greek yogurt sprinkled with chia seeds, goji berries and honey. And coffee. Lots of coffee.

Bobbing while we anchored in a little cove, the crisp blue sea plunged below us, and the ragged coast of Isola Razzoli promised a hike through the uninhabited island’s interior to a crumbling lighthouse on a cliff.