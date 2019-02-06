Cocktail Culture: Because Martinis, Manhattans and Margaritas just taste better when your style is this cool

Whether you drink, stir, or in some cases, wear them, cocktails always seem to keep things shakin’.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
1. Emily & Meritt Leopard Print Cotton Napkins
$19.50 for four. Pottery Barn, 358 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables; 305-569-9022; potterybarn.com.
2.ANNA by RabLabs Emerald and Gold Coasters
$195. Bloomingdale’s, 19555 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura; 305-792-1000; bloomingdales.com.
4. AERIN Cocktail Picks with Holder
$225. Neiman Marcus, 385 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables; 305-576-3501; neimanmarcus.com.
5. Martini Embroidered Velvet Slippers for Men and Women
$525. Stubbs & Wootton, 340 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach; 561-655-6857; stubbsandwootton.com.
6. Rallye Silver Cocktail Spoon
$90. Hermes. 163 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; 305-868-0118; hermes.com.
7. Sea Urchin Cocktail Ring
$495. Pharaoun Cocktail Rings, Key Biscayne; 646-883-0890; visit@pharaoun.com; pharaoun.com.
8. Manhattan Crystal Cocktail Collection
$150-$2,350. Saint Louis Crystal, 163 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; saint-louis.com.
Comments