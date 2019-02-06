Indulge

Cocktail Culture: Because Martinis, Manhattans and Margaritas just taste better when your style is this cool

By Claudia Miyar

February 06, 2019 03:11 PM

February 6, 2019

Whether you drink, stir, or in some cases, wear them, cocktails always seem to keep things shakin’.









1. Emily & Meritt Leopard Print Cotton Napkins

1 napkins the-emily-meritt-leopard-prink-cocktail-napkin-set-of-4-o.jpg

$19.50 for four. Pottery Barn, 358 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables; 305-569-9022; potterybarn.com.





2.ANNA by RabLabs Emerald and Gold Coasters

3 coasters.jpg

$195. Bloomingdale’s, 19555 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura; 305-792-1000; bloomingdales.com.





4. AERIN Cocktail Picks with Holder

4 Aerin cocktail picks- 225 NM.jpg

$225. Neiman Marcus, 385 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables; 305-576-3501; neimanmarcus.com.











5. Martini Embroidered Velvet Slippers for Men and Women

5 slippers Martini_Men_Slipper_media-0_1024x1024.jpg

$525. Stubbs & Wootton, 340 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach; 561-655-6857; stubbsandwootton.com.











6. Rallye Silver Cocktail Spoon

6 spoon rallye-24-cocktail-spoon--032019P-front-1-300-0-1158-1158.jpg

$90. Hermes. 163 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; 305-868-0118; hermes.com.











7. Sea Urchin Cocktail Ring

7 ring.jpg

$495. Pharaoun Cocktail Rings, Key Biscayne; 646-883-0890; visit@pharaoun.com; pharaoun.com.











8. Manhattan Crystal Cocktail Collection

8 saint louis crystal.jpeg

$150-$2,350. Saint Louis Crystal, 163 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; saint-louis.com.

