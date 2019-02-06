Cocktail Culture: Because Martinis, Manhattans and Margaritas just taste better when your style is this cool

For Wesley Kean, the principal and founder of Miami Beach-based architecture and design firm KoDA, form follows nature. “We see architecture as a way to reconnect people with nature, because for so long architecture actually isolated us from it,” he said. “We really try to engage the user of the building with nature.”

Take a glimpse into Kean’s professional career and you’ll quickly understand why: The 33-year-old architect earned his stripes working for Miami’s visionary landscape designer Raymond Jungles, and counts Terry Riley — the former architecture and design curator at MoMA, and a past Miami Art Museum director — among his mentors. Three years ago, Kean decided to strike out on his own, jumping off those past experiences to “tell my own story in design.”



