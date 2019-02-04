The beloved but long-gone Lincoln Road kitchenwares store real.life.basic has started a second life as a pop-up outlet

VITALS 42. Emergency room doctor and private chef who merged her two passions to create The Foodie Physician, a health and wellness blog and brand. As the youngest daughter of two physicians, Sonali Ruder has the medical profession in her genes. She met her husband, Pete, during medical residency in New York, where she’s from and where they both practiced emergency medicine after their training. They moved to South Florida six years ago in search of warmer weather and soon welcomed a daughter, Sienna. Ruder created The Foodie Physician while attending culinary school as a way to share recipes with friends and family. Over the years, it has evolved into a broader health site, with Ruder sharing her wellness advice and chef-driven dishes.

FROM STRESS TO SUCCESS Ruder started cooking during her residency to relieve stress. Then she entered some cooking contests — and even won a few. “After that I was hooked so I decided to attend culinary school to learn the fundamentals.”



