Wide Open Walls artist says large penis painted in downtown Sacramento was joke

A large painting of a penis that briefly occupied a prominent wall in downtown Sacramento on Monday, across from City Hall and near the county courthouse, appears to have been a practical joke by a Wide Open Walls artist.

Apparently created Monday afternoon, the phallic image appeared on the Court Plaza Building on the northeast corner of 9th and H streets designated for Miami-based artist Axel Void as part of the city’s annual Wide Open Walls mural festival.

Axel Void (real name Alejandro Hugo Dorda Mevs) posted a photo of the “mural” to his story on Instagram about 3 p.m., captioning the image, “Almost done. Some more details,” and tagging himself and three other artists in the post.

It wasn’t up for long. Social media users and Mevs’ own posts following the initial photo suggest that he and the artists he tagged quickly painted over the penis.

Mevs is a prolific mural artist with significant work done throughout the U.S., Spain and other European countries spanning back to 1999, according to his website. He has nearly 42,000 followers on Instagram.

Mevs did not immediately respond to The Sacramento Bee’s requests for comment via Instagram and email.

The act didn’t constitute vandalism or any related crime because Mevs has permission to paint on the wall for the mural festival.

Wide Open Walls officially kicked off last Thursday and runs through this Sunday.

