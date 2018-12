Artist Arturo Rodríguez returns to display his paintings and ghosts

December 22, 2018

Arturo Rodríguez reemerges, much like Delacroix in the Salon of 1859: a 63-year-old painter with an impressive career, but who does not rest on his laurels, instead exploring and taking risks, all in the name of painting and its possibilities.