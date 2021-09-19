Michaela Coel scores Emmy for writing for ‘I May Destroy You’

Actor, writer, producer and director Michaela Coel has won her first Emmy for her critically acclaimed HBO series, “I May Destroy You.”

The British drama about a young writer grappling with the trauma of a sexual assault received the award Sunday for writing for a limited series, besting fellow nominees “Mare of Easttown,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “WandaVision.”

“I May Destroy You” was also nominated this year for contemporary costumes, music supervision, casting for a limited series, directing for a limited series (twice), supporting actor in a limited series, lead actress in a limited series and limited series.

In addition to writing and directing, Coel was also nominated for her star turn in the show as Arabella, who struggles to maintain her personal and professional lives after she recalls being drugged and raped at a local nightclub.

The harrowing drama, which draws on Coel’s personal experience with sexual assault, earned glowing reviews upon its June 2020 debut. Also among the show’s main cast are Weruche Opia and Paapa Essiedu, who landed the nomination for supporting actor in a limited series.

“Incredibly, ‘I May Destroy You’ still manages to laugh, and get laughs, thanks to Coel’s undeniable knack for finding comedy in the darkest places,” wrote Times TV critic Lorraine Ali.

“It’s a brave effort that dares to pair humor with intense, difficult subject matter. The result is a series that’s as intimate and authentic as it is topical and necessary.”

Coel’s victory at the Emmys comes months after “I May Destroy You” was shut out of the 2021 Golden Globe nominations, igniting a fierce backlash further fueled by a Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. that revealed the organization had no Black voters.

The series later triumphed at the BAFTA Awards, where it received the honors for miniseries and leading actress.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 10:38 PM.