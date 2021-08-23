Rachel Maddow and MSNBC reportedly reach multiyear deal to keep top-rated host at the network

Following a much ballyhooed negotiation process described as “heated” at times, MSNBC has struck a deal with its top-watched host, Rachel Maddow.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the liberal-leaning TV personality’s deal spans “several years,” though specifics were not given. She is expected to stay in her prime-time, weekday spot. Maddow will also reportedly develop unspecified projects with NBCUniversal as part of her new deal.

The Daily Beast reported last week that Maddow, 48, had considered leaving “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which launched in 2008, to start her own media company. That story said sometimes “heated” discussions to keep Maddow at MSNBC involved network executives past and present. “Major steps” meant to keep Maddow at the network reportedly included reducing her on-air workload.

Maddow’s competition in her 9 p.m. time spot include Sean Hannity at Fox News and Chris Cuomo on CNN. She lost out to the former, but topped the latter in the July ratings race.

CNN reported earlier this month that Maddow and MSNBC could part ways, but a new contract is “what usually happens in these situations.”

