Ensembles, pianists and opera fill concert halls around the region

Florida Grand Opera presents Rigoletto in late March and early April. Florida Grand Opera

VENUES

AHCAC: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.

All Saints: All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6496 or allsaintsfl.org.

All Souls: All Souls Episcopal, 4025 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach. 305-520-5410.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

Aventura: Aventura Arts & Culture Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002 or aventuracenter.org.

Aventura Mall: Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110.

Bailey: Bailey Concert Hall, Broward College Central Campus, 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884.

Barry: Barry University Chapel, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-3650.

Bass: Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. www.themiso.org.

Bet Shira: Bet Shira Congregation, 7500 SW 120th St., Miami. 305-238-2601.

Biltmore: Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Biltmorehotel.com.

Boca: Boca Raton Resort and Club, Great Hall, 501 E. Camino Real. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Bonnet: Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Rd., Fort Lauderdale. www.bonnethouse.org.

BCML: Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-357-7444.

BCPA: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org.

CCCC: Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-635-1331.

CGAC: Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. 786-472-2249.

CGCC: Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd. 305-448-7421.

Chapel: Chapel of the Venerable Bede, University of Miami, 1150 Stanford Dr., Miami. 305-284-2333.

Citadel: 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Nu-deco.org.

Collins: Collins Park, Collins Avenue and 21st Street, Miami Beach. 305-539-8070.

Colony: Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-674-1040.

Conchita: Conchita Espinosa Academy, 12975 SW Sixth St., Miami. 305-227-1149 or www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com

Coral Ridge: Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5555 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-771-8840.

CSCA: Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr. 954-344-5990 or www.thecentercs.com.

DP-JCC: David Posnack JCC, 5850 S. Pine Island Rd., Davie. 954-434-0499.

Deering: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Cutler Bay. 305-235-1668, ext. 233, or deeringestate.com.

Doral: Downtown Doral Park, NW 53rd St., Doral. www.themiso.org.

EMOC: Emma Lou Olson Center, 1801 NE Sixth Street, Pompano Beach. www.sfcemusic.com.

Epstein: Epstein Center for the Arts, Nova Southeastern University, 3391 SW 75th Ave., Davie. 954-262-4400.

FAU: University Theatre, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3820, or fau.edu/arts or fauevents.com.

Fillmore: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. www.themiso.org.

FMC: First Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables. 305-445-2578.

FPC: First Presbyterian Church of Miami, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami. 305-237-3622.

FPCP: First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26th Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-941-2308.

FUMC: First United Methodist Church of Miami, 400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-237-3622.

FUMCG: First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables. 305-445-2578.

FIU-Jewish: Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. www.jewishmuseum.com.

FIU-Wertheim: Wertheim Performing Arts Center, Florida International University, 11200 SW Eighth St., West Miami-Dade. 305-348-0496 or music.fiu.edu.

FOCM: Friends of Chamber Music, 2665 S. Bayshore Dr. # 1, Miami. 305-854-3019.

Gateway: Gateway Park, 151 Sunny Isles Blvd., Sunny Isles Beach. www.sibfl.net.

GMCC: Gwen Margolis Community Center, 1590 NE 123rd St., North Miami. 305-667-4925.

Granada: Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables. 305-444-8435.

Gusman: Gusman Center for the Performing Arts, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or www.gusmancenter.org.

Heritage: Heritage Park, 1100 S. Fig Tree Ln., Plantation. 954-357-5135.

Hoernle: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center, Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Hollywood: Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St., Hollywood. www.artandculturecenter.org.

Holy Family: Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 954-882-2242 or www.miamioratorio,org.

Homestead: Homestead Community Concert Association, South Dade High School, 28401 SW 167th Ave., Homestead. 305-247-7409.

HRL: Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Israel: Temple Israel of Greater Miami, 137 NE 19th St., Miami. www.templeisrael.net.

Kendall: Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest. 305-667-0343 or www.kendallchurch.org.

KBCC: Key Biscayne Community Center, 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. 305-365-8900.

KBPC: Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. 305-935-5115.

Koubek: Koubek Center - Miami Dade College, 2705 SW Third St., Miami. www.koubekcenter.org.

La Gorce: La Gorce Country Club, 5685 Alton Rd., Miami Beach. 305-866-4421.

La Merced: Colonial Florida Cultural Center, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-635-1331.

Light Box: Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350.

Long Key: Long Key Nature Center, 3501 SW 130th Ave., Davie. 954-357-8797.

Lou Rawls: Lou Rawls Theatre, Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.

Lynn-Wold: Wold Performing Arts Center, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Lyric: Lyric Theatre, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.

MB-Urban: Miami Beach Urban Studios; 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-348-0496 or music.fiu.edu/concerts.

MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414.

MDC-Kendall: Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus, McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.

MDC-North: Miami-Dade College North Campus, William and Joan Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-237-3622.

MDC-Wolfson: Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus, 101 NE Fourth St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.

Miami Lakes: Miami Lakes Congregational Church, 6701 Miami Lakeway S., Miami. 786-581-7728.

MAR-JCC: Michael Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave, Miami. www.marjcc.org.

Miniaci: Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.

Mizner: Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. www.myboca.us.

Moore: The Moore Building - Elastica, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami Design District. 305-531-8700.

Moravian: Prince of Peace Moravian Church, 1880 NW 183rd St., Miami. 954-882-2242 or www.miamioratorio,org.

MSH: Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW First St., Miami. 305-237-3622.

MSP: Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96th St., Miami Shores. 305-754-9541 or www.mspc.net.

MTC: Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550.

NatCom: NatCom Studios, 318 NW 23rd St., Wynwood. www.themiso.org.

NWC: New World Center, 500 17th St. Miami Beach. 305-673-3331 or www.nws.edu.

NWSA: New World School of the Arts, 401 NE Second Ave., Rm. 4302, Miami. 305-237-3622.

North Beach: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-672-5202.

NSU: Nova Southeastern University, 3100 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale/Davie. www.nova.edu.

OCPC: Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay. 305-238-8121.

Olympia: Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.

Palm Court: Palm Court at the Design District, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami. www.themiso.org.

Pinecrest: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or www.pinecrest-fl.gov.

Pompano: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 First Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-839-9578.

PP: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. www.parkerplayhouse.com.

Ransom: Ransom-Everglades School, 3575 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. 305-460-8800.

Riviera: Riviera Presbyterian Church, 5275 Sunset Dr., Coral Gables. 305-669-1376.

Scot: Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami. www.srmiami.org.

Signature: Signature Grand Hotel, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale. 954-424-4000.

Sirona: Sirona Fine Art, The Village at Gulfstream Park, 600 Silks Run #1240, Hallandale Beach. www.sfcemusic.com.

Snyder: Snyder Sanctuary, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Spanish: The Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach. www.spanishmonastery.com.

St. Andrew’s: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 14260 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay. 305-238-2161 or www.standrewsmiami.org.

St. Gregory’s: St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton. www.stgregorysepiscopal.org.

St. Hugh’s: St. Hugh’s Church, 3460 Royal Rd., Coconut Grove. 305-318-5008.

St. Mark’s: St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st St., Boca Raton. 561-994-4822.

St. Martha: St. Martha in the Shores, 9221 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. 305-751-0005 or saint-martha.com.

St. Philip’s: St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 1121 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables. 305-444-6176 or www.saintphilips.net.

St. Sophia: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW Third Ave., Miami. 305-854-2922.

St. Stephen’s: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. 305-448-2601.

St. Thomas: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5690 Kendall Dr., Coral Gables. 305-661-3436.

SMDCAC: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.

Sunrise: Sunrise Lakes Auditorium, 8120 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., Sunrise. 954-558-3227.

Sunshine: Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. www.sfcemusic.com.

Temple: Temple Beth Am, 5950 SW 88th St., Miami. 305-667-6667 or www.tbam.org.

Tree Tops: Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie. 954-357-5130.

Trinity: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 464 NE 16th St., Miami. 305-374-3372.

UUCM: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami. 305-667-3697.

UM-Gusman: University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.

The Wolfsonian: The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org.

ZOO: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. www.zoomiami.org.

PRESENTING GROUPS

Alhambra Orchestra: 2829 Bird Ave., Suite 5, Coconut Grove. 305-668-9260 or alhambramusic.org.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.

Broward Symphony Orchestra: Broward College Central Campus, 3501 Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884 or browardsymphony.com.

Chopin Foundation: 1440 John F. Kennedy Causeway, Suite 17, North Bay Village. 305-868-0624 or chopin.org.

Florida Atlantic University: University Theatre, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3820, or fau.edu/arts or fauevents.com.

Florida Grand Opera: 8390 NW 25th St., Doral. 305-854-1643, ext. 1600, or fgo.org.

Florida Youth Orchestra: 1708 N. 40th Ave., Hollywood; 954-558-3227 or www.floridayouthorchestra.org.

Friends of Chamber Music of Miami: 2665 S. Bayshore Dr., Grand Bay Plaza, Suite 220-14, Miami. 305-372-2975 or miamimusicchamber.org.

Greater Miami Symphonic Band: Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest. 305-273-7687 or www.gmsb.org.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 800-571-8471 or kravis.org.

Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music: 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Miami International Piano Festival: 20191 E. Country Club Dr., Suite 709, Aventura. 305-935-5115 or miamipianofest.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 499, West Miami-Dade. 305-275-5666 or miamisymphony.org.

National YoungArts Foundation: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140 or www.youngarts.org.

New World Symphony: 541 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-428-6740 or nws.edu/newcampus.

Nu Deco Ensemble: Various Locations. 305-702-0116 or www.nu-deco.org.

Orchestra Miami: PO Box 7598, Miami, FL 33255. 305-274-2103 or www.orchestramiami.org.

Saint Martha Concerts at Barry University: 1235 NE 96th St, Miami Shores. 305-458-0111 or www.saintmarthaconcerts.com.

Seraphic Fire: 1900 Coral Way, Suite 301, Miami. 305-285-9060 or seraphicfire.org.

South Florida Youth Symphony: 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.

Symphony of the Americas: 199 N. Ocean Blvd., Suite 200, Pompano Beach. 954-545-0088 or symphonyoftheamericas.org.

PERFORMANCES

AHCAC

Feb. 1: Art of a Spiritual.

May 16: Voices of Heritage Choir Concert.

ALHAMBRA ORCHESTRA

Oct. 6: “Hispanic Heritage” Symphonic Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 27: A Spooky Symphony: Multimedia Halloween spectacular, featuring the Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.

Nov. 23: “It’s a Kazoo Out There” Children’s Concert. Pinecrest.

Feb. 16: “South Florida’s Got Talent” Presenting the Young Winners of our Annual Concerto Competition. FIU-Wertheim.

March 8: “A Chord-ial Evening” Chamber Music for Winds, Strings and Keyboard. CGCC.

May 2: 30th Season Finale Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

ARSHT CENTER

Nov. 16: An Evening of Tchaikovsky: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.

Jan. 17-18: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 2” and “Romeo & Juliet,” Acts III and IV.

Jan. 24-25: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5.”

Feb. 11: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Riccardo Muti: Dvořák — From the New World.

Feb. 16: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, with pianist Jeremy Denk.

Feb. 24: Micheal Barenboim & West-Eastern Divan Ensemble.

March 18: Emanuel Ax Plays Brahms: Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

May 11: Lang Lang Plays the Goldberg Variations.

AVENTURA ARTS

Nov. 17: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Pietro De Maria.

Dec. 15: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: The Magic of Opera Arias & Piano Masterpieces.

Jan. 19: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Jorge Luis Prats.

Feb. 16: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Misha Dacic.

March 22: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Ilya Itin.

April 26: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Kemal Gecic.

BAILEY HALL

Oct. 6: Ana Vidović, guitar, and Silvije Vidović, piano.

Oct. 20: Broward College Symphonic Band — It’s All in the Music.

Oct. 20: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 1: Classically Romantic.

Oct. 22: The United States Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants.

Nov. 14-15: Fall 2019 Dance Concert.

Nov. 17: Duo Arpeggione: Schubert, de Falla and Grieg.

Nov. 22: Broward Choral Society and Select Choir Concert.

Dec. 7: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 2: With a Touch of Ellington.

Dec. 15: Broward College Symphonic Band — Ring in the Holidays.

Jan. 26: Itamar Zorman, violin, and Catherine Lan, piano: Bach, Schubert and Ravel.

Feb. 16: Vladimir Viardo, piano — Classical Series.

Feb. 23: Broward College Symphonic Band — Music for All.

Feb. 27: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 3: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven, with Tao Lin, Piano.

March 22: Amernet String Quartet with Jure Rozman, piano: Romantic Masterworks.

April 2: Spring 2020 Dance Concert.

April 4: Broward Choral Society and Select Choir Concert.

April 5: St. Petersburg Piano Quartet: Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.

April 26: Broward College Symphonic Band: Sousa Concert.

April 26: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 4: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven.

BARRY UNIVERSITY

Nov. 2: Brahms and More.

Dec. 7: A Musical Holiday Gift For You.

Feb. 29: Chamber Music.

March 28-29: Suor Angelica, Opera by Puccini.

BONNET HOUSE

Jan. 23: Concerts Under the Stars with Michael Masci Trio.

Feb. 13: Concerts Under the Stars with UM Frost Opera Theater.

March 12: Concerts Under the Stars with Lynn University.

April 25: 100th Anniversary Celebration.

BROWARD CENTER

Oct. 15: Symphony of the Americas: Argentine Tribute to Hispanic and Italian Heritage Month (Ana Rodriguez, piano).

Oct. 19: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: (R)evolution.

Nov. 9: Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast.

Nov. 19: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks I.

Dec. 3 and 8: Symphony of the Americas: Cirque Holidays.

Dec. 5 and 7: Florida Grand Opera: Don Giovanni.

Jan. 7: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate the Classics.

Jan. 16: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks II.

Jan. 26: Piano Battle.

Jan. 30 and Feb. 1: Florida Grand Opera: Madama Butterfly.

Feb. 7: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration.

Feb. 9: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: The Pirates of Penzance.

Feb. 16: Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

Feb. 18: Symphony of the Americas: Tribute to the Ladies of Swing.

Feb. 21: Black Violin: Impossible Tour.

Feb. 29: Symphony of the Americas: Pops and Jazz.

March 5: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks III.

March 10: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th with Beethoven to Bluegrass. March 22: Itzhak Perlman with Rohan De Silva.

April 7: Symphony of the Americas: Four Pianos — Four Concertos.

April 16: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks IV.

April 30 and May 2: Florida Grand Opera: Rigoletto.

May 10: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: A Night at the Pops.

CHOPIN FOUNDATION

Oct. 12: Chopin for All. Lukas Krupinski. BCML.

Oct. 13: Chopin for All. Lukas Krupinski. Granada.

Nov. 2: Chopin for All. Dominic Muzzi. BCML.

Nov. 3: Chopin for All. Dominic Muzzi. Granada.

Nov. 24: Chopin Salon Concert. Sean Kennard. La Gorce.

Feb. 22-23: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Preliminary Rounds. MDCA.

Feb. 24-25: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Quarter-Finals. MDCA.

Feb. 26-27: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Semi-Finals. MDCA.

Feb. 28: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Gala and concert with special guest artist. MDCA.

Feb. 29: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Finals, Pt. 1. MDCA.

March 1: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Finals, Pt. 2, followed by Awards Ceremony. MDCA.

March 29: Free Concert. KBCC.

April 5: Chopin Salon Concert. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. La Gorce.

April 18: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. BCML.

April 19: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. Granada.

May 16: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. BCML.

May 17: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. Granada.

CIVIC CHORALE OF GREATER MIAMI

Oct. 27: Some Enchanted Evening: The Golden Age of Broadway. St. Andrew’s.

Dec. 15: I’ll Be Home for the Holidays. St. Andrew’s.

Feb. 29: Some Enchanted Evening: The Golden Age of Broadway. CCCC.

April 25: Fauré’s Requiem (first performance). FIU-Wertheim.

April 26: Fauré’s Requiem (second performance). St. Andrew’s.

FIU SCHOOL OF MUSIC

At FIU-Wertheim unless otherwise indicated.

Sept. 12 and 15: Wertheim Organ Recital with Dan Hardin.

Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage Kick-Off with Daniella Mass from America’s Got Talent and the FIU Symphony Orchestra.

Oct. 2: FIU Wind Ensemble.

Oct. 3: Mostly Mozart featuring the FIU Symphony Orchestra and violinist Robert Davidovici.

Oct. 5: High School Choral Festival Culminating Concert.

Oct. 15: FIU Filarmonia.

Oct. 17: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

Oct. 18: Liszt and his Circle.

Oct. 21: FIU Meets NWS on Lincoln: Amernet String Quartet and Pianist Michael Linville. MB-Urban.

Oct. 24: Christian Tetzlaff and Lars Vogt.

Oct. 26: FIU Music Festival Opening Night: Durufle Requiem.

Oct. 27: FIU Music Festival: Kemal Gekic and Frank Cooper.

Oct. 30: FIU Music Festival: Z.E.N. Trio.

Nov. 1: FIU Music Festival: ¡VIVA MEXICO! Mexican Film for Festival Arturo Rodriguez.

Nov. 2: FIU Music Festival: Jazz Big Band.

Nov. 3: FIU Music Festival: Borodin Quartet.

Nov. 6: 2019 NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series.

Nov. 6: FIU Music Festival: FIU Faculty Jazz Quartet featuring Stephen Scott.

Nov. 7: FIU Music Festival: Amernet String Quartet with Julian Schwartz.

Nov. 8: FIU Music Festival: Vadym Kholedenko.

Nov. 10: FIU Music Festival: Organ Showcase with Katie Meloan.

Nov. 13: FIU Student Composers Concert. MB-Urban.

Nov. 13: FIU Wind Ensemble.

Nov. 14: FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble.

Nov. 17: FIU Sings! Sorbet Arias and Other Sweet Offerings.

Nov. 18: FIU Student String Showcase.

Nov. 20: 2019 NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series.

Nov. 20: FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Nov. 21: FIU Symphonic Band, Brass Choir, & Chamber Ensembles.

Nov. 22: FIU Symphony Orchestra: Contemporary Composers.

Nov. 23: FIU Piano Student Recital: Clara Schumann 200th Anniversary.

Nov. 26: FIU Miami Guitar Orchestra.

Dec. 3: FIU Filarmonia.

Dec. 4: 2019 NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series.

Dec. 4: FIU Jazz Big Band.

Dec. 5: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

Dec. 5: FIU New Music Ensemble.

Dec. 7: Handel’s Messiah.

Dec. 10: Benjamin Grosvenor and Hyeyoon Park. CGCC.

Dec. 14: FIU Sings! Nights of Lights. Pinecrest.

Jan. 5: The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio.

Jan. 15: New Music Miami Festival 2020 Opening Concert: Music of the Americas with Amernet String Quartet. MB-Urban.

Jan. 16: Derek Parsons Piano Recital.

Jan. 22: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Rebekah Heller, Bassoon. MB-Urban.

Jan. 28: Ehnes Quartet.

Feb. 1: Copland and Ellington-FIU Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Band.

Feb. 2: Grigorios Zamparas Piano Recital.

Feb. 4: Amernet String Quartet with Paul Neubauer.

Feb. 5: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Alumni Composers Concert. MB-Urban.

Feb. 6: Michael Boyd Piano Recital.

Feb. 8: Festival of Bands Finale Concert featuring Wind Ensemble.

Feb. 9: FIU Sings! Broadway In Love.

Feb. 11: FIU Filarmonia.

Feb. 13: FIU Sings! Broadway In Love. Pinecrest.

Feb. 14: Antonio Vivaldi — Motezuma.

Feb. 15: FIU Piano Alumni Recital.

Feb. 17-23: FIU Miami International GuitART Festival 2020.

Feb. 25: Ken Noda Piano Recital: All Beethoven. CGCC.

Feb. 26: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Sudol & Calloway Duo. MB-Urban.

March 1: Venice Baroque Orchestra.

March 3: FIU Symphonic Band.

March 4: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Steve Schick, Percussion. MB-Urban.

March 5: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

March 10: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 and Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert.

March 11: Escher and Dover String Quartets.

March 18: New Music Miami Festival 2020: NODUS Ensemble. MB-Urban.

March 25: FIU Student Composers Concert. MB-Urban.

March 31: Amernet String Quartet and pianist William Ransom. MB-Urban.

April 1: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Jeff Kaiser, Trumpet. MB-Urban.

April 4-5: FIU Opera Theater presents “Il Trionfo Dell’Onore.”

April 6: FIU Student String Showcase.

April 6: FIU Wind Ensemble.

April 7: FIU Piano Student Recital.

April 8: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Miranda Cuckson, Violin. MB-Urban.

April 9: FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble.

April 14: FIU Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

April 15: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Amernet String Quartet. MB-Urban.

April 15: FIU Jazz Big Band.

April 16: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

April 16: FIU Symphonic Band.

April 18: Celebrating Beethoven’s 250th Anniversary: Symphony No. 9.

April 20: FIU Music Hosts Seraphic Fire.

April 28: FIU Filarmonia.

FLORIDA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Sept. 15: Aires de Espana, featuring soprano Eglise Gutierrez. MDCA.

Dec. 14: Christmas is In the Air (with a Latín Divos taste). MDCA.

Feb. 16: Romantic Composers. MDCA.

May 17: Gershwin, Lecuona, Urbay. MDCA.

FLORIDA GRAND OPERA

Nov. 16, 19, 21 and 24: Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Arsht.

Jan. 18, 21, 23 and 26: Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” Arsht.

March 28, March 31, April 2 and April 5: Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Arsht.

FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Dec. 8: Principal Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Flute Choir. Bailey.

Dec. 9: Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. NSU.

Dec. 14: Encore Ensemble, Flute Choir, Zephyr Winds. Pompano.

Dec. 15: Chamber Strings, Repertory Strings, Top Brass. Sunrise.

Feb. 9: Principal Orchestra & Flute Choir, with Guest Artist Nestor Torres. Heritage.

March 1: Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings. CSCA.

March 15: “Adventures in Music” (Children’s Concert), featuring: Principal Orchestra. Aventura Mall.

April 5: Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings, Flute Choir. Pompano.

April 26: Symphony Orchestra. Zoo.

May 4: Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. NSU.

May 17: Principal Orchestra, Symphony, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings, Flute Choir. Signature.

FRIENDS OF CHAMBER MUSIC

Oct. 24: Tetzlaf/Vogt, Piano and Violin: Beethoven, Shostakovich, Kurtag. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 30: ZEN Trio, Piano and Strings: Schubert, Babadzhanian and Shostakovich. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 3: Borodin Quartet — 75th Anniversary Tour. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 8: Vadym Kholodenko, Piano: Mozart, Beethoven and Godovsky Studies on Chopin Etudes. FIU-Wertheim.

Dec. 10: Benjamin Grosvenor/Hyeyoon Park, Piano and Violin: Works by Szymanowski, Ravel, Clara Schumann and Beethoven. CGCC.Jan. 5: New York Philharmonic Quartet/ Joseph Kalichstein, Piano and Strings: Works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 28: Ehnes Quartet — All Beethoven Program. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 1: Kevin Kenner/Apollon Quartet: Works by Suk, Beethoven and Chopin. Granada.

Feb. 25: Ken Noda/ Meigui Zhang: Rising Stars of the Metropolitan Opera Vocal Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

March 11: Escher Quartet/ Dover Quartet: Mendelssohn Octet. FIU-

Wertheim.

FROST SIGNATURE SERIES

All at UM-Gusman

Sept. 13: A Starry Night in September — Valerie Coleman and Friends.

Sept. 14: Gerard Schwarz’s Debut — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Sept. 22: Come Sunday — Frost Wind Ensemble.

Oct. 12: Mysterious Mountain — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Nov. 6: The Music of Melinda Wagner — Ensemble Ibis.

Nov. 16: Mahler’s World — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Dec. 3: The 3 B’s and 3 Ballets.

Jan. 25: Maria Schneider Presents Egberto Gismonti — Frost School’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Feb. 4: Boston Brass.

Feb. 6: Strauss’s “A Hero’s Life” — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Feb. 11: Bang on a Bassoon.

March 4: Classical Giants: Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

April 19: The Planets — Frost Wind Ensemble.

April 21: Music of the Spheres — The Culture of Song and Dance.

April 24: Ravel, Tchaikovsky, and More — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

GREATER MIAMI SYMPHONIC BAND

Nov. 10: 41st Season “Grande Opening Concert.” UM-Gusman.

Dec. 8: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Music of the Holidays and Season. Pinecrest.

Dec. 10: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Music of the Holidays and Season. UM-Gusman.

Feb. 23: “February Fantasy: Music for Your Imagination.” Pinecrest.

March 17: “Spring Spectacular Concert.” UM-Gusman.

April 26: 15th Annual Chamber & Solo Concert. Kendall.

May 5: 22nd Annual May “Pops” Concert. UM-Gusman.

June 9: 41st Season “Grande Finale Concert.” UM-Gusman.

KRAVIS CENTER

Nov. 19: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.

Dec. 9: Young Artists Classical Series: Aizuri Quartet.

Dec. 16: Orkester Wiener Akademie.

Jan. 1: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — The Strauss Symphony of America.

Jan. 5: Midori, Violin; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano.

Jan. 13-14: Wroclaw Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jan. 15: Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. Big Band: Celebrating the Swingers — Frank, Dean, Sammy, Bobby Darin, with Swinging Vocals from Michael Feinstein.

Jan. 19: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jan. 22: Young Artists Classical Series: Francisco Fullana, Violin.

Feb. 4: SheshBesh — The Arab-Jewish Ensemble of the Israel Philharmonic.

Feb. 11: Young Artists Classical Series: Eric Lu, Piano.

Feb. 17: Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

Feb. 18: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields — Joshua Bell, Conductor and Violin.

Feb. 19: Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. From Gershwin to Jimmy Webb, with Guest Artist Jimmy Webb.

Feb. 23: West-Eastern Divan Ensemble.

March 3: The Allwood-Chriss Duo — Organ/Piano.

March 12: Young Artists Classical Series: Brandon Ridenour, Trumpet.

March 16: Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. The Legends We Love, with Guest Artist Chita Rivera and a Special Tribute to Vic Damone.

March 17: Rotterdam Philharmonic.

March 22: New World Symphony.

April 6: Cameron Carpenter, Organ.

May 8: Dreyfoos Hall: Spotlight on Young Musicians.

LYNN UNIVERSITY CONSERVATORY

Sept. 7: Lynn Wind Ensemble. Lynn-Wold.

Sept. 26: Third-Annual Alumni Concert: 20 Alumni Celebrate the 20th Anniversary. Hoernle.

Oct. 7: Piano Master Class with Baruch Meir. Hoernle.

Nov. 17: Faculty Concert. Hoernle.

Nov. 20: Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira. Hoernle.

Dec. 7: Preparatory School of Music Recital. Hoernle.

Dec. 8: 17th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert. Boca.

Jan. 29: Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira. Hoernle.

Feb. 16: From the Studio of Eric Varner: A Bassoon Homage to Arthur Weisberg. Hoernle.

March 14-15: “Gigi.” Lynn-Wold.

March 25: Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira. Hoernle.

March 28: Happy 20th Anniversary! A Conservatory Extravaganza. Hoernle.

April 13: Piano Master Class with Alexander Wasserman. Hoernle.

April 25: Class of 2020 in Concert. Hoernle.

May 2: Preparatory School of Music Recital. Hoernle.

LYNN UNIVERSITY PHILHARMONIA

Sept. 21-22: No. 1: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor and violin; Jon Robertson, conductor — Berlioz, Strauss, Prokofiev. Lynn-Wold.

Oct. 26-27: No. 2: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Rachmaninoff, Berlioz. Lynn-Wold.

Nov. 9-10: No. 3: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Featuring the winners of the Lynn Concerto Competition. Lynn-Wold.

Feb. 22-23: No. 4: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor, Master Chorale of South Florida — Copland, Adams, Beethoven. Lynn-Wold.

April 18-19: No. 5: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Prokofiev, Strauss. Lynn-Wold.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — DEAN’S SHOWCASE

Oct. 17: Dean’s Showcase No. 1. Hoernle.

Nov. 14: Dean’s Showcase No. 2. Hoernle.

Feb. 27: Dean’s Showcase No. 3. Hoernle.

April 23: Dean’s Showcase No. 4. Hoernle.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — CHAMBER MUSIC & POEMS

Nov. 21: Musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn’s young artists. Snyder.

Feb. 6: Musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn’s young artists. Snyder.

March 19: Musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn’s young artists. Snyder.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — COMPETITIONS

Oct. 6: 2019 Lynn Concerto Competition Final Round. Hoernle.

Dec. 5: Sixth Annual Lynn Chamber Music Competition Final Round. Hoernle.

Jan. 9-10: Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition. Lynn-Wold.

Jan. 16-26: Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. Lynn-Wold.

March 21: John Oliveira String Competition Final. Lynn-Wold.

April 26: John Oliveira String Competition Winner’s Recital. Lynn-Wold.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL

Jan. 12: Faculty Favorites, with Director Lisa Leonard. Hoernle.

Jan. 13: Spotlight No. 1: Young Composers. Hoernle.

Jan. 14: Spotlight No. 2: Bassoon Chamber Music Composition Competition. Hoernle.

Jan. 15: Spotlight No. 3: The Art of Christopher Theofanidis. Hoernle.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — PIANO BENCH SERIES

Oct. 20: Liszt & His Circle. With Jose Lopez, Kemal Gekic and Roberta Rust. Hoernle.

Nov. 3: From the Studio of Lisa Leonard: A Musical Time Capsule. Hoernle.

Dec. 7: Rebecca Penneys Recital. Hoernle.

Dec. 8: Rebecca Penneys Master Class. Hoernle.

Feb. 13: Roberta Rust in Recital. Hoernle.

March 23: Alumnus Pianist Ross Salvosa Mini-Recital and Master Class. Hoernle.

April 16: Piano Center Stage: From the Studio of Roberta Rust. Hoernle.

MARTHA/MARY CONCERT SERIES

Oct. 12-13: Beethoven, Brahms and Shortnin’ Bread. CCCC.

April 19: The Queen’s Six: From Windsor Castle to West Wynwood. CCCC.

MIAMI COLLEGIUM MUSICUM

Dec. 7: A Holiday Choral Fantasy. St. Andrews.

Dec. 8: A Holiday Choral Fantasy. Riviera.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM

Dec. 8: ARCA Images presents Blanca Navidad (White Christmas).

Dec. 14: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Christmas Is in the Air.

Feb. 16: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Romantic Composers.

April 18-26: Florida Grand Opera presents “Il matrimonio segreto.”

May 8: Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation presents Cuban Classics with the Alonso Brothers.

May 17: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents “Gershwin, Lecuona & Urbay.”

MIAMI ORATORIO SOCIETY

Dec. 1: “A Christmas Concert” featuring Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” and Handel’s “Messiah.” Holy Family.

April 5: “An Easter Concert” with Gaul’s “Holy City” and Handel’s Easter portion of “Messiah.” Moravian.

MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Oct. 20: Grand Season Opening Concert: Themes and Variations, with Eduardo Marturet conducting. Arsht.

Dec. 15: MISO-Senses — The Magic of Synesthesia. Moore.

Feb. 9: Fly with MISO. Arsht.

March 7: MISO in the Parks. Doral.

March 8: MISO in the Parks. Bass.

March 14: The Mystery of Genius. Moore.

May 3: Recomposing Vivaldi and Revisiting Beethoven. Arsht.

NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION

Jan. 6: National YoungArts Week — Classical Music. NWC.

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

Sept. 13: Pre-Season Brass and Woodwind Ensemble — Opening Fanfare: Ian Bousfield, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 14: Pre-Season String Orchestra — String Serenades: Christoph Koncz, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 21: Pre-Season Orchestra Concert — Folk Fantasias: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 28: Percussion Consort — Miami Beats: Michael Linville, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 29: Sphinx Virtuosi: For Justice and Peace. NWC.

Oct. 6: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Mozart. NWC.

Oct. 12: Season Opener with Michael Tilson-Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Oct. 13: Season Opener with Michael Tilson-Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov. NWC.

Oct. 16: Viola Visions: Three Centuries and Counting. NWC.

Oct. 17: Viola Visions: Visions and Installations. NWC.

Oct. 19: Viola Visions: New Classic Viola. NWC.

Oct. 21: The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants. NWC.

Oct. 26: Gil Shaham Plays Brahms. NWC.

Nov. 1: Skull & Bones: Late Night at The New World Symphony. DJ TBA. NWC.

Nov. 3: Concert for Kids — A Musical Passport. NWC.

Nov. 9: Face Off 2: Chad Goodman, conductor, and DJ Irie. NWC.

Nov. 11: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

Nov. 15: From the New World: Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor, Michelle Bradley, soprano. NWC.

Nov. 16: From the New World: Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor, Michelle Bradley, soprano (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Nov. 17: From the New World: Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor, Michelle Bradley, soprano (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Nov. 19: Inside the Music. NWC.

Nov. 23: NWS Open House. NWC.

Nov. 24: Mavericks: Demarre McGill, flute. NWC.

Dec. 7: Sounds of the Times: Volatile Prayers. NWC.

Dec. 14: Ehnes Plays Mozart (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Dec. 15: Ehnes Plays Mozart. NWC.

Dec. 16: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

Dec. 17: Inside the Music. NWC.

Dec. 20: Sounds of the Season. NWC.

Dec. 21: Sounds of the Season (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Dec. 22: Wind and Waves. NWC.

Jan. 11: Thibaudet and Pictures at an Exhibition. NWC.

Jan. 13: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

Jan. 18: Royal Fireworks (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Jan. 19: Royal Fireworks (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Jan. 25: Journey Concert: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Jan. 31: New Work: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 1: New Work: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 3: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

Feb. 4: Inside the Music. NWC.

Feb. 8: NWS Annual Gala: Program and conductor TBA. NWC.

Feb. 14: Fire and Romance: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 15: Fire and Romance: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 21: Music of the Spheres — A Space Concert: Edwin Outwater, conductor, Eric Whitacre, conductor, Chorus from Miami-Dade College, Guests from NASA. NWC.

Feb. 23: The French Voice: Nicholas Phan, tenor. NWC.

Feb. 24: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

March 2: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

March 7: Beethoven and Strauss: Christian Măcelaru, conductor, Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. NWC.

March 15: Harpsichord Hero: Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord. NWC.

March 20: Scheherazade: Joshua Gersen, conductor, Soloist TBA. NWC.

March 21: Scheherazade: Joshua Gersen, conductor, Soloist TBA. NWC.

March 28: Percussion Consort — Junkestra: Michael Linville, conductor, Katalin Károlyi, mezzo-soprano. NWC.

April 3: Late Night at The New World Symphony: Chad Goodman, conductor, DJ TBA. NWC.

April 5: Concert For Kids: Conductor and Program TBA. NWC.

April 6: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

April 11: Sounds of the Times: Symphonic Cabaret — HK Gruber, conductor/chansonnier. NWC.

April 14: Inside the Music. NWC.

April 17: Yang Plays Beethoven: Osmo Vänskä, conductor, Joyce Yang, piano. NWC.

April 18: Yang Plays Beethoven: Osmo Vänskä, conductor, Joyce Yang, piano (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

April 20: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

April 25: Side-By-Side Concert: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor, Soloist and Program TBA (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

April 26: Sound the Horn: Andrew Bain, Horn. NWC.

May 2: Season Finale: MTT and Gautier Capuçon, cello (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

May 3: Season Finale: MTT and Gautier Capuçon, cello (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

NU DECO ENSEMBLE

Oct. 11-12: Nu Deco at the Citadel. Citadel.

Nov. 9: Nu Deco at the North Beach Bandshell. North Beach.

Dec. 12: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center. Arsht.

Jan. 24-25: Nu Deco at the Citadel. Citadel.

March 27-28: Nu Deco at the New World Center. NWC.

May 2: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center. Arsht.

May 15-16: Nu Deco at the Citadel. Citadel.

ORCHESTRA MIAMI

Oct. 6: Family Fun Series: Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage. Pinecrest.

Oct. 13: Family Concert Series: Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage. MAR-JCC.

Nov. 10: Family Fun Series: The Amazing Adventures of Alvin Allegretto. Pinecrest.

Jan. 12: Family Fun Series: Let’s Dance. Pinecrest.

March 8: Family Fun Series: Carnival. Pinecrest.

March 13: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts: Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6 in F Major Op. 68 with Elaine Rinaldi conducting. Pinecrest.

March 14: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts: Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6 in F Major Op. 68 with Elaine Rinaldi conducting. North Beach.

March 15: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts: Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6 in F Major Op. 68 with Elaine Rinaldi conducting. Gateway.

March 29: Family Fun Series: The Purple Palace. Pinecrest.

April 5: Family Concert Series: The Purple Palace. MAR-JCC.

SERAPHIC FIRE

Nov. 6: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). St. Sophia.

Nov. 7: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). St. Gregory’s.

Nov. 8: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). St. Philip’s.

Nov. 9: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). All Saints.

Nov. 10: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). All Souls.

Dec. 11: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Sophia.

Dec. 12: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Gregory’s.

Dec. 13: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. FUMCG.

Dec. 14: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Souls.

Dec. 15: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Saints.

Dec. 20: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Philip’s.

Jan. 15: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. St. Sophia.

Jan. 17: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. FUMCG.

Jan. 18: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. All Saints.

Jan. 19: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. All Souls.

Feb. 12: The Enlightenment Festival: Haydn — Arianna A Naxos (Chamber). All Saints.

Feb. 13: The Enlightenment Festival: Haydn — Arianna A Naxos (Chamber). St, Sophia.

Feb. 14: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Coffee and Wedding Cantatas. St. Philip’s.

Feb. 15: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Coffee and Wedding Cantatas. All Saints.

Feb. 16: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Coffee and Wedding Cantatas. St. Gregory’s.

Feb. 18: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Cello Suites (Chamber). St. Sophia.

Feb. 19: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Cello Suites (Chamber). All Saints.

Feb. 21: The Enlightenment Festival: Handel — Acis and Galatea. FUMCG.

Feb. 22: The Enlightenment Festival: Handel — Acis and Galatea. All Saints.

March 11: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. St. Sophia.

March 13: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. St. Philip’s.

March 14: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. All Saints.

March 15: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. All Souls.

April 15: Handel: Messiah. St. Gregory’s.

April 17: Handel: Messiah. FUMCG.

April 18: Handel: Messiah. All Saints.

May 5: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Gregory’s.

May 6: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Sophia.

May 8: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Philip’s.

May 9: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Saints.

May 10: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Souls.

SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Nov. 16: Masterworks I: Barber, Mahler, Beethoven. Israel.

Nov. 19: Masterworks I: Barber, Mahler, Beethoven.

Jan. 16: Masterworks II: Borenstein and Bruckner.

Jan. 18: Masterworks II: Borenstein and Bruckner. Israel.

Feb. 7: Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration: Beethoven and Schumann.

March 5: Masterworks III: Zwilich and Mendelssohn.

March 7: Masterworks III: Zwilich and Mendelssohn. Israel.

April 16: Masterworks IV: Stravinsky, Beethoven, Delius.

April 18: Masterworks IV: Stravinsky, Beethoven, Delius. Israel.

SOUTH FLORIDA YOUTH SYMPHONY

Oct. 27: Children’s Halloween Concert. Lyric.

Nov. 10: Veterans Day Celebration Concert. Lou Rawls.

March 1: Spring Is in the Air Concert.

May 17: 55th Season Finale Concert. MDC-North.

ST. HUGH-STEINWAY CONCERT SERIES

Sept. 27: Jorge Luis Prats Plays Lecuona and more. St. Hugh.

ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Nov. 3: St. Thomas Parish Choir, Soloists and Chamber Orchestra: In Remembrance for All Souls, featuring Mozart’s Requiem. St. Thomas.

Nov. 30: Mostly Baroque Players — Chamber Music Concert. St. Thomas.

Dec. 15: St. Thomas Parish School and Church Choirs — Organ, Soloists and Wind Ensemble Christmas Concert. St. Thomas.

Feb. 15: St. Thomas Choir Section Leaders — Love Songs and Dessert Concert Featuring Gershwin and Porter on Love. St. Thomas.

May 29: Mostly Baroque Players — Chamber Music Concert. St. Thomas.

May 30: Mostly Baroque Players Featuring Pergolesi: La Serva Padrona. St. Thomas.

May 31: St. Thomas Parish Choir, Organ and Chamber Orchestra Pentecost Concert Featuring Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs. St. Thomas.

SYMPHONY OF THE AMERICAS

Oct. 15: Symphony of the Americas: Argentine Tribute to Hispanic and Italian Heritage Month (Ana Rodriguez, piano). BCPA.

Dec. 3 and 8: Symphony of the Americas: Cirque Holidays. BCPA.

Jan. 7: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate the Classics. BCPA.

Feb. 18: Symphony of the Americas: Tribute to the Ladies of Swing. BCPA.

Feb. 29: Symphony of the Americas: Pops and Jazz. BCPA.

March 10: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th with Beethoven to Bluegrass. BCPA.

April 7: Symphony of the Americas: Four Pianos — Four Concertos. BCPA.