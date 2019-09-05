Season of the Arts

Ensembles, pianists and opera fill concert halls around the region

Florida Grand Opera presents Rigoletto in late March and early April.
Florida Grand Opera presents Rigoletto in late March and early April. Florida Grand Opera

VENUES

AHCAC: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.

All Saints: All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-467-6496 or allsaintsfl.org.

All Souls: All Souls Episcopal, 4025 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach. 305-520-5410.

Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

Aventura: Aventura Arts & Culture Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002 or aventuracenter.org.

Aventura Mall: Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110.

Bailey: Bailey Concert Hall, Broward College Central Campus, 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884.

Barry: Barry University Chapel, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-3650.

Bass: Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. www.themiso.org.

Bet Shira: Bet Shira Congregation, 7500 SW 120th St., Miami. 305-238-2601.

Biltmore: Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Biltmorehotel.com.

Boca: Boca Raton Resort and Club, Great Hall, 501 E. Camino Real. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Bonnet: Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Rd., Fort Lauderdale. www.bonnethouse.org.

BCML: Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-357-7444.

BCPA: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org.

CCCC: Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-635-1331.

CGAC: Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. 786-472-2249.

CGCC: Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd. 305-448-7421.

Chapel: Chapel of the Venerable Bede, University of Miami, 1150 Stanford Dr., Miami. 305-284-2333.

Citadel: 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Nu-deco.org.

Collins: Collins Park, Collins Avenue and 21st Street, Miami Beach. 305-539-8070.

Colony: Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-674-1040.

Conchita: Conchita Espinosa Academy, 12975 SW Sixth St., Miami. 305-227-1149 or www.conchitaespinosaconservatory.com

Coral Ridge: Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5555 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-771-8840.

CSCA: Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr. 954-344-5990 or www.thecentercs.com.

DP-JCC: David Posnack JCC, 5850 S. Pine Island Rd., Davie. 954-434-0499.

Deering: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Cutler Bay. 305-235-1668, ext. 233, or deeringestate.com.

Doral: Downtown Doral Park, NW 53rd St., Doral. www.themiso.org.

EMOC: Emma Lou Olson Center, 1801 NE Sixth Street, Pompano Beach. www.sfcemusic.com.

Epstein: Epstein Center for the Arts, Nova Southeastern University, 3391 SW 75th Ave., Davie. 954-262-4400.

FAU: University Theatre, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3820, or fau.edu/arts or fauevents.com.

Fillmore: The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. www.themiso.org.

FMC: First Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables. 305-445-2578.

FPC: First Presbyterian Church of Miami, 609 Brickell Ave., Miami. 305-237-3622.

FPCP: First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26th Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-941-2308.

FUMC: First United Methodist Church of Miami, 400 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-237-3622.

FUMCG: First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables. 305-445-2578.

FIU-Jewish: Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. www.jewishmuseum.com.

FIU-Wertheim: Wertheim Performing Arts Center, Florida International University, 11200 SW Eighth St., West Miami-Dade. 305-348-0496 or music.fiu.edu.

FOCM: Friends of Chamber Music, 2665 S. Bayshore Dr. # 1, Miami. 305-854-3019.

Gateway: Gateway Park, 151 Sunny Isles Blvd., Sunny Isles Beach. www.sibfl.net.

GMCC: Gwen Margolis Community Center, 1590 NE 123rd St., North Miami. 305-667-4925.

Granada: Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables. 305-444-8435.

Gusman: Gusman Center for the Performing Arts, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or www.gusmancenter.org.

Heritage: Heritage Park, 1100 S. Fig Tree Ln., Plantation. 954-357-5135.

Hoernle: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center, Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Hollywood: Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St., Hollywood. www.artandculturecenter.org.

Holy Family: Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 954-882-2242 or www.miamioratorio,org.

Homestead: Homestead Community Concert Association, South Dade High School, 28401 SW 167th Ave., Homestead. 305-247-7409.

HRL: Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Israel: Temple Israel of Greater Miami, 137 NE 19th St., Miami. www.templeisrael.net.

Kendall: Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest. 305-667-0343 or www.kendallchurch.org.

KBCC: Key Biscayne Community Center, 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. 305-365-8900.

KBPC: Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church, 160 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. 305-935-5115.

Koubek: Koubek Center - Miami Dade College, 2705 SW Third St., Miami. www.koubekcenter.org.

La Gorce: La Gorce Country Club, 5685 Alton Rd., Miami Beach. 305-866-4421.

La Merced: Colonial Florida Cultural Center, 3220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-635-1331.

Light Box: Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350.

Long Key: Long Key Nature Center, 3501 SW 130th Ave., Davie. 954-357-8797.

Lou Rawls: Lou Rawls Theatre, Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.

Lynn-Wold: Wold Performing Arts Center, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Lyric: Lyric Theatre, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.

MB-Urban: Miami Beach Urban Studios; 420 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-348-0496 or music.fiu.edu/concerts.

MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414.

MDC-Kendall: Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus, McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.

MDC-North: Miami-Dade College North Campus, William and Joan Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-237-3622.

MDC-Wolfson: Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus, 101 NE Fourth St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.

Miami Lakes: Miami Lakes Congregational Church, 6701 Miami Lakeway S., Miami. 786-581-7728.

MAR-JCC: Michael Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave, Miami. www.marjcc.org.

Miniaci: Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.

Mizner: Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. www.myboca.us.

Moore: The Moore Building - Elastica, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami Design District. 305-531-8700.

Moravian: Prince of Peace Moravian Church, 1880 NW 183rd St., Miami. 954-882-2242 or www.miamioratorio,org.

MSH: Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW First St., Miami. 305-237-3622.

MSP: Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96th St., Miami Shores. 305-754-9541 or www.mspc.net.

MTC: Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550.

NatCom: NatCom Studios, 318 NW 23rd St., Wynwood. www.themiso.org.

NWC: New World Center, 500 17th St. Miami Beach. 305-673-3331 or www.nws.edu.

NWSA: New World School of the Arts, 401 NE Second Ave., Rm. 4302, Miami. 305-237-3622.

North Beach: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-672-5202.

NSU: Nova Southeastern University, 3100 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale/Davie. www.nova.edu.

OCPC: Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay. 305-238-8121.

Olympia: Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.

Palm Court: Palm Court at the Design District, 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami. www.themiso.org.

Pinecrest: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or www.pinecrest-fl.gov.

Pompano: Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 First Ave., Pompano Beach. 954-839-9578.

PP: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. www.parkerplayhouse.com.

Ransom: Ransom-Everglades School, 3575 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. 305-460-8800.

Riviera: Riviera Presbyterian Church, 5275 Sunset Dr., Coral Gables. 305-669-1376.

Scot: Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami. www.srmiami.org.

Signature: Signature Grand Hotel, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Fort Lauderdale. 954-424-4000.

Sirona: Sirona Fine Art, The Village at Gulfstream Park, 600 Silks Run #1240, Hallandale Beach. www.sfcemusic.com.

Snyder: Snyder Sanctuary, Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Spanish: The Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach. www.spanishmonastery.com.

St. Andrew’s: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 14260 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay. 305-238-2161 or www.standrewsmiami.org.

St. Gregory’s: St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton. www.stgregorysepiscopal.org.

St. Hugh’s: St. Hugh’s Church, 3460 Royal Rd., Coconut Grove. 305-318-5008.

St. Mark’s: St. Mark’s Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st St., Boca Raton. 561-994-4822.

St. Martha: St. Martha in the Shores, 9221 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. 305-751-0005 or saint-martha.com.

St. Philip’s: St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 1121 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables. 305-444-6176 or www.saintphilips.net.

St. Sophia: St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW Third Ave., Miami. 305-854-2922.

St. Stephen’s: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. 305-448-2601.

St. Thomas: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5690 Kendall Dr., Coral Gables. 305-661-3436.

SMDCAC: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.

Sunrise: Sunrise Lakes Auditorium, 8120 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., Sunrise. 954-558-3227.

Sunshine: Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. www.sfcemusic.com.

Temple: Temple Beth Am, 5950 SW 88th St., Miami. 305-667-6667 or www.tbam.org.

Tree Tops: Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie. 954-357-5130.

Trinity: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 464 NE 16th St., Miami. 305-374-3372.

UUCM: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami, 7701 SW 76th Ave., Miami. 305-667-3697.

UM-Gusman: University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.

The Wolfsonian: The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org.

ZOO: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. www.zoomiami.org.

PRESENTING GROUPS

Alhambra Orchestra: 2829 Bird Ave., Suite 5, Coconut Grove. 305-668-9260 or alhambramusic.org.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts: 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.

Broward Symphony Orchestra: Broward College Central Campus, 3501 Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884 or browardsymphony.com.

Chopin Foundation: 1440 John F. Kennedy Causeway, Suite 17, North Bay Village. 305-868-0624 or chopin.org.

Florida Atlantic University: University Theatre, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-3820, or fau.edu/arts or fauevents.com.

Florida Grand Opera: 8390 NW 25th St., Doral. 305-854-1643, ext. 1600, or fgo.org.

Florida Youth Orchestra: 1708 N. 40th Ave., Hollywood; 954-558-3227 or www.floridayouthorchestra.org.

Friends of Chamber Music of Miami: 2665 S. Bayshore Dr., Grand Bay Plaza, Suite 220-14, Miami. 305-372-2975 or miamimusicchamber.org.

Greater Miami Symphonic Band: Kendall United Methodist Church, 7600 SW 104th St., Pinecrest. 305-273-7687 or www.gmsb.org.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 800-571-8471 or kravis.org.

Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music: 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-7000 or lynn.edu.

Miami International Piano Festival: 20191 E. Country Club Dr., Suite 709, Aventura. 305-935-5115 or miamipianofest.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 499, West Miami-Dade. 305-275-5666 or miamisymphony.org.

National YoungArts Foundation: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140 or www.youngarts.org.

New World Symphony: 541 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 305-428-6740 or nws.edu/newcampus.

Nu Deco Ensemble: Various Locations. 305-702-0116 or www.nu-deco.org.

Orchestra Miami: PO Box 7598, Miami, FL 33255. 305-274-2103 or www.orchestramiami.org.

Saint Martha Concerts at Barry University: 1235 NE 96th St, Miami Shores. 305-458-0111 or www.saintmarthaconcerts.com.

Seraphic Fire: 1900 Coral Way, Suite 301, Miami. 305-285-9060 or seraphicfire.org.

South Florida Youth Symphony: 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami. 305-238-2729.

Symphony of the Americas: 199 N. Ocean Blvd., Suite 200, Pompano Beach. 954-545-0088 or symphonyoftheamericas.org.

PERFORMANCES

AHCAC

Feb. 1: Art of a Spiritual.

May 16: Voices of Heritage Choir Concert.

ALHAMBRA ORCHESTRA

Oct. 6: “Hispanic Heritage” Symphonic Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 27: A Spooky Symphony: Multimedia Halloween spectacular, featuring the Greater Miami Youth Symphony. MDCA.

Nov. 23: “It’s a Kazoo Out There” Children’s Concert. Pinecrest.

Feb. 16: “South Florida’s Got Talent” Presenting the Young Winners of our Annual Concerto Competition. FIU-Wertheim.

March 8: “A Chord-ial Evening” Chamber Music for Winds, Strings and Keyboard. CGCC.

May 2: 30th Season Finale Concert. FIU-Wertheim.

ARSHT CENTER

Nov. 16: An Evening of Tchaikovsky: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.

Jan. 17-18: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 2” and “Romeo & Juliet,” Acts III and IV.

Jan. 24-25: The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5.”

Feb. 11: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Riccardo Muti: Dvořák — From the New World.

Feb. 16: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, with pianist Jeremy Denk.

Feb. 24: Micheal Barenboim & West-Eastern Divan Ensemble.

March 18: Emanuel Ax Plays Brahms: Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

May 11: Lang Lang Plays the Goldberg Variations.

AVENTURA ARTS

Nov. 17: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Pietro De Maria.

Dec. 15: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: The Magic of Opera Arias & Piano Masterpieces.

Jan. 19: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Jorge Luis Prats.

Feb. 16: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Misha Dacic.

March 22: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Ilya Itin.

April 26: Miami International Piano Festival Presents: Kemal Gecic.

BAILEY HALL

Oct. 6: Ana Vidović, guitar, and Silvije Vidović, piano.

Oct. 20: Broward College Symphonic Band — It’s All in the Music.

Oct. 20: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 1: Classically Romantic.

Oct. 22: The United States Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants.

Nov. 14-15: Fall 2019 Dance Concert.

Nov. 17: Duo Arpeggione: Schubert, de Falla and Grieg.

Nov. 22: Broward Choral Society and Select Choir Concert.

Dec. 7: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 2: With a Touch of Ellington.

Dec. 15: Broward College Symphonic Band — Ring in the Holidays.

Jan. 26: Itamar Zorman, violin, and Catherine Lan, piano: Bach, Schubert and Ravel.

Feb. 16: Vladimir Viardo, piano — Classical Series.

Feb. 23: Broward College Symphonic Band — Music for All.

Feb. 27: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 3: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven, with Tao Lin, Piano.

March 22: Amernet String Quartet with Jure Rozman, piano: Romantic Masterworks.

April 2: Spring 2020 Dance Concert.

April 4: Broward Choral Society and Select Choir Concert.

April 5: St. Petersburg Piano Quartet: Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms.

April 26: Broward College Symphonic Band: Sousa Concert.

April 26: Broward Symphony Orchestra — Symphonic Masterworks, No. 4: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven.

BARRY UNIVERSITY

Nov. 2: Brahms and More.

Dec. 7: A Musical Holiday Gift For You.

Feb. 29: Chamber Music.

March 28-29: Suor Angelica, Opera by Puccini.

BONNET HOUSE

Jan. 23: Concerts Under the Stars with Michael Masci Trio.

Feb. 13: Concerts Under the Stars with UM Frost Opera Theater.

March 12: Concerts Under the Stars with Lynn University.

April 25: 100th Anniversary Celebration.

BROWARD CENTER

Oct. 15: Symphony of the Americas: Argentine Tribute to Hispanic and Italian Heritage Month (Ana Rodriguez, piano).

Oct. 19: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: (R)evolution.

Nov. 9: Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast.

Nov. 19: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks I.

Dec. 3 and 8: Symphony of the Americas: Cirque Holidays.

Dec. 5 and 7: Florida Grand Opera: Don Giovanni.

Jan. 7: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate the Classics.

Jan. 16: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks II.

Jan. 26: Piano Battle.

Jan. 30 and Feb. 1: Florida Grand Opera: Madama Butterfly.

Feb. 7: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration.

Feb. 9: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: The Pirates of Penzance.

Feb. 16: Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

Feb. 18: Symphony of the Americas: Tribute to the Ladies of Swing.

Feb. 21: Black Violin: Impossible Tour.

Feb. 29: Symphony of the Americas: Pops and Jazz.

March 5: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks III.

March 10: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th with Beethoven to Bluegrass. March 22: Itzhak Perlman with Rohan De Silva.

April 7: Symphony of the Americas: Four Pianos — Four Concertos.

April 16: South Florida Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks IV.

April 30 and May 2: Florida Grand Opera: Rigoletto.

May 10: South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: A Night at the Pops.

CHOPIN FOUNDATION

Oct. 12: Chopin for All. Lukas Krupinski. BCML.

Oct. 13: Chopin for All. Lukas Krupinski. Granada.

Nov. 2: Chopin for All. Dominic Muzzi. BCML.

Nov. 3: Chopin for All. Dominic Muzzi. Granada.

Nov. 24: Chopin Salon Concert. Sean Kennard. La Gorce.

Feb. 22-23: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Preliminary Rounds. MDCA.

Feb. 24-25: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Quarter-Finals. MDCA.

Feb. 26-27: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Semi-Finals. MDCA.

Feb. 28: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Gala and concert with special guest artist. MDCA.

Feb. 29: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Finals, Pt. 1. MDCA.

March 1: Tenth National Chopin Piano Competition — Finals, Pt. 2, followed by Awards Ceremony. MDCA.

March 29: Free Concert. KBCC.

April 5: Chopin Salon Concert. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. La Gorce.

April 18: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. BCML.

April 19: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. Granada.

May 16: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. BCML.

May 17: Chopin for All. Laureate of 2020 NCPC. Granada.

CIVIC CHORALE OF GREATER MIAMI

Oct. 27: Some Enchanted Evening: The Golden Age of Broadway. St. Andrew’s.

Dec. 15: I’ll Be Home for the Holidays. St. Andrew’s.

Feb. 29: Some Enchanted Evening: The Golden Age of Broadway. CCCC.

April 25: Fauré’s Requiem (first performance). FIU-Wertheim.

April 26: Fauré’s Requiem (second performance). St. Andrew’s.

FIU SCHOOL OF MUSIC

At FIU-Wertheim unless otherwise indicated.

Sept. 12 and 15: Wertheim Organ Recital with Dan Hardin.

Sept. 14: Hispanic Heritage Kick-Off with Daniella Mass from America’s Got Talent and the FIU Symphony Orchestra.

Oct. 2: FIU Wind Ensemble.

Oct. 3: Mostly Mozart featuring the FIU Symphony Orchestra and violinist Robert Davidovici.

Oct. 5: High School Choral Festival Culminating Concert.

Oct. 15: FIU Filarmonia.

Oct. 17: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

Oct. 18: Liszt and his Circle.

Oct. 21: FIU Meets NWS on Lincoln: Amernet String Quartet and Pianist Michael Linville. MB-Urban.

Oct. 24: Christian Tetzlaff and Lars Vogt.

Oct. 26: FIU Music Festival Opening Night: Durufle Requiem.

Oct. 27: FIU Music Festival: Kemal Gekic and Frank Cooper.

Oct. 30: FIU Music Festival: Z.E.N. Trio.

Nov. 1: FIU Music Festival: ¡VIVA MEXICO! Mexican Film for Festival Arturo Rodriguez.

Nov. 2: FIU Music Festival: Jazz Big Band.

Nov. 3: FIU Music Festival: Borodin Quartet.

Nov. 6: 2019 NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series.

Nov. 6: FIU Music Festival: FIU Faculty Jazz Quartet featuring Stephen Scott.

Nov. 7: FIU Music Festival: Amernet String Quartet with Julian Schwartz.

Nov. 8: FIU Music Festival: Vadym Kholedenko.

Nov. 10: FIU Music Festival: Organ Showcase with Katie Meloan.

Nov. 13: FIU Student Composers Concert. MB-Urban.

Nov. 13: FIU Wind Ensemble.

Nov. 14: FIU Jazz Vocal Ensemble.

Nov. 17: FIU Sings! Sorbet Arias and Other Sweet Offerings.

Nov. 18: FIU Student String Showcase.

Nov. 20: 2019 NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series.

Nov. 20: FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble.

Nov. 21: FIU Symphonic Band, Brass Choir, & Chamber Ensembles.

Nov. 22: FIU Symphony Orchestra: Contemporary Composers.

Nov. 23: FIU Piano Student Recital: Clara Schumann 200th Anniversary.

Nov. 26: FIU Miami Guitar Orchestra.

Dec. 3: FIU Filarmonia.

Dec. 4: 2019 NODUS Ensemble Fall Concert Series.

Dec. 4: FIU Jazz Big Band.

Dec. 5: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

Dec. 5: FIU New Music Ensemble.

Dec. 7: Handel’s Messiah.

Dec. 10: Benjamin Grosvenor and Hyeyoon Park. CGCC.

Dec. 14: FIU Sings! Nights of Lights. Pinecrest.

Jan. 5: The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio.

Jan. 15: New Music Miami Festival 2020 Opening Concert: Music of the Americas with Amernet String Quartet. MB-Urban.

Jan. 16: Derek Parsons Piano Recital.

Jan. 22: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Rebekah Heller, Bassoon. MB-Urban.

Jan. 28: Ehnes Quartet.

Feb. 1: Copland and Ellington-FIU Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Band.

Feb. 2: Grigorios Zamparas Piano Recital.

Feb. 4: Amernet String Quartet with Paul Neubauer.

Feb. 5: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Alumni Composers Concert. MB-Urban.

Feb. 6: Michael Boyd Piano Recital.

Feb. 8: Festival of Bands Finale Concert featuring Wind Ensemble.

Feb. 9: FIU Sings! Broadway In Love.

Feb. 11: FIU Filarmonia.

Feb. 13: FIU Sings! Broadway In Love. Pinecrest.

Feb. 14: Antonio Vivaldi — Motezuma.

Feb. 15: FIU Piano Alumni Recital.

Feb. 17-23: FIU Miami International GuitART Festival 2020.

Feb. 25: Ken Noda Piano Recital: All Beethoven. CGCC.

Feb. 26: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Sudol & Calloway Duo. MB-Urban.

March 1: Venice Baroque Orchestra.

March 3: FIU Symphonic Band.

March 4: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Steve Schick, Percussion. MB-Urban.

March 5: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

March 10: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 and Concerto Competition Winners’ Concert.

March 11: Escher and Dover String Quartets.

March 18: New Music Miami Festival 2020: NODUS Ensemble. MB-Urban.

March 25: FIU Student Composers Concert. MB-Urban.

March 31: Amernet String Quartet and pianist William Ransom. MB-Urban.

April 1: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Jeff Kaiser, Trumpet. MB-Urban.

April 4-5: FIU Opera Theater presents “Il Trionfo Dell’Onore.”

April 6: FIU Student String Showcase.

April 6: FIU Wind Ensemble.

April 7: FIU Piano Student Recital.

April 8: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Miranda Cuckson, Violin. MB-Urban.

April 9: FIU Latin Jazz Ensemble.

April 14: FIU Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

April 15: New Music Miami Festival 2020: Amernet String Quartet. MB-Urban.

April 15: FIU Jazz Big Band.

April 16: FIU School of Music Departmental Recital.

April 16: FIU Symphonic Band.

April 18: Celebrating Beethoven’s 250th Anniversary: Symphony No. 9.

April 20: FIU Music Hosts Seraphic Fire.

April 28: FIU Filarmonia.

FLORIDA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Sept. 15: Aires de Espana, featuring soprano Eglise Gutierrez. MDCA.

Dec. 14: Christmas is In the Air (with a Latín Divos taste). MDCA.

Feb. 16: Romantic Composers. MDCA.

May 17: Gershwin, Lecuona, Urbay. MDCA.

FLORIDA GRAND OPERA

Nov. 16, 19, 21 and 24: Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Arsht.

Jan. 18, 21, 23 and 26: Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” Arsht.

March 28, March 31, April 2 and April 5: Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Arsht.

FLORIDA YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Dec. 8: Principal Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Flute Choir. Bailey.

Dec. 9: Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. NSU.

Dec. 14: Encore Ensemble, Flute Choir, Zephyr Winds. Pompano.

Dec. 15: Chamber Strings, Repertory Strings, Top Brass. Sunrise.

Feb. 9: Principal Orchestra & Flute Choir, with Guest Artist Nestor Torres. Heritage.

March 1: Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings. CSCA.

March 15: “Adventures in Music” (Children’s Concert), featuring: Principal Orchestra. Aventura Mall.

April 5: Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings, Flute Choir. Pompano.

April 26: Symphony Orchestra. Zoo.

May 4: Alpha Strings, Silver Strings. NSU.

May 17: Principal Orchestra, Symphony, Repertory Strings, Chamber Strings, Flute Choir. Signature.

FRIENDS OF CHAMBER MUSIC

Oct. 24: Tetzlaf/Vogt, Piano and Violin: Beethoven, Shostakovich, Kurtag. FIU-Wertheim.

Oct. 30: ZEN Trio, Piano and Strings: Schubert, Babadzhanian and Shostakovich. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 3: Borodin Quartet — 75th Anniversary Tour. FIU-Wertheim.

Nov. 8: Vadym Kholodenko, Piano: Mozart, Beethoven and Godovsky Studies on Chopin Etudes. FIU-Wertheim.

Dec. 10: Benjamin Grosvenor/Hyeyoon Park, Piano and Violin: Works by Szymanowski, Ravel, Clara Schumann and Beethoven. CGCC.Jan. 5: New York Philharmonic Quartet/ Joseph Kalichstein, Piano and Strings: Works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. FIU-Wertheim.

Jan. 28: Ehnes Quartet — All Beethoven Program. FIU-Wertheim.

Feb. 1: Kevin Kenner/Apollon Quartet: Works by Suk, Beethoven and Chopin. Granada.

Feb. 25: Ken Noda/ Meigui Zhang: Rising Stars of the Metropolitan Opera Vocal Recital. FIU-Wertheim.

March 11: Escher Quartet/ Dover Quartet: Mendelssohn Octet. FIU-

Wertheim.

FROST SIGNATURE SERIES

All at UM-Gusman

Sept. 13: A Starry Night in September — Valerie Coleman and Friends.

Sept. 14: Gerard Schwarz’s Debut — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Sept. 22: Come Sunday — Frost Wind Ensemble.

Oct. 12: Mysterious Mountain — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Nov. 6: The Music of Melinda Wagner — Ensemble Ibis.

Nov. 16: Mahler’s World — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Dec. 3: The 3 B’s and 3 Ballets.

Jan. 25: Maria Schneider Presents Egberto Gismonti — Frost School’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Feb. 4: Boston Brass.

Feb. 6: Strauss’s “A Hero’s Life” — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

Feb. 11: Bang on a Bassoon.

March 4: Classical Giants: Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

April 19: The Planets — Frost Wind Ensemble.

April 21: Music of the Spheres — The Culture of Song and Dance.

April 24: Ravel, Tchaikovsky, and More — Frost Symphony Orchestra.

GREATER MIAMI SYMPHONIC BAND

Nov. 10: 41st Season “Grande Opening Concert.” UM-Gusman.

Dec. 8: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Music of the Holidays and Season. Pinecrest.

Dec. 10: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Music of the Holidays and Season. UM-Gusman.

Feb. 23: “February Fantasy: Music for Your Imagination.” Pinecrest.

March 17: “Spring Spectacular Concert.” UM-Gusman.

April 26: 15th Annual Chamber & Solo Concert. Kendall.

May 5: 22nd Annual May “Pops” Concert. UM-Gusman.

June 9: 41st Season “Grande Finale Concert.” UM-Gusman.

KRAVIS CENTER

Nov. 19: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.

Dec. 9: Young Artists Classical Series: Aizuri Quartet.

Dec. 16: Orkester Wiener Akademie.

Jan. 1: Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — The Strauss Symphony of America.

Jan. 5: Midori, Violin; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano.

Jan. 13-14: Wroclaw Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jan. 15: Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. Big Band: Celebrating the Swingers — Frank, Dean, Sammy, Bobby Darin, with Swinging Vocals from Michael Feinstein.

Jan. 19: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jan. 22: Young Artists Classical Series: Francisco Fullana, Violin.

Feb. 4: SheshBesh — The Arab-Jewish Ensemble of the Israel Philharmonic.

Feb. 11: Young Artists Classical Series: Eric Lu, Piano.

Feb. 17: Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

Feb. 18: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields — Joshua Bell, Conductor and Violin.

Feb. 19: Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. From Gershwin to Jimmy Webb, with Guest Artist Jimmy Webb.

Feb. 23: West-Eastern Divan Ensemble.

March 3: The Allwood-Chriss Duo — Organ/Piano.

March 12: Young Artists Classical Series: Brandon Ridenour, Trumpet.

March 16: Michael Feinstein Conducts the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra. The Legends We Love, with Guest Artist Chita Rivera and a Special Tribute to Vic Damone.

March 17: Rotterdam Philharmonic.

March 22: New World Symphony.

April 6: Cameron Carpenter, Organ.

May 8: Dreyfoos Hall: Spotlight on Young Musicians.

LYNN UNIVERSITY CONSERVATORY

Sept. 7: Lynn Wind Ensemble. Lynn-Wold.

Sept. 26: Third-Annual Alumni Concert: 20 Alumni Celebrate the 20th Anniversary. Hoernle.

Oct. 7: Piano Master Class with Baruch Meir. Hoernle.

Nov. 17: Faculty Concert. Hoernle.

Nov. 20: Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira. Hoernle.

Dec. 7: Preparatory School of Music Recital. Hoernle.

Dec. 8: 17th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert. Boca.

Jan. 29: Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira. Hoernle.

Feb. 16: From the Studio of Eric Varner: A Bassoon Homage to Arthur Weisberg. Hoernle.

March 14-15: “Gigi.” Lynn-Wold.

March 25: Violin Master Class with Elmar Oliveira. Hoernle.

March 28: Happy 20th Anniversary! A Conservatory Extravaganza. Hoernle.

April 13: Piano Master Class with Alexander Wasserman. Hoernle.

April 25: Class of 2020 in Concert. Hoernle.

May 2: Preparatory School of Music Recital. Hoernle.

LYNN UNIVERSITY PHILHARMONIA

Sept. 21-22: No. 1: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor and violin; Jon Robertson, conductor — Berlioz, Strauss, Prokofiev. Lynn-Wold.

Oct. 26-27: No. 2: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Rachmaninoff, Berlioz. Lynn-Wold.

Nov. 9-10: No. 3: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Featuring the winners of the Lynn Concerto Competition. Lynn-Wold.

Feb. 22-23: No. 4: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor, Master Chorale of South Florida — Copland, Adams, Beethoven. Lynn-Wold.

April 18-19: No. 5: Guillermo Figueroa, conductor — Prokofiev, Strauss. Lynn-Wold.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — DEAN’S SHOWCASE

Oct. 17: Dean’s Showcase No. 1. Hoernle.

Nov. 14: Dean’s Showcase No. 2. Hoernle.

Feb. 27: Dean’s Showcase No. 3. Hoernle.

April 23: Dean’s Showcase No. 4. Hoernle.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — CHAMBER MUSIC & POEMS

Nov. 21: Musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn’s young artists. Snyder.

Feb. 6: Musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn’s young artists. Snyder.

March 19: Musical performances and dramatic poetry readings by Lynn’s young artists. Snyder.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — COMPETITIONS

Oct. 6: 2019 Lynn Concerto Competition Final Round. Hoernle.

Dec. 5: Sixth Annual Lynn Chamber Music Competition Final Round. Hoernle.

Jan. 9-10: Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition. Lynn-Wold.

Jan. 16-26: Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. Lynn-Wold.

March 21: John Oliveira String Competition Final. Lynn-Wold.

April 26: John Oliveira String Competition Winner’s Recital. Lynn-Wold.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL

Jan. 12: Faculty Favorites, with Director Lisa Leonard. Hoernle.

Jan. 13: Spotlight No. 1: Young Composers. Hoernle.

Jan. 14: Spotlight No. 2: Bassoon Chamber Music Composition Competition. Hoernle.

Jan. 15: Spotlight No. 3: The Art of Christopher Theofanidis. Hoernle.

LYNN UNIVERSITY — PIANO BENCH SERIES

Oct. 20: Liszt & His Circle. With Jose Lopez, Kemal Gekic and Roberta Rust. Hoernle.

Nov. 3: From the Studio of Lisa Leonard: A Musical Time Capsule. Hoernle.

Dec. 7: Rebecca Penneys Recital. Hoernle.

Dec. 8: Rebecca Penneys Master Class. Hoernle.

Feb. 13: Roberta Rust in Recital. Hoernle.

March 23: Alumnus Pianist Ross Salvosa Mini-Recital and Master Class. Hoernle.

April 16: Piano Center Stage: From the Studio of Roberta Rust. Hoernle.

MARTHA/MARY CONCERT SERIES

Oct. 12-13: Beethoven, Brahms and Shortnin’ Bread. CCCC.

April 19: The Queen’s Six: From Windsor Castle to West Wynwood. CCCC.

MIAMI COLLEGIUM MUSICUM

Dec. 7: A Holiday Choral Fantasy. St. Andrews.

Dec. 8: A Holiday Choral Fantasy. Riviera.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM

Dec. 8: ARCA Images presents Blanca Navidad (White Christmas).

Dec. 14: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Christmas Is in the Air.

Feb. 16: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents Romantic Composers.

April 18-26: Florida Grand Opera presents “Il matrimonio segreto.”

May 8: Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation presents Cuban Classics with the Alonso Brothers.

May 17: Florida Chamber Orchestra presents “Gershwin, Lecuona & Urbay.”

MIAMI ORATORIO SOCIETY

Dec. 1: “A Christmas Concert” featuring Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” and Handel’s “Messiah.” Holy Family.

April 5: “An Easter Concert” with Gaul’s “Holy City” and Handel’s Easter portion of “Messiah.” Moravian.

MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Oct. 20: Grand Season Opening Concert: Themes and Variations, with Eduardo Marturet conducting. Arsht.

Dec. 15: MISO-Senses — The Magic of Synesthesia. Moore.

Feb. 9: Fly with MISO. Arsht.

March 7: MISO in the Parks. Doral.

March 8: MISO in the Parks. Bass.

March 14: The Mystery of Genius. Moore.

May 3: Recomposing Vivaldi and Revisiting Beethoven. Arsht.

NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION

Jan. 6: National YoungArts Week — Classical Music. NWC.

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

Sept. 13: Pre-Season Brass and Woodwind Ensemble — Opening Fanfare: Ian Bousfield, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 14: Pre-Season String Orchestra — String Serenades: Christoph Koncz, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 21: Pre-Season Orchestra Concert — Folk Fantasias: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 28: Percussion Consort — Miami Beats: Michael Linville, conductor. NWC.

Sept. 29: Sphinx Virtuosi: For Justice and Peace. NWC.

Oct. 6: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Mozart. NWC.

Oct. 12: Season Opener with Michael Tilson-Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Oct. 13: Season Opener with Michael Tilson-Thomas and pianist Daniil Trifonov. NWC.

Oct. 16: Viola Visions: Three Centuries and Counting. NWC.

Oct. 17: Viola Visions: Visions and Installations. NWC.

Oct. 19: Viola Visions: New Classic Viola. NWC.

Oct. 21: The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants. NWC.

Oct. 26: Gil Shaham Plays Brahms. NWC.

Nov. 1: Skull & Bones: Late Night at The New World Symphony. DJ TBA. NWC.

Nov. 3: Concert for Kids — A Musical Passport. NWC.

Nov. 9: Face Off 2: Chad Goodman, conductor, and DJ Irie. NWC.

Nov. 11: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

Nov. 15: From the New World: Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor, Michelle Bradley, soprano. NWC.

Nov. 16: From the New World: Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor, Michelle Bradley, soprano (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Nov. 17: From the New World: Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor, Michelle Bradley, soprano (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Nov. 19: Inside the Music. NWC.

Nov. 23: NWS Open House. NWC.

Nov. 24: Mavericks: Demarre McGill, flute. NWC.

Dec. 7: Sounds of the Times: Volatile Prayers. NWC.

Dec. 14: Ehnes Plays Mozart (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Dec. 15: Ehnes Plays Mozart. NWC.

Dec. 16: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

Dec. 17: Inside the Music. NWC.

Dec. 20: Sounds of the Season. NWC.

Dec. 21: Sounds of the Season (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Dec. 22: Wind and Waves. NWC.

Jan. 11: Thibaudet and Pictures at an Exhibition. NWC.

Jan. 13: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

Jan. 18: Royal Fireworks (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Jan. 19: Royal Fireworks (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

Jan. 25: Journey Concert: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Jan. 31: New Work: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 1: New Work: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 3: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

Feb. 4: Inside the Music. NWC.

Feb. 8: NWS Annual Gala: Program and conductor TBA. NWC.

Feb. 14: Fire and Romance: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 15: Fire and Romance: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor. NWC.

Feb. 21: Music of the Spheres — A Space Concert: Edwin Outwater, conductor, Eric Whitacre, conductor, Chorus from Miami-Dade College, Guests from NASA. NWC.

Feb. 23: The French Voice: Nicholas Phan, tenor. NWC.

Feb. 24: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

March 2: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

March 7: Beethoven and Strauss: Christian Măcelaru, conductor, Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio. NWC.

March 15: Harpsichord Hero: Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord. NWC.

March 20: Scheherazade: Joshua Gersen, conductor, Soloist TBA. NWC.

March 21: Scheherazade: Joshua Gersen, conductor, Soloist TBA. NWC.

March 28: Percussion Consort — Junkestra: Michael Linville, conductor, Katalin Károlyi, mezzo-soprano. NWC.

April 3: Late Night at The New World Symphony: Chad Goodman, conductor, DJ TBA. NWC.

April 5: Concert For Kids: Conductor and Program TBA. NWC.

April 6: Solo Spotlight. NWC.

April 11: Sounds of the Times: Symphonic Cabaret — HK Gruber, conductor/chansonnier. NWC.

April 14: Inside the Music. NWC.

April 17: Yang Plays Beethoven: Osmo Vänskä, conductor, Joyce Yang, piano. NWC.

April 18: Yang Plays Beethoven: Osmo Vänskä, conductor, Joyce Yang, piano (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

April 20: Musicians’ Forum. NWC.

April 25: Side-By-Side Concert: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor, Soloist and Program TBA (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

April 26: Sound the Horn: Andrew Bain, Horn. NWC.

May 2: Season Finale: MTT and Gautier Capuçon, cello (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

May 3: Season Finale: MTT and Gautier Capuçon, cello (WALLCAST Concert). NWC.

NU DECO ENSEMBLE

Oct. 11-12: Nu Deco at the Citadel. Citadel.

Nov. 9: Nu Deco at the North Beach Bandshell. North Beach.

Dec. 12: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center. Arsht.

Jan. 24-25: Nu Deco at the Citadel. Citadel.

March 27-28: Nu Deco at the New World Center. NWC.

May 2: Nu Deco at the Arsht Center. Arsht.

May 15-16: Nu Deco at the Citadel. Citadel.

ORCHESTRA MIAMI

Oct. 6: Family Fun Series: Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage. Pinecrest.

Oct. 13: Family Concert Series: Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage. MAR-JCC.

Nov. 10: Family Fun Series: The Amazing Adventures of Alvin Allegretto. Pinecrest.

Jan. 12: Family Fun Series: Let’s Dance. Pinecrest.

March 8: Family Fun Series: Carnival. Pinecrest.

March 13: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts: Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6 in F Major Op. 68 with Elaine Rinaldi conducting. Pinecrest.

March 14: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts: Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6 in F Major Op. 68 with Elaine Rinaldi conducting. North Beach.

March 15: Beethoven on the Beach — Free Outdoor Concerts: Beethoven’s “Pastorale” Symphony No. 6 in F Major Op. 68 with Elaine Rinaldi conducting. Gateway.

March 29: Family Fun Series: The Purple Palace. Pinecrest.

April 5: Family Concert Series: The Purple Palace. MAR-JCC.

SERAPHIC FIRE

Nov. 6: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). St. Sophia.

Nov. 7: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). St. Gregory’s.

Nov. 8: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). St. Philip’s.

Nov. 9: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). All Saints.

Nov. 10: Hildegard of Bingen: Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues). All Souls.

Dec. 11: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Sophia.

Dec. 12: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Gregory’s.

Dec. 13: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. FUMCG.

Dec. 14: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Souls.

Dec. 15: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. All Saints.

Dec. 20: A Seraphic Fire Christmas. St. Philip’s.

Jan. 15: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. St. Sophia.

Jan. 17: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. FUMCG.

Jan. 18: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. All Saints.

Jan. 19: Icons: Russian Choral Masterworks. All Souls.

Feb. 12: The Enlightenment Festival: Haydn — Arianna A Naxos (Chamber). All Saints.

Feb. 13: The Enlightenment Festival: Haydn — Arianna A Naxos (Chamber). St, Sophia.

Feb. 14: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Coffee and Wedding Cantatas. St. Philip’s.

Feb. 15: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Coffee and Wedding Cantatas. All Saints.

Feb. 16: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Coffee and Wedding Cantatas. St. Gregory’s.

Feb. 18: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Cello Suites (Chamber). St. Sophia.

Feb. 19: The Enlightenment Festival: Bach — Cello Suites (Chamber). All Saints.

Feb. 21: The Enlightenment Festival: Handel — Acis and Galatea. FUMCG.

Feb. 22: The Enlightenment Festival: Handel — Acis and Galatea. All Saints.

March 11: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. St. Sophia.

March 13: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. St. Philip’s.

March 14: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. All Saints.

March 15: Northern Lights: Music of Scandinavia. All Souls.

April 15: Handel: Messiah. St. Gregory’s.

April 17: Handel: Messiah. FUMCG.

April 18: Handel: Messiah. All Saints.

May 5: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Gregory’s.

May 6: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Sophia.

May 8: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. St. Philip’s.

May 9: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Saints.

May 10: Biebl: Ave Maria — Music for Men’s Chorus. All Souls.

SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Nov. 16: Masterworks I: Barber, Mahler, Beethoven. Israel.

Nov. 19: Masterworks I: Barber, Mahler, Beethoven.

Jan. 16: Masterworks II: Borenstein and Bruckner.

Jan. 18: Masterworks II: Borenstein and Bruckner. Israel.

Feb. 7: Beethoven 250th Anniversary Celebration: Beethoven and Schumann.

March 5: Masterworks III: Zwilich and Mendelssohn.

March 7: Masterworks III: Zwilich and Mendelssohn. Israel.

April 16: Masterworks IV: Stravinsky, Beethoven, Delius.

April 18: Masterworks IV: Stravinsky, Beethoven, Delius. Israel.

SOUTH FLORIDA YOUTH SYMPHONY

Oct. 27: Children’s Halloween Concert. Lyric.

Nov. 10: Veterans Day Celebration Concert. Lou Rawls.

March 1: Spring Is in the Air Concert.

May 17: 55th Season Finale Concert. MDC-North.

ST. HUGH-STEINWAY CONCERT SERIES

Sept. 27: Jorge Luis Prats Plays Lecuona and more. St. Hugh.

ST. THOMAS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

Nov. 3: St. Thomas Parish Choir, Soloists and Chamber Orchestra: In Remembrance for All Souls, featuring Mozart’s Requiem. St. Thomas.

Nov. 30: Mostly Baroque Players — Chamber Music Concert. St. Thomas.

Dec. 15: St. Thomas Parish School and Church Choirs — Organ, Soloists and Wind Ensemble Christmas Concert. St. Thomas.

Feb. 15: St. Thomas Choir Section Leaders — Love Songs and Dessert Concert Featuring Gershwin and Porter on Love. St. Thomas.

May 29: Mostly Baroque Players — Chamber Music Concert. St. Thomas.

May 30: Mostly Baroque Players Featuring Pergolesi: La Serva Padrona. St. Thomas.

May 31: St. Thomas Parish Choir, Organ and Chamber Orchestra Pentecost Concert Featuring Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs. St. Thomas.

SYMPHONY OF THE AMERICAS

Oct. 15: Symphony of the Americas: Argentine Tribute to Hispanic and Italian Heritage Month (Ana Rodriguez, piano). BCPA.

Dec. 3 and 8: Symphony of the Americas: Cirque Holidays. BCPA.

Jan. 7: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate the Classics. BCPA.

Feb. 18: Symphony of the Americas: Tribute to the Ladies of Swing. BCPA.

Feb. 29: Symphony of the Americas: Pops and Jazz. BCPA.

March 10: Symphony of the Americas: Celebrate Beethoven’s 250th with Beethoven to Bluegrass. BCPA.

April 7: Symphony of the Americas: Four Pianos — Four Concertos. BCPA.

  Comments  