Miami dance calendar for 2019-20: a step in every style

Critic’s picks for dance

VENUES

Arsht: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305- 949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Aventura: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Broward: Broward Center of the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The Colony Theatre: 1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach. 305-674-1040, colonymb.org.

Kravis: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org.

The Light Box: 404 NW 26 St., Miami. 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex: 260 NE 59th Terrace, Miami. 305-960-2969, littlehaiticulturalcenter.com.

Locust Projects: 3852 North Miami Avenue, Miami. 305-576-8570, locustprojects.org.

MDCA: Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305- 547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

MDC Kendall: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 S.W. 104 St.

Miami. 305-237-2638, mdc.edu/onstage.

Miami Theater Center: 9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores. 305-751-9550, mtcmiami.org.

Miramar Cultural Arts Center: 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org.

New World Dance Theater: 25 NE 2 Street, 8th Floor, Miami. 305-237-3341, nwsa.mdc.edu.

New World Symphony: 500 17th St, Miami Beach. 305-680-5866, nws.edu.

Olympia Theater: 174 East Flagler Street, Miami. 305-237-3341, olympiatheater.org.

Perez Art Museum Miami: 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. 305-375-3000, pamm.org.

Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center: 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/index.html.

SMDCAC: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300, smdcac.org

YoungArts Plaza: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org.

PRESENTERS / COMPANIES

BALLET FLAMENCO LA ROSA: 786-320-6982, balletflamencolarosa.com.

April 5: Ballet Flamenco La Rosa In Concert. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.



June 13-14: The White Peacock. The Colony Theatre.

BARRY UNIVERSITY: 305-899-3100, barry.edu/fine-arts/calendar/

April 2-4: Dance Narrative

CONCHITA ESPINOSA CONSERVATORY OF THE ARTS: 305-277-1149. conchitaespinosaconservatory.com

Nov. 26: Estampas del Quixote, Rosita Segovia Theatre

May 30, 2020: Festival of the Arts, MDCA.

DELOU AFRICA DANCE ENSEMBLE: 305-978-3866, miamicarnival.org.

Aug. 2-4: DanceAfrica Miami. Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

DIMENSIONS DANCE THEATRE OF MIAMI: dimensionsdancemia.com.

Oct. 6: Matinee Magic! featuring Peter & the Wolf. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center.



Nov. 16: Ballet: Sculpture & Serenity. SMDCAC.



March 21-22: An Intimate Evening of Ballet. SMDCAC



July 11-12: Preludes. SMDCAC.

KAREN PETERSON DANCERS: 305-298-5879, www.karenpetersondancers.org

Sept. 27: Heidi Latsky Dancers, Step Change Studios. MDCA.



Sept. 28: Karen Petersen and dancers, Kinetic Light. MDCA.

MIAMI CITY BALLET: 305-929-7010, miamicityballet.org.

Oct. 18-20: Program I: Stravinsky Violin Concerto, Mercuric Tidings, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue. ARSHT.



Oct. 26-27: Program I: Stravinsky Violin Concerto, Mercuric Tidings, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue. BROWARD.



Nov. 8-10: Program I: Stravinsky Violin Concerto, Mercuric Tidings, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue. KRAVIS.



Dec. 13-15, 17-22: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. ARSHT.



Dec. 27-29: George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. KRAVIS.



Jan. 10-12: Program II: I’m Old Fashioned, This Bitter Earth, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux, Symphonic Dances. ARSHT.



Jan. 17-19: Program II: I’m Old Fashioned, This Bitter Earth, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux. KRAVIS.



Jan. 25-26: Program II: I’m Old Fashioned, This Bitter Earth, Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux. BROWARD.



Feb. 14-16: Program III: Nine Sinatra Songs, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, Firebird. ARSHT.



Feb. 21-23: Program III: Nine Sinatra Songs, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, Firebird. KRAVIS.



Feb. 29-March 1: Program III: Nine Sinatra Songs, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, Firebird. BROWARD.



March 20-22: Program IV: Don Quixote. KRAVIS.



April 17-19: Program IV: Don Quixote. ARSHT.



April 25-26: Program IV: Don Quixote. BROWARD.

MIAMI LIGHT PROJECT: 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.

Oct. 11: Antenna by FeCuOp with performance by Ivonne Batanero. Locust Projects.



Jan. 16-17: ScreenDance Miami. The Light Box.



Jan. 18: ScreenDance Miami. New World Symphony.



Jan 19: ScreenDance Miami. Perez Art Museum Miami.



May 21-22: Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre – Make Believe. The Colony Theatre.

NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION: 800-970-2787, youngarts.org

Sep. 26: Yusha-Marie Sorzano presents Threat. YoungArts Plaza.



Jan. 8: National YoungArts Week 2020. New World Symphony.



Feb. 29: YoungArts Miami 2020. Miami Theater Center.

NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: 305-237-3135, nwsa.mdc.edu.

Oct. 17: Jennifer Archibald. New World Dance Theater.



Oct. 25-26: Daniel Lewis Miami Dance Sampler. New World Dance Theater.



Nov. 4: New World School of the Arts & Adrienne Arsht Center Education & Community Engagement. New World Dance Theater.



Nov. 15-16: Autumn Dances. New World Dance Theater.



Dec. 13-14: Dancemakers: New Works. New World Dance Theater.



Dec. 20: Channels. New World Dance Theater.



Jan. 31: Cloven Kingdom. New World Dance Theater.



Feb 21-22: College BFA Dance Concert. New World Dance Theater.



March 12: High School Student Choreography. New World Dance Theater.



April 22- 26: Spring Dances. New World Dance Theater.



May 7-16: High School Spring Dance. New World Dance Theater.



May 21: High School Senior Dance Showcase. New World Dance Theater.

PETER LONDON GLOBAL DANCE COMPANY: 305-804-4287, plgdc.org.

Dec. 27-29: Crossing. Arsht.

VENUE PRESENTATIONS







ARSHT CENTER

Oct. 12: Diavolo | Architecture in Motion.



Feb. 8, 2020: Alvin Ailey Dance Company



March 21-38: Flamenco Festival Miami

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER

March 5: Tamburitzans present Symbols-Expressions of Culture.



March 7-8: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents Dr. Ouch!



March 21: Dance NOW! Miami Contemporanea 2020.



April 5: Ballet Flamenco La Rosa in Concert.



April 18: Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida presents Spring Gala.

KRAVIS CENTER

Oct. 19-20: Rennie Harris Puremovement presents Nuttin’ But A Word.



Nov. 3: Complexions Contemporary Ballet presents Star Dust from Bach to David Bowie.



Feb. 6-7: Jon Boogz & Lil Buck present Love Heals All Wounds.



March 5-6: Koresh Dance Company presents La Danse.



April 1-2: Enra presents Dreams.

MDCA

Oct. 23-24: Pioneer Winter Collective and Jacksonville Dance Theatre present Boom, Bloom; Reprise & more.



Oct. 31 - Nov. 1-3: WholeProject and 6th Street Dance Studio present Remain in Light.



Nov. 9-10: Raíz de 4 by Casa Patas.



Dec. 7: Thomas Armour Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker.



Jan. 9-12: Bistoury Physical Theatre presents The Commune.



March 5-8: WholeProject collaboration with 6th Street Dance Studio.



March 21: Companhia Urbana de Dança.



April 4: Miami City Ballet presents A Ballet for Families.



April 30: Bistoury 305 & Havana International Improv Fest ‘20.



May 1-2: Pioneer Winter Collective presents Un Poyo Rojo.



May 15-16: FlamenGO 2020.



Aug. 16: 25th International Ballet Festival of Miami.



Sep. 25-26, 2020: Forward Motion Dance Festival & Conference of Physically Integrated Dance.

MDC KENDALL

Sept. 24: Dance Cross Talk.



Nov. 22-23: The Art of Dance.



Dec. 13: The Gathering, A Cultural Celebration of Community.



March 20-21: Artistry in Rhythm (A.I.R.) Dance Conference.



April 1: Focus on Dance.

MIRAMAR CULTURAL ARATS CENTER

Feb. 25-March 8: Africa Umoja, The Spirit of Togetherness.

SMDCAC

Oct. 19: Tango Lovers: I Am Tango



Nov. 2: Miami City Ballet School Performance



Nov. 9, 10: Flamenco Puro: Flamencas en la Luz



Nov. 16: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Ballet Sculpture & Serenity



Dec. 6, 7: The Nutcracker performed by Miami Youth Ballet



Jan. 3: Romeo and Juliet performed by the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa



Jan. 18: Alonzo King Lines Ballet



Jan. 25, 26: Adele Myers and Dancers



Feb. 22: in Salida: Collaboration Between Union Tanguera and Kate Weare Company



March 21, 22: Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami Salon Series: An Intimate Evening of Ballet



April 3: enra



April 25: SPEAK: Leela Dance Collective