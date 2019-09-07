Tango, flamenco, ballet and street dance: You won’t want to miss these Miami moves

Diavolo, Oct. 12, Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Los Angeles-based Diavolo presents its eye-popping slant on dance athleticism. Think Cirque du Soleil meets the movie “Inception,” with lots of split-second escapes. Bring the teens.

Flamencas en la Luz, Nov. 9, South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center

Miami vies with Madrid for title of best in international flamenco. Discover why with “Flamencas en la luz” when master flamenco artist Clarita Filgueras and company Flamenco Puro tap out machine gun rhythms in SMDCAC’s intimate Black Box Theatre.

Dimension Dance Theatre, Nov. 16, South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center

In just three years Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami has enchanted audiences and critics alike with its appetite for risk and programs that blend works by George Balanchine, Arpino and Nebrada as well as emerging choreographic talents. Their season opener “Ballet Sculpture & Serenity” boasts a not-to-be-missed line-up of premieres.

The Arsht Center presents high-octane dance company Diavolo on Oct. 12, 2019. Sharen Bradford

Alonzo King Lines Ballet, Jan. 18, 2020; South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center

This gorgeously diverse company delivers expressive, cutting-edge choreography blended with finely honed classical lines.

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Feb. 8, 2020; Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

For more than a decade, February has brought Alvin Ailey Dance Theater to the Arsht. This year the company’s younger version — Ailey II under the direction of Troy Powell — demonstrates the company’s depth, in the Knight Concert Hall.

Miami City Ballet, Feb. 14-16, 2020; Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

A ticket sure to thrill classical dance newcomers and insiders alike, Miami City Ballet’s program III shines with two company premieres — Justin Peck’s “Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes” and George Balanchine/Jerome Robbins’ “Firebird.”

Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Feb. 8-9, 2020; Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Memphis meets Miami as performers Lil Buck and Jon Boogz meld social commentary with street dance, spoken word, original music and virtual projections in their latest work, “Love Heals All Wounds,” in the Arsht’s Carnival Studio Theater.

Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami performs March 21 and 22, 2020, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Luis Corona

Union Taguera, Feb. 22, 2020; South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center

Definitely not your cookie cutter tango troupe, Union Tanguera and contemporary choreographer Kate Weare approach the mystery of relationships from outside the box in “Sin Salida.”

Dance NOW!, March 21, 2020; Aventura Arts Center

Astonishing audiences with consciousness-raising choreography, Dance NOW! Miami’s Program II celebrates the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment with historic work from modern dance founder Isabella Duncan and contributions from Italy’s Opus Ballet.

Flamenco Festival Miami, March 21, 26-28, 2020; Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Flamenco greats Miguel Poveda and Maria Pagés conjure the cantinas of Cadiz while Manuel Liñan’s all-male flamenco company explodes gender categories during Flamenco Festival Miami.