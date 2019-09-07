Adam Levine bares his tattoos -- and 9 other pop concerts you won’t want to miss

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine goes shirtless during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) TNS

The Who, Sept. 20, BB&T Center in Sunrise

Way back in 1965, Roger Daltrey sang “Hope I die before I get old” in the groundbreaking hit “My Generation.” Lucky for us, he changed his mind. The legendary British rock band The Who brings its Moving On! Tour to town. Along on stage will be guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend, his brother Simon Townshend, Jon Button, Zak Starkey and Loren Gold. They’ll be tearing through hits including “I Can See For Miles,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Who Are You,” “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Love, Reign o’er Me,” accompanied by (!) a symphony orchestra. You’ll also hear a few tracks from The Who’s upcoming first album of new material in 13 years.

Maroon 5, Oct. 25, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Grammy-winning pop-rock band led by singer (and former judge on “The Voice”) Adam Levine headlines the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Live (and its guitar-shaped hotel). The concert will support the band’s sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues” (the title was inspired by the sci-fi film “The Matrix”) and its singles “Girls Like You,” “Wait” and “What Lovers Do.” You’ll also hear tried-and-true smashes including “This Love,” “Sunday Morning,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Moves Like Jagger,” “Makes Me Wonder,” “Animals” and “Sugar.”

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Nov. 2, AmericanAirlines Arena in MIami.

The sixth-annual Latin-music throwdown is headlined by Jennifer Lopez, the Bronx-born, global icon who got her start as a Fly Girl on the groundbreaking comedy show “In Living Color” and went on to forge an acting and musical career unmatched by any Hispanic performer. You’ll hear hits including “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Booty,” “On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud.” Also on the bill: Puerto Rican “King of Reggaetón” Daddy Yankee (he actually invented the word “reggaetón”), who will belt out high-energy hits including “Rompe,” “Impacto,” “Limbo,” “Vuelve,” “Hielo” and “Gasolina”; and Puerto Rican Urbano star Ozuna, who boasts the most one-billion-view videos on YouTube.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Nov. 7, Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale

This musical chameleon burst onto the punk and new wave scene in 1977 with the album “My Aim Is True,” featuring the classic hits “Alison” and “Watching the Detectives.” Since then, the British superstar has dabbled in just about every musical genre possible, including pop, country, soul, jazz, blues and hip-hop, with all of them sounding authentic and none lacking his songwriting genius. Now, Costello and his trusty band put a fresh spin on tracks from his unforgettable career including “Oliver’s Army,” “Accidents Will Happen,” “Pump It Up,” “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” and “Every Day I Write the Book.”

Miami Beach Pop Festival, Nov. 8-10 on the sands of South Beach between 5th and 10th streets off Ocean Drive.

Massive, three-day musical blowout celebrates its inaugural year with a stellar and diverse lineup featuring Chance the Rapper, Juanes, Kygo, The Raconteurs, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee, The Roots, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Sean Paul, Maggie Rogers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Stephen Marley, and the Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble with Ben Folds. Plus, culinary selections will be curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz (Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink).

Sting, Nov. 9 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Few artists can claim to be rock royalty. Even fewer are literally rock royalty. Lyrical genius Sting is one of them, having received a CBE British order of chivalry from Queen Elizabeth II in 2003. The dazzling front man and bass player of The Police brings his “My Songs” tour to town, featuring his most beloved works, both solo and with his legendary British band. Fans can expect to hear “Englishman in New York,” “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle” and many more, backed by an electric rock group.

Alejandro Aranda, Nov. 10 at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale

It’s perhaps surprising for a musical rookie to crack this Top 10 list. But anyone who saw this shy, humble singer and guitar player blossom on this year’s “American Idol” — and the numerous “We’re not worthy” comments by awestruck judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan — will understand. Aranda, who also goes by the cryptic stage name Scarypoolparty, will bring his unique, mesmerizing style to the stage, performing inventive originals and inspired cover songs such as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” and Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry.”

Riptide Music Festival, Nov. 23-24 on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Two-day music festival on the beach feeds the needs of alt-rock fans young and old, with a lineup perfectly balanced with classic and new bands that receive plenty of airplay on 104.3 The Shark, South Florida’s alternative radio station. Groove to the sounds of The Killers, The 1975, The Revivalists, Silversun Pickups, Judah & the Lion, Reel Big Fish, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Soul Asylum, K.Flay, Barns Courtney, Switchfoot, Fuel, Shaed, Matt Maeson, New Politics and more. Nov. 23-24 on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Madonna, Dec. 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19 at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Call her the Queen of Pop, the Material Girl, or just Madge. But whatever you call her, there’s no one who has influenced pop culture quite like Madonna since she shook up the music scene in the early ‘80s. And now, she’s taking over the Fillmore Miami Beach for a whopping five shows in support of her chart-topping 14th studio album, “Madame X,” and its singles “Medellín,” “Future” and “Dark Ballet.” Of course, Madonna’s also got a treasure trove of hits to choose from, including “Holiday,” “Like a Virgin,” “Vogue,” “Frozen,” “Into the Groove,” “Express Yourself,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “La Isla Bonita,” “Like a Prayer,” “Ray of Light,” “Music” and many more.

New Order, Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18 at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Madonna’s not the only artist to set up residency at the Fillmore: British new wave band New Order — which rose from the ashes of Joy Division in the early ‘80s with its innovative mix of jagged, post-punk guitars, unforgettable melodies and electronic percussion and synthesizers — plays four shows in mid-January. You’ll hear rousing hits such as “Blue Monday,” “True Faith,” “Regret,” “Touched By the Hand of God,” “Shellshock,” “Confusion,” “Fine Time” and “Bizarre Love Triangle,” plus tracks from New Order’s critically acclaimed 2015 comeback album, “Music Complete.”