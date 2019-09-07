Miami will be rocking out, thanks to JLo, Madonna, Maroon 5 and a new beachfront fest

New Order in Wynwood, Miami 2019.

VENUES





African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC): 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.

AmericanAirlines Arena (AAA) : 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-777-1000 or aaarena.com.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (ARSHT): 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.

Arts Garage (ARTS GARAGE): 180 NE First St., Delray Beach Center for the Arts/ Crest Theatre Beach; 561-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AVENTURA): 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; 305-466-8002 or Aventuracenter.org.

BB&T Center (BB&T): 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000 or thebbtcenter.com.

Broward College’s Bailey Hall (BAILEY): 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie; 954-201-6884 or baileyhall.org.

Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (BAYFRONT): 301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA): 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.

Carol and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium (KAYE): FAU Boca Raton Campus, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. Ticketmaster

The Casino @ Dania Beach (CDB): 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com;

Charles F. Dodge City Center (DODGE): 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; Ticketmaster.

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (CORAL SKY): 601 Sansbury’s Way, Suite 7, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0445 or livenation.com.

Coral Springs Center For the Arts (CSCA): 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5999 or thecentercs.com.

Culture Room (CR): 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074 or cultureroom.net.

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (FILL): 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (FTL BEACH): North of the Sheraton Hotel on Sea Breeze Boulevard; www.tortugamusicfestival.com.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach (FMB): 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bleaulive.com.

Frost School of Music (FROST): University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-2400 or Frostmusiclive.com.

The Funky Biscuit (FUNKY): 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-2929 or www.funkybiscuit.com.

Gramps (GRAMPS): 176 NW 24th St., Miami; Gramps.com.

The Ground (THE GROUND): 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001.

Hard Rock Live Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (HRL): 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Hard Rock Stadium (HRS): 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens. 305-623-6100 or hardrockstadium.com.

James L. Knight Center (KNIGHT): 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. 305-416-5977 or jlkc.com.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (KRAVIS): 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or kravis.org.

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC): 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; 954-777-2055 or LPACFL.com.

Magic City Casino (MAGIC): 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or magiccitycasino.com.

Mana Wynwood South (MANA): Mana Wynwood South, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.iiipoints.com.

Martha Mary Concerts (MMC): Corpus Christ Church and La Merced Chapel, 3220 NW 7th Ave., Miami. 305-458-0111 or MarthaMaryConcerts.org.

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus (MDC-KENDALL): McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.

Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus (MDC-WOLFSON), 101 NE 4th St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA): 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or miamidade.gov/artsandculture/MDCA.asp.

Miami Design District (MDD): Palm Court - 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-722-7100. MiamiDesignDistrict.net.

Miami Shores Country Club (MIAMI SHORES): 10000 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. SunshineJazz.org.

Miniaci Performing Arts Center (MINIACI): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.

Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark (MIRAMAR): 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org.

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater (MIRAMAR REG): 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; Ticketmaster.

Mizner Park Amphitheatre (MIZNER): 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700 or http://myboca.us/pages/mizneramphi.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA): 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.

North Beach Bandshell (NORTH): 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-861-3616.

Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts (OLYMPIA): 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or olympiatheater.org.

Parker Playhouse (PP): 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or parkerplayhouse.com.

Pinecrest Gardens (PINECREST): 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or pinecrest-fl.gov.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (PBA): 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach. 954-946-2402 or theamppompano.org.

Respectable Street (RESPECT): 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-832-9999

Revolution Live (REV): 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-0950 or jointherevolution.net.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (SCCC): 5555 NW 40th St. Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700.

Seminole Theatre (SEMINOLE): 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.

Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Center for the Performing Arts (BARRY): 11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-7559 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC): 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.

Tin Roof (TIN ROOF): 8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. tinroofdelraybeach.com.

University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall (UM-GUSMAN): 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.

Watsco Center (WATSCO): 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-8686 or watscocenter.com

National YoungArts Foundation (YOUNGARTS): 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Youngarts.org.

Grace Kelly plays at Pinecrest Gardens.

SEPTEMBER

8: Dave Koz & Friends: Summer Horns. BCPA.



8: Alejandro Sanz: #LAGIRA. AAA.



8: Daniel Caesar – Case Study 01: Tour. FILL.



8: The Rose: We Rose You Live in Miami. OLYMPIA.



10: Jenny Lewis. REV.



11: Lizzo: Cuz I Love You Too Tour. FILL.



12: Cat Power. REV.



12: BoDeans. BCPA.



12: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Allison Miller. YOUNGARTS.



12: A Night of Gregg Bissonette - Frost Studio Jazz Band and Frost Concert Jazz Band. FROST.



12: Snow Tha Product. CR.



13: Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom. SMDCAC.



13: Bluesman Ray Cashman. ARTS GARAGE.



13: Ara Malikian. KNIGHT.



13: PJ Sin Suela. CR.



13: Kota the Friend. THE GROUND.



14: Unforgettable Sufi Music & Sitar: Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan. BCPA.



14: Chris Young: Raised On Country Tour. CORAL SKY.



14: J Balvin: Arcoiris Tour. AAA.



14: Dirty Dozen Brass Band. FUNKY.



14: Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin II. CDB.



14: Cortadito. ARTS GARAGE.



14: Walker Montgomery. TIN ROOF.



15: UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro & Shaggy: 40th Anniversary Tour. MIZNER.



15: Agent Orange. MANA.



15: The Green. MIZNER.



15: Ceremony, with Choir Boy and Glitterer. GRAMPS.



17: Bad Religion, with Emily Davis and the Murder Police. REV.



17: Dominic Fike: Rain or Shine Tour. THE GROUND.



17: We Are Two Different People Tour starring Danny Gonzalez. BCPA.



18: Day6 World Tour – Gravity. FILL.



18: Local Natives: Spiral Choir Tour. REV.



18: Pup. CR.



18: Jazz at Wolfson Presents MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet. MDC-WOLFSON.



18: The Coathangers. GRAMPS.



19: Parmalee. TIN ROOF.



20: Big K.R.I.T.: From the South With Love. REV.



20: The Who: Moving On! BB&T.



20: Magela Herrera’s Quintet. ARTS GARAGE.



20: The Growlers. CR.



20: Strung Out. RESPECT.



20: In the Light of Led Zeppelin. FUNKY.



20: Kerala Dust. THE GROUND.



21: Half Alive. CR.



21: Gipsy Kings. ARSHT.



21: Nightmares On Wax. THE GROUND.



21: Leoni Torres. BCPA.



21: Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience – Music By Ramin Djawadi. CORAL SKY.



21: The Victory Dolls present I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen. MIZNER.



21: Hotter Than July – Stevie Wonder Tribute Band. CDB.



21: Los 3 de la Habana. MAGIC.



21: Kaiso – Etienne Charles & Creole Soul. MIRAMAR.



21: George Porter Jr. FUNKY.



22: Billy Cobham with Randy Brecker. FUNKY.



22: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Brev Sullivan Quartet. MIAMI SHORES.



22: Senses Fail. CR.



24: Meek Mill & Future: The Legendary Nights Tour 2019. CORAL SKY.



24: Jai Wolf – The Cure to Loneliness Tour. REV.



25: Jinjer. RESPECT.



25: It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album. BCPA.



25: Toubab Krewe. FUNKY.



25: GWAR: Use Your Collusion Tour. REV.



26: Nonpoint. REV.



26: Faculty Concert | Classical and Jazz Fusion. MDC-KENDALL.



27: Here Comes the Sun: The Music of The Beatles. ARTS GARAGE.



27: Blue October. REV.



27: Baby on Baby Feat. Dababy, Lil Durk & NLE Choppa. WATSCO.



27: Tiger Army. CR.



27: Scott Stapp of Creed. BCPA.



27: Spencer Crandall. TIN ROOF.



27: Jazz at MOCA: Leslie Cartaya. MOCA.



27: Jimmy Shubert from Last Comic Standing. SEMINOLE.



27: Danielle Nicole. FUNKY.



28: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. REV.



28: Dane Cook – Tell It Like It Is Tour. HRL.



28: Loston Harris Trio. ARTS GARAGE.



28: Gentri – “The Gentlemen Trio.” BCPA.



28: Shane Koyczan – Spoken Word. SMDCAC.



28: Florida Singing Pastors. LPAC.



28: A Tribute to Elvis Presley Featuring David Morin and the TCB Band. CDB.



28: Slothrust, with Highly Suspect. CR.



29: Danny Daniel “Por El Amor de Una Mujer” En Concierto. MDCA.



29: Ambrosia. FUNKY.



29: Tyler, The Creator. AAA.



29: Pink Turns Blue. RESPECT.



30: Wale. REV.

OCTOBER







1: Bad Suns. REV.



1: Godsmack, with Halestorm. CORAL SKY.



1: Adam Ant: Friend or Foe. FILL.



3: The Talbott Brothers: Run No More Tour. BCPA.



3: Chris Duarte. FUNKY.



4: Howie Mandel. SCCC.



4: The Whispers and Stephanie Mills. BCPA.



4: Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche Tour with Karol G. AAA.



4: Selwyn Birchwood. ARTS GARAGE.



4: Sabaton, with Hammerfall. REV.



4: The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool. SEMINOLE.



4: Daniel Avery and Mall Grab. THE GROUND.



4: Anders Osborne. FUNKY.



5: Camilo Sesto. KNIGHT.



5: Juan Luis Guerra with Monsieur Perine. AAA.



5: Gilberto Santa Rosa. BCPA.



5: The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool. MIZNER.



5: Nirvanna – Tribute to Nirvana. REV.



5: Through the Roots and Pacific Dub. CR.



5: Roman Street. ARTS GARAGE.



5: Pig Floyd — Pink Floyd Tribute. LPAC.



5: B Boys. GRAMPS.



5: One Funny Mother. BCPA.



6: The Wolfepak Band. ARTS GARAGE.



8: Black Label Society, with Alien Weaponry and Black Dahlia Murder. REV.



9: Nahko and Medicine for the People. REV.



10: Benise: Fuego! CSCA.



10: Steven Page Trio (Formerly of Barenaked Ladies). BCPA.



10: International Soca Awards. LPAC.



10-11: Hip Hop Revolution: Back to Basics. ARTS GARAGE.



11: Maluma- 11:11 World Tour. AAA.



11: JB Smoove – Lollygaggin’ Tour. LPAC.



11: Steel Panther – Heavy Metal Rules Tour. CR.



11: The Joke’s On You Tour. AVENTURA.



11: Carli Muñoz Trio. ARTS GARAGE.



11: Arthur Hanlon: Gringo En La Habana. BCPA.



11-12: Taking Back Sunday. REV.



12: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show. CORAL SKY.



12: Benise: Fuego! MDCA.



12: Built to Spill: Keep It Like a Secret Tour. CR.



12: South Florida Dominican Jazz Fest 2019. MIRAMAR.



12: BélO. KRAVIS.



12: Hispanic Heritage Celebration featuring Tito Puente Jr. & Melina Almodovar. NORTH.



12: Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials. ARTS GARAGE.



12: The Joe Cotton Band. MIZNER.



12: Raulin Rodriguez & Sus Amigos Bachata Concert. DODGE.



12: Backyard Bash VI, featuring Classic Albums Live performing Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes.” SMDCAC.



12: Helena Hauff. THE GROUND.



12: Shana Tucker: Chambersoul Chronicles. SEMINOLE.



13: Catfish and the Bottlemen. REV.



13: Enrique Chia – Una Tarde Para Recordar. MDCA.



13: JD Danner. ARTS GARAGE.



16: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Kemuel Roig, piano. MDC-WOLFSON.



16: Oliver Tree Goodbye Farewell Tour. REV.



17: Coheed & Cambria. REV.



18: Carmen París - “En Síntesis.” MDCA.



18: Bea Miller: Sunsets In Outerspace Tour. REV.



18: Centennial Celebration for Jose Fajardo – Featuring the Jose Fajardo Jr. Orchestra. ARTS GARAGE.



18: Face to Face & Lagwagon. CR.



18: All Grown Up Comedy Show featuring Nadine Sutherland & Chris “Johnny” Daley. MIRAMAR.



18: Battle of the DJs. SCCC.



18: Miami Design District Presents MISO featuring National YoungArts Foundation Alumni. MDD.



18: Randy Rainbow. FILL.



18-19: Zac Brown Band: The Owl Tour. CORAL SKY.



19: Banks: The III Tour. FILL.



19: South Motors Jazz Series: A Night Under the Stars with Nestor Torres. PINECREST.



19: Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have Tour. CSCA.



19: Meme Solis: 6 Decadas “Siempre Contigo.” MDCA.



19: Tasha Cobbs Leonard. MIRAMAR.



19: Classic Albums Live Performs Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.” CDB.



19: Robert Randolph & the Family Band. CR.



20: ZZ Top: 50th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest Cheap Trick. CORAL SKY.



20: Joyann Parker. ARTS GARAGE.



20-21: Post Malone – Runaway Tour. AAA.



21: Cat & Nat: #MOMTRUTHS Live. BCPA.



22: Logic: The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour. AAA.



22: The Melvins. CR.



23: X Ambassadors: The Orion Tour, with Bear Hands. REV.



24: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer & Lennon Stella: World War Joy Tour. AAA.



24: Bill Engvall. BCPA.



24: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. CSCA.



24: RapCaviar Live. FILL.



24: The Dan Band. CR.



24: Kids United. NORTH.



25: Maroon 5: HRL.



25: Ellis Paul. BCPA.



25: Maná: Rayando El Sol Tour 2019. AAA.



25: Jazz at MOCA: Curtis Taylor. MOCA.



25: Paul Marinaro. ARTS GARAGE.



25: Three Hysterical Broads …Off Their Medication. AVENTURA.



25: Sabrina Claudio – Truth Is Tour. REV.



25-26: Tribal Seeds, with New Kingston and Tropidelic. CR.



26: Yung Gravy: Experience the Sensation Tour. REV.



26: RAM (Haiti). NORTH.



26: Moonlight Thief Returns. ARTS GARAGE.



26: Florida’s Funniest Comedians. MIZNER.



27: Bastille. BAYFRONT.



27: The Allman Betts Band. DODGE.



27: The Maine and Twin XL. CR.



27: Artur Menezes. ARTS GARAGE.



27: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Apostolo Quintet. MIAMI SHORES.



28: Clairo. REV.



29: Bring Me the Horizon, Sleeping with Sirens and Poppy – Threesome Tour. FILL.



30: Bianca Del Rio. OLYMPIA.

The Haitian musician BélO plays at the Kravis Center Oct. 12.

NOVEMBER

1: Jazz Roots: British Invasion – Latin Style, with José Feliciano, Arturo Sandoval, Lucy Woodward, Kate Reid, Fantine and the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. ARSHT.



1: Miami Design District Presents Halloween 80’s Retro Night featuring Martha Wash (Weather Girls) & Shannon. MDD.



1: Luis Enrique and C4 Trio. MIRAMAR.



1: The Day the Music Didn’t Die – Tribute to Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. LPAC.



1: The Neighbourhood. REV.



1: Adam Ezra Group. BCPA.



1: Cowboys and Frenchmen. ARTS GARAGE.



1: British Invasion - Latin Style. FROST.



1: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour. BCPA.



2: iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, with Jennifer Lopez and Daddy Yankee. AAA.



2: AC2: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper. BCPA.



2: BleauLive Presents Boyz II Men. FMB.



2: Miami Beach Salsa Festival. NORTH.



2: Kate Davis. SMDCAC.



2: Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live! OLYMPIA.



2: Rainbow Funfest. MIRAMAR REG.



3: Sammy Miller and the Congregation. BCPA.



3: Sistrunk Comedy Festival. LPAC.



3: The Gabe Stillman Band. ARTS GARAGE.



5: The Black Keys: Let’s Rock Tour. BB&T.



6: Thievery Corporation. FILL.



6: The HU – The Gereg Tour. CR.



6: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. KRAVIS.



7: Andrea Bocelli. HRL.



7: Elvis Costello & The Imposters. BCPA.



7: Pennywise. REV.



7: Raul Midón’s Homecoming Concert. FROST.



7: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls. CR.



7: GIMS. OLYMPIA.



7: Polo & Pan. THE GROUND.



8: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour. OLYMPIA.



8: Miami Design District Presents The Wailers. MDD.



8: Faculty Concert – Jazz Under the Stars. MDC-KENDALL.



9: Sting: My Songs. HRL.



9: Ultimate Eagles Tribute: The Long Run. AVENTURA.



9: Battle of the Boros XI. CSCA.



9: Nu Deco Ensemble Fall Concert. NORTH.



9: Mega Mix Beer & Music Fest, with Exposé, Vanilla Ice and Rob Base. MAGIC.



9: Emily Asher’s Garden Party. ARTS GARAGE.



9: Saved By the ‘90s. REV.



9: Nightrain – The Guns ‘N Roses Tribute. CDB.



9: Mumi y Troll. CR.



10: Alejandro Aranda is Scarypoolparty. REV.



10: Casting Crowns + Hillsong Worship + Elevation Worship USA Tour. BB&T.



10: Nigel Mack and the Blues Attack. ARTS GARAGE.



10: Aventura Marketing Council Young Stars Showcase. AVENTURA.



10: Last Dinosaurs. CR.



12: A Night of Sheila Jordan - Frost Jazz Vocal I, Jazz Vocal II and Extensions. FROST.



12: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.



13: Gold Coast Jazz: Bobby Rodriguez Jazz Orchestra with Nestor Torres. BCPA.



13: 1959 - Frost Studio Jazz Band. FROST.



13: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Akiko Tsuruga, B-3 Organ. MDC-WOLFSON.



13: King Princess. REV.



14: Mac McAnally. BCPA.



14: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. BCPA.



15: Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour. BB&T.



15: Miami Design District Presents MISO. MDD.



15: Static-X. REV.



15: Todrick Hall – Haus Party Tour. BCPA.



15: Leningrad: The Band Goes to America With the Final Tour 2019. HRL.



15: Storm Large. BCPA.



15: Com Truise. CR



15: Ghost Town Blues Band. ARTS GARAGE.



15: The Purple Madness: Prince Tribute. TIN ROOF.



15: Kero Kero Bonito. GRAMPS.



16: Jay Park: SEXY4EVA World Tour. FILL.



16: Pink Talking Fish. REV.



16: Dennis DeYoung & Night Ranger. PBA.



16: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour. BCPA.



16: South Motors Jazz Series: Clayton Brothers Quintet. PINECREST.



16: U2 By UV. CDB.



16: An Evening at the Copacabana. AVENTURA.



16: Community Arts Program: All Star Jazz Ensemble. SMDCAC.



16: Christine D’Clario Barak Tour. KNIGHT.



16: Coco Montoya. ARTS GARAGE.



16: Cursive. THE GROUND.



16: Dick Capri, Stewie Stone & Jeff Capri: Three is Funnier Than Four. MIZNER.



16: Quintron and Miss Pussycat. GRAMPS.



16: Sarge. CSCA.



17: Third Eye Blind. SCCC.



17: Kevin James. HRL.



17: Italian HIT Week featuring Boomdabash, Fulminacci, Erica Mou, Damien McFly, Her Skin. NORTH.



17: RAM (Haiti). NORTH.



18: Ice Nine Kills. REV.



21: Bailey Hall Jazz Club Featuring the BC Small Jazz Ensemble and the BC Big Band. BAILEY.



21: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Tony Yazbeck. YOUNGARTS.



22: Marc Anthony: Opus Tour 2019. AAA.



22: Fantasia: The Sketchbook Tour, with Tank & The Bonfyre. HRL.



22: Gilberto Santa Rosa – Amor de los Amores Tour 2019. KRAVIS.



22: Moon River: The Songs of Johnny Mercer. MIZNER.



22: Miami Design District Presents A Musical Tribute to Merengue and Salsa. MDD.



22: Libby York. ARTS GARAGE.



22: Bobby Slayton. AVENTURA.



22: Nella. BCPA.



22: Jonathan Van Ness. FILL.



23: Sara Bareilles: Amidst the Chaos Tour 2019. BB&T.



23: Collective Soul: 25th Anniversary Tour. CSCA.



23: Carole’s Kings. AVENTURA.



23: Lulu Santos. FILL.



23: Conan Gray. REV.



23: Chris D’Elia: Follow the Leader Tour. HRL.



23: Nella. SMDCAC.



24: Top of the World – A Carpenters Tribute. AVENTURA.



24: The Sunshine Jazz Organization Celebrates 33rd Season. MIAMI SHORES.



24: Duwayne Burnside. ARTS GARAGE.



24: The Menzingers – Fall Tour 2019. CR.



24: FAU Band-O-Rama. MIZNER.



25: The StepCrew. KRAVIS.



27: Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour. AAA.



27: El Cubatonazo. WATSCO.



27: In My Zone Music Festival. KNIGHT.



29: The Four Italian Tenors. SEMINOLE.



29: Daniel Tosh. KRAVIS.



29: Jazz at MOCA: Alfredo Chacon. MOCA.



29-30: The First Annual Mighty Maxgiving, with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. ARTS GARAGE.



30: Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019. KRAVIS.



30: Tom Segura: Take It Down Tour. OLYMPIA.



30: Issac Delgado. NORTH.



30: Black Saturday R&B Jam. KNIGHT.



30: Rebirth Brass Band. CR.

The Killers are on deck for the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

DECEMBER

1: Incubus - 20 Years of Make Yourself and Beyond. KRAVIS.



1: Clint Holmes: Straighten Up & Fly Right – 100 Years of Nat King Cole. MIZNER.



2: A John Waters Christmas. KRAVIS.



3: An Evening with David Sedaris. PP.



4: Il Divo – Holiday Song Celebration. FILL.



4: Gold Coast Jazz: Emmet Cohen Trio - Handful of Keys. BCPA.



4: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Bill Evans, Saxophone. MDC-WOLFSON.



4: Plaid. THE GROUND.



4: Caifanes. KNIGHT.



5: Trisha Yearwood. PP.



5: Rhye. NORTH.



6: George Lopez. HRL.



6: Jazz Roots: Ain’t No Stoppin’ the Blues - Mavis Staples with Opening Act Charlie Musselwhite. ARSHT.



6: Rumours – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. SEMINOLE.



6: Emmet Cohen Trio. ARTS GARAGE.



6: Straight Up with Stassi Live. PP.



7: Willie Colon. FILL.



7: South Motors Jazz Series: Delfeayo Marsalis, featuring the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.



7: Art Blues BBQ & Soul Fest. AHCAC.



7: Andrew Dice Clay. CSCA.



7: Maureen McGovern: Home for the Hollidays. MIZNER.



7: An Evening with Sutton Foster with Music Director Michael Rafter. PP.



8: Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart Tour. HRL.



8: FAU Merry Tuba Christmas. MIZNER.



8: Leonid & Friends. PP.



8: Dafnis Prieto: Felices Fiestas - A Unique Holiday Concert. MMC.



12: Aaron Lewis: The State I’m In Tour. FILL.



13: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The All New Christmas Eve and Other Stories. BB&T.



13: Bret Michaels. HRL.



13: Miami Design District Presents A Holiday Concert with the Original Dream Girl - Jennifer Holiday. MDD.



13: Jose Negroni: LIVE! Ready for Christmas 2019. MDCA.



13: Perpetual Groove. CR.



14: LeAnn Rimes: You and Me and Christmas Tour 2019. SCCC.



14: An Evening with Christine Andreas. MIZNER.



14: Tribute to Doug Burris Presented by Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble. NORTH.



14: DeadPhish Orchestra. FUNKY.



14-15: Jane Monheit - The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald. KRAVIS.



14, 15, 17, 18 and 19: Madonna: Madame X Tour. FILL.



15: Tail Dragger Blues Band. ARTS GARAGE.



16: Summer Walker – The First and Last Tour. REV.



18: Ann Hampton Callaway - The Linda Ronstadt Songbook. KRAVIS.



19: The Ten Tenors – Home for the Holidays. PP.



20: The Isley Brothers: You Make Me Wanna Shout - 60th Anniversary Tour. KRAVIS.



20: Barbra Streisand: Holiday Memories Starring Carla DelVillagio. MIZNER.



21: Anuel AA: Emmanuel World Tour. AAA.



21: The Jeremiah Johnson. ARTS GARAGE.



21: Florida’s Funniest Comedians. MIZNER.



21-22: Jim Gaffigan - Secrets and Pies Tour. KRAVIS.



22: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Alice Day & Friends Holiday Jazz. MIAMI SHORES.



27: Tribute to Nat King Cole and Friends Featuring the Dick Lowenthal Big Band with Lenard Rutledge and Lisanne Lyons. ARTS GARAGE.



28: ‘70s New Year’s Soul Xplosion. BCPA.



28: Franco Corso: Night of Passion from Bocelli to the Gipsy Kings. MIZNER.



28: Sarge: Hotter Than Ever. AVENTURA.



31: Arrival from Sweden - The Music of ABBA. KRAVIS.



31: Salute to Vienna. CSCA.



31: A New Year’s Eve Psychedelic Party with Hot Tuna Electric. PP.

JANUARY

3: The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin. ARTS GARAGE.



3: Jesse Luttrell: Showstoppers. MIZNER.



4: Bee Gees NOW. AVENTURA.



4: Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling. MIZNER.



5: Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn All the Way: Sinatra, Hollywood & World War II. MIZNER.



5: A Tribute to the Temptations. LPAC.



5: Gavin Creel. AVENTURA.



8: Gold Coast Jazz: Jazz in the Key of Swing. BCPA.



9: Tapestry – the Carole King Songbook. LPAC.



9-10: Marc Broussard. FUNKY.



10: Jazz Roots: Cuba: New Perspectives - Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra with Opening Act Diego Figueiredo. ARSHT.

10: The Bronx Wanderers. AVENTURA.



10: Gone But Not Forgotten: Tribute to Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and Aretha Franklin. LPAC.



10-11: Marissa Mulder in “I’m Old Fashioned” with Jon Weber on Piano. KRAVIS.



11: South Motors Jazz Series: Harry James Orchestra - A Big Band Salute to the Music that Won World War II. PINECREST.



11: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. CSCA.



11: Meat Loaf Presents: BAT featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson. SMDCAC.



11-12: Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook Tribute. MIZNER.



12: Meat Loaf Presents: BAT featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson. BCPA.



12: The Righteous Brothers. CSCA.



12: David Broza and Friends. AVENTURA.



13: Sinatra with Matt Dusk. KRAVIS.



14: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. ARSHT.



14, 15, 17 and 18: New Order. FILL.



16: Demetri Martin. PP.



17: Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra. BCPA.



17: Judy Gold. AVENTURA.



17: Drumline Live. MIRAMAR.



17: Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s. ARTS GARAGE.



17-18: Celine Dion: Courage World Tour. AAA.



18: John Daversa Small Band. SMDCAC.



18: South Florida Jazz: Monty Alexander Trio. BAILEY.



18: Ana Popovic. BCPA.



18: Yamit & The Vinyl Blvd: Ain’t Misbehavin’. ARTS GARAGE.



18-19: Matisyahu. KRAVIS.



22: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Jason Tiemann, Drums. MDC-WOLFSON.



22-23: An Acoustic Evening with Matisyahu. AVENTURA.



23: The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show. BCPA.



23: 3MA with Ballaké Sissoko (Mali), Driss El Maloumi (Morocco), Rajery (Madagascar). NORTH.



23: Engelbert Humperdinck: The Angel on My Shoulder Tour. PP.



23: Faculty Concert | Classical and Jazz Fusion. MDC-KENDALL.



23: Ones to Watch Presents: The Dead South Served Cold Tour. REV.



24: An Evening with Tony & Miles of Fastball. BCPA.



24: The Second City: Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons. AVENTURA.



25: The Four Seasons’ Charles Calello & His Big Band. AVENTURA.



25: Richard Elliot. SMDCAC.



26: A Star Is Born: The Concert. AVENTURA.



26: Piano Battle. BCPA.



26: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Joe Donato. MIAMI SHORES.



28: Jonny Lang. PP.



28: The Dead South. REV.



30: Raphael Saadiq. PP.



31: Louis Armstrong & It’s a Wonderful World of Jazz. AVENTURA.

JLo plays at the American Airlines Arena as part of iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina.

FEBRUARY

1: Latrice Royale: Here’s to Life. AVENTURA.



5: An Evening With David Wilcox. KRAVIS.



7: Igor Butman Quintet. SMDCAC.



7: Biscuit Miller & The Mix: The Best Smile in the Blues. ARTS GARAGE.



8: South Motors Jazz Series: A Night with Nicole Henry. PINECREST.



8: An Evening with The Edwards Twins: Cher, Frankie Valli, Streisand & More. AVENTURA.



8: Peppino D’Agostino: Acoustic Guitar Master and His Mini Orchestra Sound. KRAVIS.



8: The Hot Club of San Francisco: John, Paul, George & Django. SMDCAC.



8: Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook. CSCA.



8: MDC On Stage: Outdoor Performing Arts Festival. MDC-KENDALL.



8-9: Baroque Jazz Club, with Shelly Berg and Martin Bejerano. MMC.



9: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar. PP.



9: Lilias White. AVENTURA.



9: Franco Escamilla Live. MDCA.



12: Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Diaries with Adam Ben-David on Piano. BCPA.



12: Gold Coast Jazz: John Pizzarelli Trio. BCPA.



12: Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar. KRAVIS.



13: Jose Negroni: “Las Zarzuelas Romanzas y Canciones de Arte Populares.” MDCA.



13: Forever Tina: Suzette Dorsey’s Tribute to Tina Turner. AVENTURA.



13: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Judith Hill. YOUNGARTS.



13-14: Leoni Torres: Amor Bonito Us Tour. FILL.



14: America’s Sweethearts. AVENTURA.



14: Bee Gees NOW. LPAC.



14: Armando Manzanero & Nicola Di Bari. KNIGHT.



14: Dan Naturman. MIZNER.



14-16: GroundUp Music Festival featuring Snarky Puppy and more. NORTH.



15: AJ Croce in Croce Plays Croce. SMDCAC.



15: South Florida Jazz: Néstor Torres Group. BAILEY.



15: Lynne Koplitz: “Hormonal Beast” Tour. AVENTURA.



15: Lenore Raphael – A Tribute to the Oscar Peterson/Milt Jackson Trio. ARTS GARAGE.



16: Vinicius Cantuária Sings Antonio Carlos Jobim. KRAVIS.



18: Steve Ross: Cole Porter and Beyond. BCPA.



18: 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll. KRAVIS.



19: Betty Buckley. AVENTURA.



19: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Lindsey Blair, Guitar. MDC-WOLFSON.



20: Gina Chavez. KRAVIS.



21: The Beach Boys. CSCA.



21: Jazz Roots: A Century of Jazz Giants - Kurt Elling Sings Armstrong, Eckstine, Nat King Cole and Hendricks. ARSHT.



21: Black Violin: Impossible Tour. BCPA.



21: Tammy Pescatelli. AVENTURA.



22: South Motors Jazz Series: Kaleidoscope Eyes - A Big Band Beatles Tribute with the John Daversa Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.



22: Gina Chavez. SMDCAC.



23: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Yvette Norwood-Tiger: A Tribute to Ella. MIAMI SHORES.



24: Lieder – Spirituals - Jazz: In Honor of Black History Month, with Alan Johnson and Shelly Berg, pianos. FROST.



24: Tommy Emmanuel. PP.



28: Pavlo In Concert. BCPA.



28: Clay Walker: Long Live the Cowboy Tour. PP.



28: The Rocket Man Show. CSCA.



28-29: Andrew Dice Clay. AVENTURA.



28-29: Candlebox. CR.



29: Gladys Knight. HRL.



29: Pink Martini featuring lead singer Storm Large. ARSHT.



29: Youth Music Festival. NORTH.



29: Allan Harris: Long Live Nat King Cole. SMDCAC.



29: Shelea: Natural Woman - A Night of Soul From Aretha to Adele. PP.



29-March 1: Loston Harris Plays The Great American Songbook. KRAVIS.

MARCH







1: Eros Ramazzotti – Vita Ce N’E World Tour. AAA.



1: Sir James Galway and Lady Jeanne Galway. SMDCAC.



3: The Jazz Compositions of Miho Hazama - Frost Concert Jazz Band. FROST.



5: Tamburitzans present Symbols – Expressions of Culture. AVENTURA.



6: The Hit Men – Legendary Rock Supergroup. BCPA.



6: Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles. PP.



7: Hits of the Brits: Featuring the Music of The Beatles & The Rolling Stones. CSCA.



7: The Queen’s Cartoonists. SMDCAC.



10: An Evening with Tom Rush, Accompanied by Matt Nakoa. KRAVIS.



10: Kenny G. KRAVIS.



11: Gold Coast Jazz: Terell Stafford Quintet. BCPA.



12: An Intimate Evening with David Foster - Hitman Tour, Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee. KRAVIS.



12: Michael D’Amore – Lead Singer of the Capris: The Very Best of the ‘50s & ‘60s Hits. MIZNER.



13: Anka Sings Sinatra. KRAVIS.



13: The Manhattan Transfer. PP.



13: Michael Londra & The Celtic Fire. AVENTURA.



13: Kristina Koller. ARTS GARAGE.



14: South Motors Jazz Series: Grace Kelly, 2018 and 2019 John Lennon Songwriting Contest grand prize winner. PINECREST.



14: Pop2Opera: Jenene Caramielo. MIZNER.



14: DIVAS3. AVENTURA.



16: Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way. BCPA.



17: Neil Berg’s 110 Years of Broadway. KRAVIS.



17: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.



18: Geoff Tate of Queensryche. PP.



18: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Sara Caswell, Violin. MDC-WOLFSON.



19: Simply Streisand starring Carla DelVillagio. MIZNER.



20: Jazz Roots: Dave Grusin & Friends. ARSHT.



20: Simply Streisand starring Carla DelVillagio. LPAC.



20: The Choir of Man. PP.



20: Vic DiBitetto. AVENTURA.



20: Keith Alberstadt. MIZNER.



21: Paula Poundstone. PP.



21: South Florida Jazz: Jazzmeia Horn. BAILEY.



21: December ’63: A Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. MIZNER.



21: Andrew Collins Trio. SMDCAC.



22: Ernesto Lecuona International Festival of Miami 2020. MDCA.



22: And All That Jazz: Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr., Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. LPAC.



22: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Nikki Kidd Quintet. MIAMI SHORES.



22: The Choir of Man. SMDCAC.



23: An Evening with Bruce Hornsby. PP.



25: The Music of Cream: The Disraeli Gears Tour. PP.



26: Anthony Nunziata - Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives! AVENTURA.



27: Live From Royal Albert Hall [Revisited]: Everly Brothers Reunion Concert. PP.



27: Piano Men Generations: Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. LPAC.



27: Rich Aronovitch. AVENTURA.



27-28: Anthony Nunziata - Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives! KRAVIS.



28: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. AVENTURA.



28: December ’63: A Tribute to the Original Jersey Boys – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. LPAC.



28: Spanish Harlem Orchestra. SMDCAC.



29: Chris Botti. BCPA.



29: Spanish Harlem Orchestra. PP.

APRIL

1: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Andy LaVerne, Piano. MDC-WOLFSON.



3: Beach Boys Tribute. AVENTURA.



4: Sankofa Jazz Fest. AHCAC.



4: 14th Annual Benefit Concert, with Patti LaBelle. ARSHT.



4: Brazilian Voices Presents Amazonas. AVENTURA.



4: Ranky Tanky. SMDCAC.



5: Deborah Silver - Now That’s Entertainment. KRAVIS.



7: Forever Motown. KRAVIS.



7: Night Time Jazz Band Directed by Jim Broderick. MDC-KENDALL.



8: Hank Williams and My Honky Tonk Heroes Tribute. MIZNER.



8: Max Raabe & The Palast Orchestra. BCPA.



9: Dave Mason and the Feelin’ Alright Tour. BCPA.



9: Bailey Hall Jazz Club Featuring the BC Small Jazz Ensemble and the BC Big Band. BAILEY.



10: Neil Sedaka. KRAVIS.



11: Johnny Rawls. ARTS GARAGE.



14: Reunion – Emmet Cohen and the Frost Studio Jazz Band. FROST.



15: Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening with Tony DeSare. BCPA.



16: Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles. KRAVIS.



16: Mary Gauthier with Special Guest Jaimee Harris. BCPA.



16: Divalicious Starring Holly Faris. AVENTURA.



17: Judy Carmichael: Swing Time! A Celebration of the Great American Songbook. MIZNER.



17-18: Carole J. Bufford: After Hours Stomp - A Boogie Woogie, Blues & Hot Jazz Jubilee Featuring Arthur Migliazza on Piano. KRAVIS.



17-19: Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival. FTL BEACH.



18: Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour. KRAVIS.



18: South Motors Jazz Series: Arturo Sandoval. PINECREST.



18: Mike Marino: New Jersey’s Bad Boy of Comedy Returns! MIZNER.



18: From Harlem to Kingston: Monty Alexander in Concert. MIRAMAR.



19: The Queen’s Six: A Capella from Windsor Castle. MMC.



21: An Evening with Chris Botti. KRAVIS.



23: Rick Springfield - Full Band Electric. KRAVIS.



23: An Evening with David Sedaris. ARSHT.



24: Jazz Roots: Branford Marsalis Quartet with Opening Act Veronica Swift. ARSHT.



24: The Music of Johnny Mercer and Hoagy Carmichael starring Gabrielle Stravelli. MIZNER.



25: Fela! The Concert. KRAVIS.



25: Afro Roots Music Festival. NORTH.



25: South Florida Jazz: Cyro Baptista and Banquet of the Spirits. BAILEY.



26: GetBack! Two of Us: Beatles Tribute. MIZNER.



26: Mary Gauthier. BCPA.



26: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Nicole Yarling Ensemble. MIAMI SHORES.



30: Colin Hay. BCPA.

MAY

1: Man in the Mirror: Tribute to Michael Jackson. LPAC.



2: A Tribute to Chicago & All the Great Horn Bands From the ‘70s. AVENTURA.



2: Sing ‘Em All: The Judy Garland Songbook featuring Natalie Douglas. MIZNER.



3: One Night of Queen. BCPA.



7: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Conrad Tao. YOUNGARTS.



9: Albita. MDCA.



9: One Night of Queen. KRAVIS.



10: Alexis Valdes Live. MDCA.



13: Gold Coast Jazz: Nicki Parrott Trio. BCPA.



14: Jose Negroni presents “Paola Guanche Nuviola.” MDCA.



16: South Florida Jazz: Christian Sands Trio. BAILEY.



22: Yvette Norwood-Tiger: Round Midnight – Songs in the Key of Bebop Tour. ARTS GARAGE.



23: The Lumineers – III: The World Tour. CORAL SKY.



24: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Eddy Balzola & Oriente. MIAMI SHORES.



29: Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tours 2. BB&T.

JUNE

13: South Florida Jazz: Dee Dee Bridgewater. BAILEY.



28: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents President Valles’ Annual Birthday Concert. MIAMI SHORES.