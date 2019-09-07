Season of the Arts
Miami will be rocking out, thanks to JLo, Madonna, Maroon 5 and a new beachfront fest
VENUES
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC): 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.
AmericanAirlines Arena (AAA) : 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-777-1000 or aaarena.com.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (ARSHT): 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.
Arts Garage (ARTS GARAGE): 180 NE First St., Delray Beach Center for the Arts/ Crest Theatre Beach; 561-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AVENTURA): 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; 305-466-8002 or Aventuracenter.org.
BB&T Center (BB&T): 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000 or thebbtcenter.com.
Broward College’s Bailey Hall (BAILEY): 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie; 954-201-6884 or baileyhall.org.
Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (BAYFRONT): 301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA): 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.
Carol and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium (KAYE): FAU Boca Raton Campus, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. Ticketmaster
The Casino @ Dania Beach (CDB): 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com;
Charles F. Dodge City Center (DODGE): 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; Ticketmaster.
Coral Sky Amphitheatre (CORAL SKY): 601 Sansbury’s Way, Suite 7, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0445 or livenation.com.
Coral Springs Center For the Arts (CSCA): 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5999 or thecentercs.com.
Culture Room (CR): 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074 or cultureroom.net.
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (FILL): 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com.
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (FTL BEACH): North of the Sheraton Hotel on Sea Breeze Boulevard; www.tortugamusicfestival.com.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach (FMB): 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bleaulive.com.
Frost School of Music (FROST): University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-2400 or Frostmusiclive.com.
The Funky Biscuit (FUNKY): 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-2929 or www.funkybiscuit.com.
Gramps (GRAMPS): 176 NW 24th St., Miami; Gramps.com.
The Ground (THE GROUND): 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001.
Hard Rock Live Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (HRL): 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Hard Rock Stadium (HRS): 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens. 305-623-6100 or hardrockstadium.com.
James L. Knight Center (KNIGHT): 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. 305-416-5977 or jlkc.com.
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (KRAVIS): 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or kravis.org.
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC): 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; 954-777-2055 or LPACFL.com.
Magic City Casino (MAGIC): 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or magiccitycasino.com.
Mana Wynwood South (MANA): Mana Wynwood South, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.iiipoints.com.
Martha Mary Concerts (MMC): Corpus Christ Church and La Merced Chapel, 3220 NW 7th Ave., Miami. 305-458-0111 or MarthaMaryConcerts.org.
Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus (MDC-KENDALL): McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.
Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus (MDC-WOLFSON), 101 NE 4th St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA): 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or miamidade.gov/artsandculture/MDCA.asp.
Miami Design District (MDD): Palm Court - 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-722-7100. MiamiDesignDistrict.net.
Miami Shores Country Club (MIAMI SHORES): 10000 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores. SunshineJazz.org.
Miniaci Performing Arts Center (MINIACI): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.
Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark (MIRAMAR): 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org.
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater (MIRAMAR REG): 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; Ticketmaster.
Mizner Park Amphitheatre (MIZNER): 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700 or http://myboca.us/pages/mizneramphi.
Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA): 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.
North Beach Bandshell (NORTH): 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-861-3616.
Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts (OLYMPIA): 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. 305-667-7987 or olympiatheater.org.
Parker Playhouse (PP): 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or parkerplayhouse.com.
Pinecrest Gardens (PINECREST): 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or pinecrest-fl.gov.
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (PBA): 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach. 954-946-2402 or theamppompano.org.
Respectable Street (RESPECT): 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-832-9999
Revolution Live (REV): 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-0950 or jointherevolution.net.
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (SCCC): 5555 NW 40th St. Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700.
Seminole Theatre (SEMINOLE): 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.
Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Center for the Performing Arts (BARRY): 11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-7559 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts.
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC): 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.
Tin Roof (TIN ROOF): 8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. tinroofdelraybeach.com.
University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall (UM-GUSMAN): 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.
Watsco Center (WATSCO): 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-8686 or watscocenter.com
National YoungArts Foundation (YOUNGARTS): 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Youngarts.org.
SEPTEMBER
8: Dave Koz & Friends: Summer Horns. BCPA.
8: Alejandro Sanz: #LAGIRA. AAA.
8: Daniel Caesar – Case Study 01: Tour. FILL.
8: The Rose: We Rose You Live in Miami. OLYMPIA.
10: Jenny Lewis. REV.
11: Lizzo: Cuz I Love You Too Tour. FILL.
12: Cat Power. REV.
12: BoDeans. BCPA.
12: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Allison Miller. YOUNGARTS.
12: A Night of Gregg Bissonette - Frost Studio Jazz Band and Frost Concert Jazz Band. FROST.
12: Snow Tha Product. CR.
13: Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom. SMDCAC.
13: Bluesman Ray Cashman. ARTS GARAGE.
13: Ara Malikian. KNIGHT.
13: PJ Sin Suela. CR.
13: Kota the Friend. THE GROUND.
14: Unforgettable Sufi Music & Sitar: Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan. BCPA.
14: Chris Young: Raised On Country Tour. CORAL SKY.
14: J Balvin: Arcoiris Tour. AAA.
14: Dirty Dozen Brass Band. FUNKY.
14: Classic Albums Live Performs Led Zeppelin II. CDB.
14: Cortadito. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Walker Montgomery. TIN ROOF.
15: UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro & Shaggy: 40th Anniversary Tour. MIZNER.
15: Agent Orange. MANA.
15: The Green. MIZNER.
15: Ceremony, with Choir Boy and Glitterer. GRAMPS.
17: Bad Religion, with Emily Davis and the Murder Police. REV.
17: Dominic Fike: Rain or Shine Tour. THE GROUND.
17: We Are Two Different People Tour starring Danny Gonzalez. BCPA.
18: Day6 World Tour – Gravity. FILL.
18: Local Natives: Spiral Choir Tour. REV.
18: Pup. CR.
18: Jazz at Wolfson Presents MDC Jazz Faculty Quintet. MDC-WOLFSON.
18: The Coathangers. GRAMPS.
19: Parmalee. TIN ROOF.
20: Big K.R.I.T.: From the South With Love. REV.
20: The Who: Moving On! BB&T.
20: Magela Herrera’s Quintet. ARTS GARAGE.
20: The Growlers. CR.
20: Strung Out. RESPECT.
20: In the Light of Led Zeppelin. FUNKY.
20: Kerala Dust. THE GROUND.
21: Half Alive. CR.
21: Gipsy Kings. ARSHT.
21: Nightmares On Wax. THE GROUND.
21: Leoni Torres. BCPA.
21: Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience – Music By Ramin Djawadi. CORAL SKY.
21: The Victory Dolls present I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen. MIZNER.
21: Hotter Than July – Stevie Wonder Tribute Band. CDB.
21: Los 3 de la Habana. MAGIC.
21: Kaiso – Etienne Charles & Creole Soul. MIRAMAR.
21: George Porter Jr. FUNKY.
22: Billy Cobham with Randy Brecker. FUNKY.
22: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Brev Sullivan Quartet. MIAMI SHORES.
22: Senses Fail. CR.
24: Meek Mill & Future: The Legendary Nights Tour 2019. CORAL SKY.
24: Jai Wolf – The Cure to Loneliness Tour. REV.
25: Jinjer. RESPECT.
25: It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album. BCPA.
25: Toubab Krewe. FUNKY.
25: GWAR: Use Your Collusion Tour. REV.
26: Nonpoint. REV.
26: Faculty Concert | Classical and Jazz Fusion. MDC-KENDALL.
27: Here Comes the Sun: The Music of The Beatles. ARTS GARAGE.
27: Blue October. REV.
27: Baby on Baby Feat. Dababy, Lil Durk & NLE Choppa. WATSCO.
27: Tiger Army. CR.
27: Scott Stapp of Creed. BCPA.
27: Spencer Crandall. TIN ROOF.
27: Jazz at MOCA: Leslie Cartaya. MOCA.
27: Jimmy Shubert from Last Comic Standing. SEMINOLE.
27: Danielle Nicole. FUNKY.
28: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. REV.
28: Dane Cook – Tell It Like It Is Tour. HRL.
28: Loston Harris Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
28: Gentri – “The Gentlemen Trio.” BCPA.
28: Shane Koyczan – Spoken Word. SMDCAC.
28: Florida Singing Pastors. LPAC.
28: A Tribute to Elvis Presley Featuring David Morin and the TCB Band. CDB.
28: Slothrust, with Highly Suspect. CR.
29: Danny Daniel “Por El Amor de Una Mujer” En Concierto. MDCA.
29: Ambrosia. FUNKY.
29: Tyler, The Creator. AAA.
29: Pink Turns Blue. RESPECT.
30: Wale. REV.
OCTOBER
1: Bad Suns. REV.
1: Godsmack, with Halestorm. CORAL SKY.
1: Adam Ant: Friend or Foe. FILL.
3: The Talbott Brothers: Run No More Tour. BCPA.
3: Chris Duarte. FUNKY.
4: Howie Mandel. SCCC.
4: The Whispers and Stephanie Mills. BCPA.
4: Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche Tour with Karol G. AAA.
4: Selwyn Birchwood. ARTS GARAGE.
4: Sabaton, with Hammerfall. REV.
4: The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool. SEMINOLE.
4: Daniel Avery and Mall Grab. THE GROUND.
4: Anders Osborne. FUNKY.
5: Camilo Sesto. KNIGHT.
5: Juan Luis Guerra with Monsieur Perine. AAA.
5: Gilberto Santa Rosa. BCPA.
5: The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool. MIZNER.
5: Nirvanna – Tribute to Nirvana. REV.
5: Through the Roots and Pacific Dub. CR.
5: Roman Street. ARTS GARAGE.
5: Pig Floyd — Pink Floyd Tribute. LPAC.
5: B Boys. GRAMPS.
5: One Funny Mother. BCPA.
6: The Wolfepak Band. ARTS GARAGE.
8: Black Label Society, with Alien Weaponry and Black Dahlia Murder. REV.
9: Nahko and Medicine for the People. REV.
10: Benise: Fuego! CSCA.
10: Steven Page Trio (Formerly of Barenaked Ladies). BCPA.
10: International Soca Awards. LPAC.
10-11: Hip Hop Revolution: Back to Basics. ARTS GARAGE.
11: Maluma- 11:11 World Tour. AAA.
11: JB Smoove – Lollygaggin’ Tour. LPAC.
11: Steel Panther – Heavy Metal Rules Tour. CR.
11: The Joke’s On You Tour. AVENTURA.
11: Carli Muñoz Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
11: Arthur Hanlon: Gringo En La Habana. BCPA.
11-12: Taking Back Sunday. REV.
12: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show. CORAL SKY.
12: Benise: Fuego! MDCA.
12: Built to Spill: Keep It Like a Secret Tour. CR.
12: South Florida Dominican Jazz Fest 2019. MIRAMAR.
12: BélO. KRAVIS.
12: Hispanic Heritage Celebration featuring Tito Puente Jr. & Melina Almodovar. NORTH.
12: Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials. ARTS GARAGE.
12: The Joe Cotton Band. MIZNER.
12: Raulin Rodriguez & Sus Amigos Bachata Concert. DODGE.
12: Backyard Bash VI, featuring Classic Albums Live performing Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes.” SMDCAC.
12: Helena Hauff. THE GROUND.
12: Shana Tucker: Chambersoul Chronicles. SEMINOLE.
13: Catfish and the Bottlemen. REV.
13: Enrique Chia – Una Tarde Para Recordar. MDCA.
13: JD Danner. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Kemuel Roig, piano. MDC-WOLFSON.
16: Oliver Tree Goodbye Farewell Tour. REV.
17: Coheed & Cambria. REV.
18: Carmen París - “En Síntesis.” MDCA.
18: Bea Miller: Sunsets In Outerspace Tour. REV.
18: Centennial Celebration for Jose Fajardo – Featuring the Jose Fajardo Jr. Orchestra. ARTS GARAGE.
18: Face to Face & Lagwagon. CR.
18: All Grown Up Comedy Show featuring Nadine Sutherland & Chris “Johnny” Daley. MIRAMAR.
18: Battle of the DJs. SCCC.
18: Miami Design District Presents MISO featuring National YoungArts Foundation Alumni. MDD.
18: Randy Rainbow. FILL.
18-19: Zac Brown Band: The Owl Tour. CORAL SKY.
19: Banks: The III Tour. FILL.
19: South Motors Jazz Series: A Night Under the Stars with Nestor Torres. PINECREST.
19: Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have Tour. CSCA.
19: Meme Solis: 6 Decadas “Siempre Contigo.” MDCA.
19: Tasha Cobbs Leonard. MIRAMAR.
19: Classic Albums Live Performs Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.” CDB.
19: Robert Randolph & the Family Band. CR.
20: ZZ Top: 50th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest Cheap Trick. CORAL SKY.
20: Joyann Parker. ARTS GARAGE.
20-21: Post Malone – Runaway Tour. AAA.
21: Cat & Nat: #MOMTRUTHS Live. BCPA.
22: Logic: The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour. AAA.
22: The Melvins. CR.
23: X Ambassadors: The Orion Tour, with Bear Hands. REV.
24: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer & Lennon Stella: World War Joy Tour. AAA.
24: Bill Engvall. BCPA.
24: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. CSCA.
24: RapCaviar Live. FILL.
24: The Dan Band. CR.
24: Kids United. NORTH.
25: Maroon 5: HRL.
25: Ellis Paul. BCPA.
25: Maná: Rayando El Sol Tour 2019. AAA.
25: Jazz at MOCA: Curtis Taylor. MOCA.
25: Paul Marinaro. ARTS GARAGE.
25: Three Hysterical Broads …Off Their Medication. AVENTURA.
25: Sabrina Claudio – Truth Is Tour. REV.
25-26: Tribal Seeds, with New Kingston and Tropidelic. CR.
26: Yung Gravy: Experience the Sensation Tour. REV.
26: RAM (Haiti). NORTH.
26: Moonlight Thief Returns. ARTS GARAGE.
26: Florida’s Funniest Comedians. MIZNER.
27: Bastille. BAYFRONT.
27: The Allman Betts Band. DODGE.
27: The Maine and Twin XL. CR.
27: Artur Menezes. ARTS GARAGE.
27: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Apostolo Quintet. MIAMI SHORES.
28: Clairo. REV.
29: Bring Me the Horizon, Sleeping with Sirens and Poppy – Threesome Tour. FILL.
30: Bianca Del Rio. OLYMPIA.
NOVEMBER
1: Jazz Roots: British Invasion – Latin Style, with José Feliciano, Arturo Sandoval, Lucy Woodward, Kate Reid, Fantine and the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. ARSHT.
1: Miami Design District Presents Halloween 80’s Retro Night featuring Martha Wash (Weather Girls) & Shannon. MDD.
1: Luis Enrique and C4 Trio. MIRAMAR.
1: The Day the Music Didn’t Die – Tribute to Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. LPAC.
1: The Neighbourhood. REV.
1: Adam Ezra Group. BCPA.
1: Cowboys and Frenchmen. ARTS GARAGE.
1: British Invasion - Latin Style. FROST.
1: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour. BCPA.
2: iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, with Jennifer Lopez and Daddy Yankee. AAA.
2: AC2: Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper. BCPA.
2: BleauLive Presents Boyz II Men. FMB.
2: Miami Beach Salsa Festival. NORTH.
2: Kate Davis. SMDCAC.
2: Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang Live! OLYMPIA.
2: Rainbow Funfest. MIRAMAR REG.
3: Sammy Miller and the Congregation. BCPA.
3: Sistrunk Comedy Festival. LPAC.
3: The Gabe Stillman Band. ARTS GARAGE.
5: The Black Keys: Let’s Rock Tour. BB&T.
6: Thievery Corporation. FILL.
6: The HU – The Gereg Tour. CR.
6: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. KRAVIS.
7: Andrea Bocelli. HRL.
7: Elvis Costello & The Imposters. BCPA.
7: Pennywise. REV.
7: Raul Midón’s Homecoming Concert. FROST.
7: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls. CR.
7: GIMS. OLYMPIA.
7: Polo & Pan. THE GROUND.
8: Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour. OLYMPIA.
8: Miami Design District Presents The Wailers. MDD.
8: Faculty Concert – Jazz Under the Stars. MDC-KENDALL.
9: Sting: My Songs. HRL.
9: Ultimate Eagles Tribute: The Long Run. AVENTURA.
9: Battle of the Boros XI. CSCA.
9: Nu Deco Ensemble Fall Concert. NORTH.
9: Mega Mix Beer & Music Fest, with Exposé, Vanilla Ice and Rob Base. MAGIC.
9: Emily Asher’s Garden Party. ARTS GARAGE.
9: Saved By the ‘90s. REV.
9: Nightrain – The Guns ‘N Roses Tribute. CDB.
9: Mumi y Troll. CR.
10: Alejandro Aranda is Scarypoolparty. REV.
10: Casting Crowns + Hillsong Worship + Elevation Worship USA Tour. BB&T.
10: Nigel Mack and the Blues Attack. ARTS GARAGE.
10: Aventura Marketing Council Young Stars Showcase. AVENTURA.
10: Last Dinosaurs. CR.
12: A Night of Sheila Jordan - Frost Jazz Vocal I, Jazz Vocal II and Extensions. FROST.
12: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.
13: Gold Coast Jazz: Bobby Rodriguez Jazz Orchestra with Nestor Torres. BCPA.
13: 1959 - Frost Studio Jazz Band. FROST.
13: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Akiko Tsuruga, B-3 Organ. MDC-WOLFSON.
13: King Princess. REV.
14: Mac McAnally. BCPA.
14: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. BCPA.
15: Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour. BB&T.
15: Miami Design District Presents MISO. MDD.
15: Static-X. REV.
15: Todrick Hall – Haus Party Tour. BCPA.
15: Leningrad: The Band Goes to America With the Final Tour 2019. HRL.
15: Storm Large. BCPA.
15: Com Truise. CR
15: Ghost Town Blues Band. ARTS GARAGE.
15: The Purple Madness: Prince Tribute. TIN ROOF.
15: Kero Kero Bonito. GRAMPS.
16: Jay Park: SEXY4EVA World Tour. FILL.
16: Pink Talking Fish. REV.
16: Dennis DeYoung & Night Ranger. PBA.
16: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour. BCPA.
16: South Motors Jazz Series: Clayton Brothers Quintet. PINECREST.
16: U2 By UV. CDB.
16: An Evening at the Copacabana. AVENTURA.
16: Community Arts Program: All Star Jazz Ensemble. SMDCAC.
16: Christine D’Clario Barak Tour. KNIGHT.
16: Coco Montoya. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Cursive. THE GROUND.
16: Dick Capri, Stewie Stone & Jeff Capri: Three is Funnier Than Four. MIZNER.
16: Quintron and Miss Pussycat. GRAMPS.
16: Sarge. CSCA.
17: Third Eye Blind. SCCC.
17: Kevin James. HRL.
17: Italian HIT Week featuring Boomdabash, Fulminacci, Erica Mou, Damien McFly, Her Skin. NORTH.
17: RAM (Haiti). NORTH.
18: Ice Nine Kills. REV.
21: Bailey Hall Jazz Club Featuring the BC Small Jazz Ensemble and the BC Big Band. BAILEY.
21: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Tony Yazbeck. YOUNGARTS.
22: Marc Anthony: Opus Tour 2019. AAA.
22: Fantasia: The Sketchbook Tour, with Tank & The Bonfyre. HRL.
22: Gilberto Santa Rosa – Amor de los Amores Tour 2019. KRAVIS.
22: Moon River: The Songs of Johnny Mercer. MIZNER.
22: Miami Design District Presents A Musical Tribute to Merengue and Salsa. MDD.
22: Libby York. ARTS GARAGE.
22: Bobby Slayton. AVENTURA.
22: Nella. BCPA.
22: Jonathan Van Ness. FILL.
23: Sara Bareilles: Amidst the Chaos Tour 2019. BB&T.
23: Collective Soul: 25th Anniversary Tour. CSCA.
23: Carole’s Kings. AVENTURA.
23: Lulu Santos. FILL.
23: Conan Gray. REV.
23: Chris D’Elia: Follow the Leader Tour. HRL.
23: Nella. SMDCAC.
24: Top of the World – A Carpenters Tribute. AVENTURA.
24: The Sunshine Jazz Organization Celebrates 33rd Season. MIAMI SHORES.
24: Duwayne Burnside. ARTS GARAGE.
24: The Menzingers – Fall Tour 2019. CR.
24: FAU Band-O-Rama. MIZNER.
25: The StepCrew. KRAVIS.
27: Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour. AAA.
27: El Cubatonazo. WATSCO.
27: In My Zone Music Festival. KNIGHT.
29: The Four Italian Tenors. SEMINOLE.
29: Daniel Tosh. KRAVIS.
29: Jazz at MOCA: Alfredo Chacon. MOCA.
29-30: The First Annual Mighty Maxgiving, with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. ARTS GARAGE.
30: Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019. KRAVIS.
30: Tom Segura: Take It Down Tour. OLYMPIA.
30: Issac Delgado. NORTH.
30: Black Saturday R&B Jam. KNIGHT.
30: Rebirth Brass Band. CR.
DECEMBER
1: Incubus - 20 Years of Make Yourself and Beyond. KRAVIS.
1: Clint Holmes: Straighten Up & Fly Right – 100 Years of Nat King Cole. MIZNER.
2: A John Waters Christmas. KRAVIS.
3: An Evening with David Sedaris. PP.
4: Il Divo – Holiday Song Celebration. FILL.
4: Gold Coast Jazz: Emmet Cohen Trio - Handful of Keys. BCPA.
4: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Bill Evans, Saxophone. MDC-WOLFSON.
4: Plaid. THE GROUND.
4: Caifanes. KNIGHT.
5: Trisha Yearwood. PP.
5: Rhye. NORTH.
6: George Lopez. HRL.
6: Jazz Roots: Ain’t No Stoppin’ the Blues - Mavis Staples with Opening Act Charlie Musselwhite. ARSHT.
6: Rumours – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. SEMINOLE.
6: Emmet Cohen Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
6: Straight Up with Stassi Live. PP.
7: Willie Colon. FILL.
7: South Motors Jazz Series: Delfeayo Marsalis, featuring the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.
7: Art Blues BBQ & Soul Fest. AHCAC.
7: Andrew Dice Clay. CSCA.
7: Maureen McGovern: Home for the Hollidays. MIZNER.
7: An Evening with Sutton Foster with Music Director Michael Rafter. PP.
8: Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart Tour. HRL.
8: FAU Merry Tuba Christmas. MIZNER.
8: Leonid & Friends. PP.
8: Dafnis Prieto: Felices Fiestas - A Unique Holiday Concert. MMC.
12: Aaron Lewis: The State I’m In Tour. FILL.
13: Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The All New Christmas Eve and Other Stories. BB&T.
13: Bret Michaels. HRL.
13: Miami Design District Presents A Holiday Concert with the Original Dream Girl - Jennifer Holiday. MDD.
13: Jose Negroni: LIVE! Ready for Christmas 2019. MDCA.
13: Perpetual Groove. CR.
14: LeAnn Rimes: You and Me and Christmas Tour 2019. SCCC.
14: An Evening with Christine Andreas. MIZNER.
14: Tribute to Doug Burris Presented by Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble. NORTH.
14: DeadPhish Orchestra. FUNKY.
14-15: Jane Monheit - The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald. KRAVIS.
14, 15, 17, 18 and 19: Madonna: Madame X Tour. FILL.
15: Tail Dragger Blues Band. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Summer Walker – The First and Last Tour. REV.
18: Ann Hampton Callaway - The Linda Ronstadt Songbook. KRAVIS.
19: The Ten Tenors – Home for the Holidays. PP.
20: The Isley Brothers: You Make Me Wanna Shout - 60th Anniversary Tour. KRAVIS.
20: Barbra Streisand: Holiday Memories Starring Carla DelVillagio. MIZNER.
21: Anuel AA: Emmanuel World Tour. AAA.
21: The Jeremiah Johnson. ARTS GARAGE.
21: Florida’s Funniest Comedians. MIZNER.
21-22: Jim Gaffigan - Secrets and Pies Tour. KRAVIS.
22: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Alice Day & Friends Holiday Jazz. MIAMI SHORES.
27: Tribute to Nat King Cole and Friends Featuring the Dick Lowenthal Big Band with Lenard Rutledge and Lisanne Lyons. ARTS GARAGE.
28: ‘70s New Year’s Soul Xplosion. BCPA.
28: Franco Corso: Night of Passion from Bocelli to the Gipsy Kings. MIZNER.
28: Sarge: Hotter Than Ever. AVENTURA.
31: Arrival from Sweden - The Music of ABBA. KRAVIS.
31: Salute to Vienna. CSCA.
31: A New Year’s Eve Psychedelic Party with Hot Tuna Electric. PP.
JANUARY
3: The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin. ARTS GARAGE.
3: Jesse Luttrell: Showstoppers. MIZNER.
4: Bee Gees NOW. AVENTURA.
4: Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling. MIZNER.
5: Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn All the Way: Sinatra, Hollywood & World War II. MIZNER.
5: A Tribute to the Temptations. LPAC.
5: Gavin Creel. AVENTURA.
8: Gold Coast Jazz: Jazz in the Key of Swing. BCPA.
9: Tapestry – the Carole King Songbook. LPAC.
9-10: Marc Broussard. FUNKY.
10: Jazz Roots: Cuba: New Perspectives - Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra with Opening Act Diego Figueiredo. ARSHT.
10: The Bronx Wanderers. AVENTURA.
10: Gone But Not Forgotten: Tribute to Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and Aretha Franklin. LPAC.
10-11: Marissa Mulder in “I’m Old Fashioned” with Jon Weber on Piano. KRAVIS.
11: South Motors Jazz Series: Harry James Orchestra - A Big Band Salute to the Music that Won World War II. PINECREST.
11: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. CSCA.
11: Meat Loaf Presents: BAT featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson. SMDCAC.
11-12: Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook Tribute. MIZNER.
12: Meat Loaf Presents: BAT featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson. BCPA.
12: The Righteous Brothers. CSCA.
12: David Broza and Friends. AVENTURA.
13: Sinatra with Matt Dusk. KRAVIS.
14: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. ARSHT.
14, 15, 17 and 18: New Order. FILL.
16: Demetri Martin. PP.
17: Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra. BCPA.
17: Judy Gold. AVENTURA.
17: Drumline Live. MIRAMAR.
17: Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s. ARTS GARAGE.
17-18: Celine Dion: Courage World Tour. AAA.
18: John Daversa Small Band. SMDCAC.
18: South Florida Jazz: Monty Alexander Trio. BAILEY.
18: Ana Popovic. BCPA.
18: Yamit & The Vinyl Blvd: Ain’t Misbehavin’. ARTS GARAGE.
18-19: Matisyahu. KRAVIS.
22: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Jason Tiemann, Drums. MDC-WOLFSON.
22-23: An Acoustic Evening with Matisyahu. AVENTURA.
23: The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show. BCPA.
23: 3MA with Ballaké Sissoko (Mali), Driss El Maloumi (Morocco), Rajery (Madagascar). NORTH.
23: Engelbert Humperdinck: The Angel on My Shoulder Tour. PP.
23: Faculty Concert | Classical and Jazz Fusion. MDC-KENDALL.
23: Ones to Watch Presents: The Dead South Served Cold Tour. REV.
24: An Evening with Tony & Miles of Fastball. BCPA.
24: The Second City: Laughing For All the Wrong Reasons. AVENTURA.
25: The Four Seasons’ Charles Calello & His Big Band. AVENTURA.
25: Richard Elliot. SMDCAC.
26: A Star Is Born: The Concert. AVENTURA.
26: Piano Battle. BCPA.
26: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Joe Donato. MIAMI SHORES.
28: Jonny Lang. PP.
28: The Dead South. REV.
30: Raphael Saadiq. PP.
31: Louis Armstrong & It’s a Wonderful World of Jazz. AVENTURA.
FEBRUARY
1: Latrice Royale: Here’s to Life. AVENTURA.
5: An Evening With David Wilcox. KRAVIS.
7: Igor Butman Quintet. SMDCAC.
7: Biscuit Miller & The Mix: The Best Smile in the Blues. ARTS GARAGE.
8: South Motors Jazz Series: A Night with Nicole Henry. PINECREST.
8: An Evening with The Edwards Twins: Cher, Frankie Valli, Streisand & More. AVENTURA.
8: Peppino D’Agostino: Acoustic Guitar Master and His Mini Orchestra Sound. KRAVIS.
8: The Hot Club of San Francisco: John, Paul, George & Django. SMDCAC.
8: Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook. CSCA.
8: MDC On Stage: Outdoor Performing Arts Festival. MDC-KENDALL.
8-9: Baroque Jazz Club, with Shelly Berg and Martin Bejerano. MMC.
9: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar. PP.
9: Lilias White. AVENTURA.
9: Franco Escamilla Live. MDCA.
12: Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Diaries with Adam Ben-David on Piano. BCPA.
12: Gold Coast Jazz: John Pizzarelli Trio. BCPA.
12: Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar. KRAVIS.
13: Jose Negroni: “Las Zarzuelas Romanzas y Canciones de Arte Populares.” MDCA.
13: Forever Tina: Suzette Dorsey’s Tribute to Tina Turner. AVENTURA.
13: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Judith Hill. YOUNGARTS.
13-14: Leoni Torres: Amor Bonito Us Tour. FILL.
14: America’s Sweethearts. AVENTURA.
14: Bee Gees NOW. LPAC.
14: Armando Manzanero & Nicola Di Bari. KNIGHT.
14: Dan Naturman. MIZNER.
14-16: GroundUp Music Festival featuring Snarky Puppy and more. NORTH.
15: AJ Croce in Croce Plays Croce. SMDCAC.
15: South Florida Jazz: Néstor Torres Group. BAILEY.
15: Lynne Koplitz: “Hormonal Beast” Tour. AVENTURA.
15: Lenore Raphael – A Tribute to the Oscar Peterson/Milt Jackson Trio. ARTS GARAGE.
16: Vinicius Cantuária Sings Antonio Carlos Jobim. KRAVIS.
18: Steve Ross: Cole Porter and Beyond. BCPA.
18: 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll. KRAVIS.
19: Betty Buckley. AVENTURA.
19: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Lindsey Blair, Guitar. MDC-WOLFSON.
20: Gina Chavez. KRAVIS.
21: The Beach Boys. CSCA.
21: Jazz Roots: A Century of Jazz Giants - Kurt Elling Sings Armstrong, Eckstine, Nat King Cole and Hendricks. ARSHT.
21: Black Violin: Impossible Tour. BCPA.
21: Tammy Pescatelli. AVENTURA.
22: South Motors Jazz Series: Kaleidoscope Eyes - A Big Band Beatles Tribute with the John Daversa Jazz Orchestra. PINECREST.
22: Gina Chavez. SMDCAC.
23: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Yvette Norwood-Tiger: A Tribute to Ella. MIAMI SHORES.
24: Lieder – Spirituals - Jazz: In Honor of Black History Month, with Alan Johnson and Shelly Berg, pianos. FROST.
24: Tommy Emmanuel. PP.
28: Pavlo In Concert. BCPA.
28: Clay Walker: Long Live the Cowboy Tour. PP.
28: The Rocket Man Show. CSCA.
28-29: Andrew Dice Clay. AVENTURA.
28-29: Candlebox. CR.
29: Gladys Knight. HRL.
29: Pink Martini featuring lead singer Storm Large. ARSHT.
29: Youth Music Festival. NORTH.
29: Allan Harris: Long Live Nat King Cole. SMDCAC.
29: Shelea: Natural Woman - A Night of Soul From Aretha to Adele. PP.
29-March 1: Loston Harris Plays The Great American Songbook. KRAVIS.
MARCH
1: Eros Ramazzotti – Vita Ce N’E World Tour. AAA.
1: Sir James Galway and Lady Jeanne Galway. SMDCAC.
3: The Jazz Compositions of Miho Hazama - Frost Concert Jazz Band. FROST.
5: Tamburitzans present Symbols – Expressions of Culture. AVENTURA.
6: The Hit Men – Legendary Rock Supergroup. BCPA.
6: Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles. PP.
7: Hits of the Brits: Featuring the Music of The Beatles & The Rolling Stones. CSCA.
7: The Queen’s Cartoonists. SMDCAC.
10: An Evening with Tom Rush, Accompanied by Matt Nakoa. KRAVIS.
10: Kenny G. KRAVIS.
11: Gold Coast Jazz: Terell Stafford Quintet. BCPA.
12: An Intimate Evening with David Foster - Hitman Tour, Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee. KRAVIS.
12: Michael D’Amore – Lead Singer of the Capris: The Very Best of the ‘50s & ‘60s Hits. MIZNER.
13: Anka Sings Sinatra. KRAVIS.
13: The Manhattan Transfer. PP.
13: Michael Londra & The Celtic Fire. AVENTURA.
13: Kristina Koller. ARTS GARAGE.
14: South Motors Jazz Series: Grace Kelly, 2018 and 2019 John Lennon Songwriting Contest grand prize winner. PINECREST.
14: Pop2Opera: Jenene Caramielo. MIZNER.
14: DIVAS3. AVENTURA.
16: Paul Anka – Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way. BCPA.
17: Neil Berg’s 110 Years of Broadway. KRAVIS.
17: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Wolfson’s Jazz Ensembles. MDC-WOLFSON.
18: Geoff Tate of Queensryche. PP.
18: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Sara Caswell, Violin. MDC-WOLFSON.
19: Simply Streisand starring Carla DelVillagio. MIZNER.
20: Jazz Roots: Dave Grusin & Friends. ARSHT.
20: Simply Streisand starring Carla DelVillagio. LPAC.
20: The Choir of Man. PP.
20: Vic DiBitetto. AVENTURA.
20: Keith Alberstadt. MIZNER.
21: Paula Poundstone. PP.
21: South Florida Jazz: Jazzmeia Horn. BAILEY.
21: December ’63: A Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. MIZNER.
21: Andrew Collins Trio. SMDCAC.
22: Ernesto Lecuona International Festival of Miami 2020. MDCA.
22: And All That Jazz: Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr., Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. LPAC.
22: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Nikki Kidd Quintet. MIAMI SHORES.
22: The Choir of Man. SMDCAC.
23: An Evening with Bruce Hornsby. PP.
25: The Music of Cream: The Disraeli Gears Tour. PP.
26: Anthony Nunziata - Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives! AVENTURA.
27: Live From Royal Albert Hall [Revisited]: Everly Brothers Reunion Concert. PP.
27: Piano Men Generations: Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. LPAC.
27: Rich Aronovitch. AVENTURA.
27-28: Anthony Nunziata - Soundtrack: The Music of Our Lives! KRAVIS.
28: Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis. AVENTURA.
28: December ’63: A Tribute to the Original Jersey Boys – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. LPAC.
28: Spanish Harlem Orchestra. SMDCAC.
29: Chris Botti. BCPA.
29: Spanish Harlem Orchestra. PP.
APRIL
1: Jazz at Wolfson Presents Andy LaVerne, Piano. MDC-WOLFSON.
3: Beach Boys Tribute. AVENTURA.
4: Sankofa Jazz Fest. AHCAC.
4: 14th Annual Benefit Concert, with Patti LaBelle. ARSHT.
4: Brazilian Voices Presents Amazonas. AVENTURA.
4: Ranky Tanky. SMDCAC.
5: Deborah Silver - Now That’s Entertainment. KRAVIS.
7: Forever Motown. KRAVIS.
7: Night Time Jazz Band Directed by Jim Broderick. MDC-KENDALL.
8: Hank Williams and My Honky Tonk Heroes Tribute. MIZNER.
8: Max Raabe & The Palast Orchestra. BCPA.
9: Dave Mason and the Feelin’ Alright Tour. BCPA.
9: Bailey Hall Jazz Club Featuring the BC Small Jazz Ensemble and the BC Big Band. BAILEY.
10: Neil Sedaka. KRAVIS.
11: Johnny Rawls. ARTS GARAGE.
14: Reunion – Emmet Cohen and the Frost Studio Jazz Band. FROST.
15: Gold Coast Jazz: An Evening with Tony DeSare. BCPA.
16: Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles. KRAVIS.
16: Mary Gauthier with Special Guest Jaimee Harris. BCPA.
16: Divalicious Starring Holly Faris. AVENTURA.
17: Judy Carmichael: Swing Time! A Celebration of the Great American Songbook. MIZNER.
17-18: Carole J. Bufford: After Hours Stomp - A Boogie Woogie, Blues & Hot Jazz Jubilee Featuring Arthur Migliazza on Piano. KRAVIS.
17-19: Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival. FTL BEACH.
18: Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour. KRAVIS.
18: South Motors Jazz Series: Arturo Sandoval. PINECREST.
18: Mike Marino: New Jersey’s Bad Boy of Comedy Returns! MIZNER.
18: From Harlem to Kingston: Monty Alexander in Concert. MIRAMAR.
19: The Queen’s Six: A Capella from Windsor Castle. MMC.
21: An Evening with Chris Botti. KRAVIS.
23: Rick Springfield - Full Band Electric. KRAVIS.
23: An Evening with David Sedaris. ARSHT.
24: Jazz Roots: Branford Marsalis Quartet with Opening Act Veronica Swift. ARSHT.
24: The Music of Johnny Mercer and Hoagy Carmichael starring Gabrielle Stravelli. MIZNER.
25: Fela! The Concert. KRAVIS.
25: Afro Roots Music Festival. NORTH.
25: South Florida Jazz: Cyro Baptista and Banquet of the Spirits. BAILEY.
26: GetBack! Two of Us: Beatles Tribute. MIZNER.
26: Mary Gauthier. BCPA.
26: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents The Nicole Yarling Ensemble. MIAMI SHORES.
30: Colin Hay. BCPA.
MAY
1: Man in the Mirror: Tribute to Michael Jackson. LPAC.
2: A Tribute to Chicago & All the Great Horn Bands From the ‘70s. AVENTURA.
2: Sing ‘Em All: The Judy Garland Songbook featuring Natalie Douglas. MIZNER.
3: One Night of Queen. BCPA.
7: YoungArts at Ted’s, with Conrad Tao. YOUNGARTS.
9: Albita. MDCA.
9: One Night of Queen. KRAVIS.
10: Alexis Valdes Live. MDCA.
13: Gold Coast Jazz: Nicki Parrott Trio. BCPA.
14: Jose Negroni presents “Paola Guanche Nuviola.” MDCA.
16: South Florida Jazz: Christian Sands Trio. BAILEY.
22: Yvette Norwood-Tiger: Round Midnight – Songs in the Key of Bebop Tour. ARTS GARAGE.
23: The Lumineers – III: The World Tour. CORAL SKY.
24: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents Eddy Balzola & Oriente. MIAMI SHORES.
29: Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tours 2. BB&T.
JUNE
13: South Florida Jazz: Dee Dee Bridgewater. BAILEY.
28: The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series presents President Valles’ Annual Birthday Concert. MIAMI SHORES.
