Artist talks, solo shows, outdoor installations: It’s all happening in 2019-20

Cindy Sherman, Untitled Film Still #21, acquired by the Rubell Family Collection in 1978. The Rubell Collection will open in its new Allapattah space in December 2019.

CRITIC’S PICKS

ART FAIRS / FESTIVALS

Oct. 19-20: Las Olas Art Fair, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.|









Nov. 2-3: Artists & Charities — Hand in Hand, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 415-419-4292 or www.artistsandcharities.com.









Nov. 21: FIU Interior Architecture Festival of the Trees, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-348-6914 or festivalofthetrees.net.

Dec. 2-4: Miami River Art Fair, James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 973-270-7774 or miamiriverartfair.com.









Dec. 2-8: Prizm Art Fair, Alfred I. Dupont Building, 169 East Flagler St., Miami. 954-372-6241 or www.prizmartfair.com.









Dec. 3-8: Art Africa Miami Arts Fair, 921 NW Second Ave, Miami; ArtAfricaMiamiFair.com.









Dec. 3-8: Art Miami, Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or art-miami.com.

Dec. 3-8: Context Art Miami, Context Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or contextartmiami.com.

Dec. 3-8: Scope, Scope Miami Beach Pavilion, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 212-268-1522 or scope-art.com.

Dec. 4-8: Aqua Art Miami, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-376-5850 or aquaartmiami.com.

Dec. 4-8: DesignMiami, Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach; 305-572-0866 or designmiami.com.

Dec. 4-8: Ink Miami Art Fair, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com.

Dec. 4-8: Pinta Miami, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. press@pintamiami.com or pintamiami.com.

Dec. 4-8: Red Dot Art Fair, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; reddotfair.com.

Dec. 4-8: Untitled, Art Fair, along Ocean Drive at 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942 or art-untitled.com.

Dec. 5-8: Art Basel Miami Beach, Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-674-1292 or artbasel.com.

Dec. 5-8: New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami; 212-594-0883 or newartdealers.org.

Dec. 5-8: Pulse Miami, Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 212-255-2327 or pulse-art.com.

Dec. 5-9: Spectrum Miami Art Show, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; info@redwoodmg.com or spectrum-miami.com.

Jan. 4-5, 2020: Las Olas Art Fair Part I, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.

Jan. 9-12, 2020: Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Fair, Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Pavilion, 825 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 800-376-5850 or artpbfair.com.

Jan. 18-19, 2020: Beaux Arts Festival of Art, Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-1672 or www.beauxartsmiami.org

Jan. 17-19, 2020: Art Deco Weekend, along Ocean Drive between Fifth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; 305-672-2014 or artdecoweekend.com.

Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2020: ArtPalmBeach, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; artpalmbeach.com.

Feb. 13-17, 2020: Art Wynwood, The Art Wynwood Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami; 305-517-7977 or artwynwood.com.

Feb. 15-17, 2020: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, along McFarlane Road and South Bayshore and Pan American drives, Coconut Grove; 305-447-0401 or cgaf.com.

Feb. 22-23, 2020: South Miami Rotary Art Festival, along Sunset Drive between U.S. 1 and Red Road, South Miami; 305-769-5977 or southmiamiartfest.org.

March 7-8, 2020: Las Olas Art Fair Part II, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.

March 19-22, 2020: ArtBocaRaton, Florida Atlantic University, Research Park, 3450 NW Eighth Ave, Boca Raton; http://nextlevelfairs.com/artbocaraton.

Lola Flash, “Aids Quilt,” 1987 photograph on coated aluminum. Part of the exhibit “After Stonewall” at the Frost Art Museum-FIU opening Sept. 14, 2019. Lola Flash

MIAMI-DADE MUSEUMS, GALLERIES

AMERICAN MUSEUM OF THE CUBAN DIASPORA: 1200 Coral Way, Miami; 305-529-5400; thecuban.org

Through Oct. 25: Forever Celia.



Through Oct. 25: Presenting Celia Cruz.



Nov. 15-Feb. 28: Rafael Soriano: Cabezas.



April 17: Exodus of the Cuban Jews.



May 20: Operation Pedro Pan.

ARTSOUTH & VILLAGE OF PALMETTO BAY: 900 Perrine Avenue, Palmetto Bay; 305-662-1423; www.artsouthmiami.org

Third Saturday, October-Novemer and January-May: Artist reception.

ARTSPACE/VIRGINIA MILLER GALLERIES: 169 Madeira Ave., Coral Gables; 305-444-4493; virginiamiller.com

Through Oct. 25: Chagall, Jenkins, Matta, Miró, Picasso from Private Collections.



Nov. 1-Feb. 28, 2020: Michelle Concepción: 15-Year Retrospective.



March 6-June 26, 2020: New Paintings and Sculpture by gallery artists.

ARTEM SCIENTIA GALLERY: 7600 NW 69 Ave., Medley; 786-450-1556; ArtemScientia.com

Sept. 15-Oct. 6: Molecularism: The Interconnectedness of Things.



Oct. 20- Nov. 10: Eugenics 2.0: A Capitalistic Approach.



Dec. 1-22: Into the heavens: The Rapture We May See Within our Lifetime.

BAKEHOUSE ART COMPLEX: 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; www.bacfl.org

Oct. 11-March 31, 2020: Between the legible and the opaque: Approaches to an ideal in place.



Nov. 9-March 31, 2020: Archaeology of Memory: The site and sound of ceramics.



Nov. 30-Jan. 31, 2020: The Passing of Time.



Dec. 1-8: Site-specific installation by São Paulo-based artist Clara Ianni.

BARRY UNIVERSITY: 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-899-3420; www.barry.edu

Sept. 27: Faculty and alumni invitational exhibition.



Dec. 13: Senior exhibition.



March 11, 2020: Juried student exhibition.



May 8, 2020: Senior exhibition.

CASA ARTAIL: 855 NE 76th St. Miami; 305-965-7724

Sept. 27-29; Nov. 22-24; Feb. 14-16, 2020; March 27-29, 2020; April 24-26, 2020. Artists shows

DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY: 420 Lincoln Rd., Suite 300, Miami Beach; 305-573-8110 or davidcastillogallery.com

Sept. 12-Nov. 9: Vaughn Spann solo exhibition.



Dec. 2-Jan. 31, 2020: Sanford Biggers solo exhibition.

COMMENOZ GALLERY: 328 Crandon Blvd., #218, Key Biscayne; 305-361-7052; www.commenozgallery.com

Sept. 19-Oct. 10: By the Sea side by French artist Herve Petit.



Oct. 17-Nov. 7: Lines, Forms and Colors, group exhibition.



Nov. 14-Dec. 12: One Pop Here, One Pop There, with Jordi Prat Pons and Gerard Guyomard.



Jan. 16-Feb. 6, 2020: The Realists, with Robles De La Cruz and Robles Munoz.

CORAL GABLES MUSEUM: 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org

Through Sept. 23: The Art of Compassion.



Through Nov. 10: America Weaves.

DE LA CRUZ COLLECTION: 3 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137; 305-576-6112; delacruzcollection.org

Sept. 27, 6 p.m.: Screening of Whispering Caves(2018) a film by Raquel Cecilia about the work of Ana Mendieta



Dec. 2, 7 p..m.: Lecture with artist Glenn Ligon

DEERING ESTATE: 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668, www.deeringestate.org

Oct. 21: Holy Family’s Flight to Egypt: Permanent display of two newly restored, stained-glass panels from the Reformation.

DIMENSIONS VARIABLE: 101 NW 79th St., Miami; 305-606-0058; dimensionsvariable.net

Sept. 28-Dec. 30: 10 (Ten) — A Decade, a group exhibition.

EMERSON DORSCH: 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-1278, www.emersondorsch.com

Sept. 6 -Oct. 5: Alfonso Borragán: Bucarolito.

FIU-MIAMI BEACH URBAN STUDIOS and Curatorial Practice Gallery: 420 Lincoln Rd., Suite 440, Miami Beach; 305-535-1464; http://carta.fiu.edu/mbus/events-calendar/

Sept. 16-Oct. 7: David Chang – Landscapes.



Oct. 13-Nov. 8: Clive King – Intuitive Drawing.



Nov. 18-Jan. 1: BFA Student Thesis Exhibition



Sept. 16-Nov. 8: Brandi Long, MFA Candidate exhibition.



Nov. 18-Jan. 1, 2020: Bad Rep(utation) Thesis exhibition by Belaxis Buil, MFA candidate.

FIU-WASHINGTON GALLERY: 1618 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-1464; http://carta.fiu.edu/mbus/events-calendar/

Sept. 15-Nov. 8: Anonymous Women: Domestic Disasters – Photography by Patty Carol.



Nov. 18-Jan. 1, 2020: Bauhaus Exchange Student exhibition.

FROST ART MUSEUM-FIU: 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; thefrost.fiu.edu

Through Oct. 13: Project Mars.



Through Dec. 9: South Beach, 1977-1986: Photographs by Gary Monroe.



Through Dec. 31: Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission Poster exhibition.



Through Dec. 31: 2019 Annual Underwater Photography exhibition.



Sept. 14-Jan. 5, 2020: Art after Stonewall, 1969-1989.



Oct. 12-April 12, 2020: A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature.



Jan. 18-April 12, 2020: Liu Shiyuan.



Jan. 25-May 3, 2020: Transitional Nature: Hudson River School Paintings from the David and Laura Grey Collection.



Jan. 25-April 26, 2020: Terence Price II: Before We Move on.



May 23-Sept. 13, 2020: Spanish Colonial Paintings from the Thoma Collection.

Untitled enamel on fiberboard by Keith Haring, 1981. Acquired by the Rubell Family Collection in 1981. The Rubell Collection will open in its new Allapattah space in December 2019. @Keith Haring Foundation

ALPER JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami; 305-271-9000 or alperjcc.org

Oct. 7-Nov. 24: Alice Goldhagen Photography.

HISTORYMIAMI: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org

Sept. 28-Feb. 9, 2020: Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART, MIAMI: 61 NE 41st St., Miami. 305-901-5272; icamiami.org

Through Nov. 24: Eric Paul Riege.



Through Nov. 24: Purvis Young.



Through Nov. 24: Hank Willis Thomas.



Through Nov. 24: Guadalupe Maravilla.



Through Jan. 12, 2020: Dan Flavin.



Nov. 7-Feb. 2, 2020: Sterling Ruby.



Dec. 1-Nov. 30, 2020: Odili Donald Odita: Mamba Negra.



Dec. 3-April 26, 2020: Agustin Fernandez: Armaduras.



Dec. 3-April 26, 2020: Wong Ping.



Dec. 2-May 8, 2020: Carlos Sandoval de Leon.



March 19-July 19, 2020: Allan McCollum.

JEWISH MUSEUM - FIU: 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044 or jewishmuseum.com

Through Oct. 3: Look at You, Key West: Photos by Maggie Evans Silverstein.



Through Oct. 16: Preservation and Renewal: Bauhaus and International Style Buildings in Tel Aviv.



Oct. 15 - Feb. 3, 2020: Mira Lehr: A Walk in The Garden



Oct. 17-Jan. 19, 2020: Judio y Cubano.



Nov. 5-March 18, 2020: Zack Balber: Tamim.

NINA JOHNSON ART GALLERY: 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288 or www.ninajohnson.com

Sept. 6-28: Emmett Moore, Danica Sunbeam.



Sept. 6-28: The Florida Highwaymen, in the upstairs gallery.

LAUNDEROMAT ART SPACE: 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami. 305-766-6635

Through Oct. 12: Polarity, by Lisa Haque and Capucine Safir.









LINCOLN ROAD BID: Lincoln Road, from Washington Avenue to Alton Road





November: Botero on Lincoln Road; about 15 sculptures on view on the pedestrian promenade.

LNS GALLERY: 2610 SW 28th Ln., Miami; 305-987-5642; www.lnsgallery.com

Through Nov. 2: Jessie Laino: Form/Function/Power.



Nov. 16-Jan. 11, 2020: John Bailly — The Roses of Fibonacci.



Feb. 1-April 4, 2020: Carlos Alfonzo — Witnessing Perpetuity.



April 18-June 20, 2020: T. Eliott Mansa — For Those Gathered in the Wind.

LOCUST PROJECTS: 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org

Through Oct. 12: FeCuOp: Antenna.



Through Oct. 12: YES Contemporary presents Borders of Freedom.



Nov. 17-Feb. 8, 2020: Trenton Doyle Hancock.



Feb. 22-March 21, 2020: Jeff Thompson: Human Computers.



April 3-June 13, 2020: Christina Pettersson: The Gone Gardens / Reap What You Sow.



April 3-June 13, 2020: GeoVanna Gonzalez: How To: Oh, Look at Me.



July 11-Aug. 1, 2020: Locust Art Builders (The LAB) exhibition.



July 11-Aug. 1, 2020: The LAB MFA exhibition.

LOWE ART MUSEUM-UM: 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-5587; https://www.lowe.miami.edu/

Oct. 5-13: Work by the finalists in the 2019 CINTAS Foundation Awarsd, to artists of Cuban descent. (Awards ceremony Oct. 10.)



Oct. 24-Jan. 19, 2020: Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present.



Oct. 24-Jan. 19, 2020: Carlos Estévez: Cities of the Mind.



Nov. 26-March 22, 2020: Claudia DeMonte and Edwin McGowin: Binomial.



Feb. 20-May 24, 2020: History, Labor, Life: The Prints of Jacob Lawrence.



Feb. 20-May 24, 2020: Alan Sonfist: Endangered Nature.

MARGULIES COLLECTION AT THE WAREHOUSE: 591 NW 27th St, Miami; 305-576-1051; margulieswarehouse.com

Oct. 29-April 25, 2020: Can It Really Be 20 Years Already?

META Miami: 2751 North Miami Ave., Suite 1, Miami; 786-614-5027; www.metamiami.org or www.miamibiennale.org

Through Nov. 20: Mercedes Elena González / Recent Work.



Nov. 27-March 20, 2020: Illuminations V / Group Show.



March 26-June 5, 2020: Esvin Alarcón Lam / América Invertida.

MIAMI BEACH BOTANTICAL GARDEN: 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; www.mbgarden.org

Through Oct. 15: Green, by Moira Holohan.



Oct. 17-Nov. 24: Implanted, by Sara Averbook Kaplan.



Dec. 18-Jan. 26, 2020: Secret Gardens, by Sheila Elias.



Jan. 28-March 8, 2020: Beautiful Chaos, by Charles Ellis.



March 12-April 12, 2020: Painting in the Garden, by Gaspar Saldanha.

MIAMI COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL: 601 NE 107th St., Miami; 305-779-7210; www.miamicountryday.org

Through Sept. 23: Noel Aquino, exhibiting “Fata Morgana” at Sol Taplin Gallery.



Oct. 2-Nov. 1: Beau Bradbury, at Sol Taplin Gallery.



Oct. 24: Gáspar Gonzalez, producer and documentarian; (at Center for the Arts, 10931 NE Sixth Ave., Miami.)

MDC MUSEUM OF ART + DESIGN: Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7710; mdcmoad.org

Through Sept. 29: Glexis Novoa: The Cankama Sutta.



Through Jan. 12, 2020: Where the Oceans Meet.



Oct. 24-Jan. 12, 2020: Navild and Sosa: Black Power Naps.



Oct. 24-April 26, 2020: Juana Valdes: Terrestrial Bodies.

MDC HIALEAH CAMPUS: Hialeah Cultural Center, 1780 W. 49th St., Hialeah; 305-237-8700

Through Oct. 31: Urban Walls.



Nov. 22-Dec. 19: Garden Party; Susan McLaughlin.



Jan. 22-April 2, 2020: Strong Is a State of Mind; Alejandro Mendoza.

MDC HOMESTEAD CAMPUS: 500 College Terrace, Building D, Homestead; 305-237-5000

Through Oct. 20: Sketch-gures; Jordan Massengale.



Oct. 25-Jan. 17, 2020: River Stones; Tutua Boshell.



Jan. 24-March 13, 2020: Submerged Spirits; Maria Franco.



March 23-April 23, 2020: Emerging Artists; MDC student exhibition.

MDC EDUARDO J. PADRON CAMPUS: 627 SW 27th Ave., Room 3113 (Campus Art Gallery), Miami; 305-237-6000

Through Sept. 27: A Poet Who Draws: Raimundo Travieso on View.



Oct. 2-23: Urbana Magazine Annual Exhibit: Emotional Seasons XII.



Nov. 4-16: Journey of Peace: Lions International Peace Poster Contest.



Nov. 18-27: Honoring Veterans: Artifacts and Arts.



Jan. 14-30, 2020: Pieces to Pattern: Using Mosaic to Visualize Joy.



Feb. 3-26, 2020: Faces/Places, Real/Imagined: The illustrations of A’shunti Zanders.



April 1-28, 2020: Poetry Mirror.

MDC NORTH CAMPUS: William Pawley Center, Building 5 (Room 5107), 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-237-1000

Through Sept. 27: North Arts Alumni Exhibition.



Oct. 2-31: The Other Reality, by Hernan Miranda.



Oct. 10-Nov. 6: Children of the Modern Family, by Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel.



Feb. 1-28, 2020: Black History Month, Campus-Wide Student Art Exhibition.



March 23-April 24, 2020: Emerging artists.

MIAMI-DADE MAIN LIBRARY: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665 or mdpls.org.

Through Nov. 6: Magic City Zines: Celebrating Miami’s Zine-making community.



Through Dec. 31: Through the Lens.



Through Jan. 15, 2020: Tropic Rauschenberg.

MOCA-NORTH MIAMI: 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org

Through Oct. 20: South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition.



Through Oct. 20: Works from the Permanent Collection: The 1970s.



Nov. 24-March 29: Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen.



Nov. 24-March 29: Alice Rahon.

GARY NADER ART CENTRE: 62 NE 27th St., Miami; 305-576.0256; www.garynader.com

Dec. 5-Feb. 5, 2020: José-María Cano: Apostolate.



Dec. 5-Feb. 5, 2020: Soraya Abu Naba’a: Vertical Encounters.

NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-377-1140; www.youngarts.org

Oct. 2-Dec. 13: Fall Exhibition opening.



Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 2020: National YoungArts Week — Design, photography and visual arts exhibition.



Feb. 27-May 1, 2020: YoungArts Miami — Design, photography and visual arts exhibition.



May 21-Aug. 21, 2020: Photography exhibition.

OOLITE ARTS: 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278 or oolitearts.org

Through Sept. 29: Exhibition: It will never become quite familiar to you.



Oct. 16-Dec. 15: Exhibition: On the Road II.



Jan. 22-April 5, 2020: Exhibition by artist Diego Gutierrez.



April 22-July 5, 2020: Collaborative painting exhibition.

PAN AMERICAN ART PROJECTS: 274 NE 67th St., Miami. 305-751-2550; www.panamericanart.com









Sept. 14-Nov. 2: Carlos Quintana.

PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; www.pamm.org

Through Oct. 20: Liliana Porter: El hombre con el hacha y otras situaciones breves.



Through Jan. 5: Zhao Gang: History Painting.



Through Jan. 26: José Carlos Martinat: American Echo Chamber.



Through March 29: Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Estás vendo coisas.



Through June 7: The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art.



Oct. 18-Feb. 9, 2020: Teresita Fernández: Elemental.



Nov. 22-July 6, 2020: George Segal’s Abraham’s Farewell to Ishmael.



Feb. 27-May 30, 2020: Meleko Mokgosi: Your Trip to Africa.

FREDERIC SNITZER GALLERY: 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 305-448-8976; www.snitzer.com

Through Oct. 5: Alexander Kroll: Moon People.

MINDY SOLOMON GALLERY: 8397 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-6917; https://mindysolomon.com/

Through Oct. 19: Jay Kvapil, David Hicks, and Ali Smith.



Oct. 26-Nov. 23: Linda Lopez and Mark Mitchell.



Dec. 1-Jan. 18, 2020: Sam Jablon and Mark Flood.



Jan. 25-March 7, 2020: Our Lady things: Shona McAndrew, Super Future Kid, Virginia Leonard, and two others.Ana Wieder, Hannah McBroom.



March 14-April 25, 2020: Andrew Casto, Anders Ruhwald, Jose “Dopa”, Alex McLeod, and seven others.Mathew McConnell, Osamu Kobayashi, Lynda Draper, Jason Stopa, Linda Lopez, Russell Tyler, Kadar Brock



May 2-July 2020, 2020: Francie Bishop Good.

UNDER THE BRIDGE: 12425 NE 13th Ave., ground floor, North Miami; 305-987-4437

Through Nov. 3: “Les Outils Du Jeu,” or “Tools of the Game”

WALTMAN ORTEGA FINE ART: 2300 N. Miami Ave., B, Miami; 305-576-5335; www.waltmanortega.com

Through Oct. 15: Julien Graizely (France), solo exhibition.



Oct. 19-Nov. 19: Fall Series Group Exhibition.



Nov. 23-Dec. 27: François Bard (France), solo exhibition.



Jan. 4-Feb. 3, 2020: Winter Series, group exhibition.



Feb. 6-March 10, 2020: Richard Butler, solo exhibition.



March 14-April 7, 2020: Spring Series, group exhibition.



April 9-May 12, 2020: Cesar Santos, solo exhibition.

WOLFSONIAN-FIU: 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org

Through Feb. 2, 2020: Cuban Caricature and Culture — The Art of Massaguer.



Nov. 15: A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects.

YOUNGARTS GALLERY: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org

Oct. 2: Alumni Fall exhibition.



May 21, 2020: YoungArts Alumni Spring Photography exhibition.

BROWARD COUNTY

ART AND CULTURE CENTER OF HOLLYWOOD: 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; 954-921-3274; artandculturecenter.org

Sept. 14-Jan. 5, 2020: Artists Draw Their Studios, features more than 50 local and national artists.



Sept. 14-Oct. 27: Floridian Lacunae by Onajide Shabaka.



Sept. 14-Oct. 27: Transferences, by Amalia Caputo.



Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2020: Rafael Vargas Bernard.



Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2020: Mindy Solomon.



Jan. 17-March 15, 2020: Drawing on Likeness.



Jan. 17-March 15, 2020: Michelle Lisa Polissaint.



Feb. 1-May 8, 2020: Broward Pride exhibition and video.



March 27-May 8, 2020: Exposed exhibition and fundraiser.



March 27-May 8, 2020: Rosa Naday Garmendia.



May 29-Aug. 16, 2020: Time to Play: Interactive Art Games.

ARTSERVE: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; artserve.org

Through Sept. 27: HOME — An Artistic Celebration of Community.



Oct. 9-Dec. 27: 30th Anniversary Season Preview.



Jan. 15-Feb. 27, 2020: Roots of the Spirit.



March 4-27, 2020: Women’s History Month Exhibition.



April 8-May 29, 2020: Changing Landscapes.



June 2-26, 2020: Doing Business as Artist Entrepreneurs.



July 1-Aug. 28, 2020: ✔su·i ge·ne·ris.



Sept. 1-30, 2020: Emerging Art from Syria’s Chaos.

BROWARD ART GUILD: 3280 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-537-3370; browardartguild.org

Through Sept. 20: Abstractions exhibit.



Sept. 21-27: “Two Gregs” guest exhibit, by Greg Lindeblom and Greg Tsontakis-Mally.



Oct. 2-18: “Fall Fiesta Salon” Open theme exhibit.



Oct. 19-25: Michael Mills, guest exhibit.



Oct. 30-Nov. 15: Land and Sea exhibit.



Nov. 8-Dec. 3: Youth Art Competition and exhibit.



Nov. 16-22: “Thank – Fool – Nest” guest exhibit by Erick Estevanell.



Nov. 27-Dec. 20: “Small Works” exhibit.

CORAL SPRINGS MUSEUM OF ART: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-340-5000; coralspringsmuseum.org

Sept. 14-Nov. 9: Dario Ortiz.



Sept. 14-Nov. 9: Ian Witlen.



Nov. 30-March 7, 2020: Mr. Brainwash.

THE FRANK: Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120; thefrankgallery.org

Through Oct. 26: New Industry: Contemporary Visions of the Industrial.

HISTORY FORT LAUDERDALE: 219 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431; flhc.org

Through Sept. 28: The Art of Tim Forman, Florida landscape paintings.

NSU ART MUSEUM: 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org

Through Oct. 30: Remember to React: 60 Years of Collecting.



Through Sept. 29: Remember to React II.



Through Fall 2020: William J. Glackens: From Pencil to Paint.



Oct. 27- July 5, 2020: Happy!



Nov. 17-June 30, 2020: I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America.

YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM: 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424- 0085; YoungAtArtMuseum.org

Through Oct. 6: ArtCade.



Through Jan. 5, 2020: Jen Clay — Welcome to You & Me.



Nov. 2-April 26, 2020: Nice’n Easy — Innerspace.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART: 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-392-2500; bocamuseum.org

Through Sept. 29: Michael Gora: Memory And The Hands Of Time.



Through Oct. 6: Beyond The Cape! Comics and Contemporary Art.



Through Oct. 6: Contemporary Sculpture: Sam Anderson & Michael Dean.



Through Jan. 19, 2020: Carol Prusa: Dark Light.



Nov. 5-March 1, 2020: Clifford Ross: Waves.

THE BOX GALLERY: 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach; 786-521-1199; http://www.theboxgallery.info

Sept. 28-Nov. 6: CONstitutionX: Our Human Rights.

CORNELL MUSEUM OF ART AT DELRAY BEACH CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922; https://www.cornellartmuseum.org

Through Oct. 6: Seven Solos.

LEVIS JCC SANDLER CENTER: 21050 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton. 561-558-2520; levisjcc.org/culture

Nov. 3-Dec. 25: Portraits of Moral Courage.



Jan. 5-Feb. 10, 2020: Miami Beach Retrospective.

MORIKAMI MUSEUM & JAPANESE GARDENS: 4000 Morikami Park Rd., Delray Beach; 561-495-0233 or morikami.org

Nov. 9-April 3, 2020: Anime Architecture (new exhibit).



Jan. 12, 2020: Oshogatsu: A New Year’s Celebration.



April 4-5, 2020: Hatsume Fair: A One-of-a-Kind Celebration of Spring.



Oct. 19, 2020: Lantern Festival.

NORTON MUSEUM OF ART: 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org

Through Sept. 17: Small Worlds — Five Centuries of European Prints and Drawings from the Collection.



Through Oct. 22: Seen and Be Seen: Picturing Notoriety.



Through Oct. 29: Coming Soon: Film Posters from the Dwight M. Cleveland Collection.



Through Dec. 10: Posters by Toulouse-Lautrec exhibition.



Oct. 4-March 3, 2020: The Body Says, I Am a Fiesta: The Figure in Latin American Art.



Nov. 22-Feb. 4, 2020: Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern.



Feb. 28-June 1, 2020: Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers.

PALM BEACH PHOTOGRAPHIC CENTRE: 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-253-2600; www.workshop.org

Nov. 12-Dec. 30: Photographer Mickey Strand, Never Forget: The Veteran Portrait Series.



Jan. 21-March 7, 2020: Photographer Carol Guzy, Odyssey of Hope: Stories That Need To Be Told.



March 9-May 16, 2020: ZUMA Press Turns 25: Pictures That Need To Be Seen.



June 11-Aug. 1, 2020: NASA – From Moon to Mars: The Ultimate Adventure Continues.



Aug. 22-Oct. 24, 2020: 23rd Annual Members’ Show, a juried exhibition.