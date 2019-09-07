Season of the Arts
Artist talks, solo shows, outdoor installations: It’s all happening in 2019-20
ART FAIRS / FESTIVALS
Oct. 19-20: Las Olas Art Fair, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.|
Nov. 2-3: Artists & Charities — Hand in Hand, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 415-419-4292 or www.artistsandcharities.com.
Nov. 21: FIU Interior Architecture Festival of the Trees, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-348-6914 or festivalofthetrees.net.
Dec. 2-4: Miami River Art Fair, James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 973-270-7774 or miamiriverartfair.com.
Dec. 2-8: Prizm Art Fair, Alfred I. Dupont Building, 169 East Flagler St., Miami. 954-372-6241 or www.prizmartfair.com.
Dec. 3-8: Art Africa Miami Arts Fair, 921 NW Second Ave, Miami; ArtAfricaMiamiFair.com.
Dec. 3-8: Art Miami, Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or art-miami.com.
Dec. 3-8: Context Art Miami, Context Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or contextartmiami.com.
Dec. 3-8: Scope, Scope Miami Beach Pavilion, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 212-268-1522 or scope-art.com.
Dec. 4-8: Aqua Art Miami, Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-376-5850 or aquaartmiami.com.
Dec. 4-8: DesignMiami, Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach; 305-572-0866 or designmiami.com.
Dec. 4-8: Ink Miami Art Fair, Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com.
Dec. 4-8: Pinta Miami, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. press@pintamiami.com or pintamiami.com.
Dec. 4-8: Red Dot Art Fair, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; reddotfair.com.
Dec. 4-8: Untitled, Art Fair, along Ocean Drive at 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942 or art-untitled.com.
Dec. 5-8: Art Basel Miami Beach, Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-674-1292 or artbasel.com.
Dec. 5-8: New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami; 212-594-0883 or newartdealers.org.
Dec. 5-8: Pulse Miami, Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 212-255-2327 or pulse-art.com.
Dec. 5-9: Spectrum Miami Art Show, Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; info@redwoodmg.com or spectrum-miami.com.
Jan. 4-5, 2020: Las Olas Art Fair Part I, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.
Jan. 9-12, 2020: Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Fair, Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Pavilion, 825 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 800-376-5850 or artpbfair.com.
Jan. 18-19, 2020: Beaux Arts Festival of Art, Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-1672 or www.beauxartsmiami.org
Jan. 17-19, 2020: Art Deco Weekend, along Ocean Drive between Fifth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; 305-672-2014 or artdecoweekend.com.
Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2020: ArtPalmBeach, Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; artpalmbeach.com.
Feb. 13-17, 2020: Art Wynwood, The Art Wynwood Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami; 305-517-7977 or artwynwood.com.
Feb. 15-17, 2020: Coconut Grove Arts Festival, along McFarlane Road and South Bayshore and Pan American drives, Coconut Grove; 305-447-0401 or cgaf.com.
Feb. 22-23, 2020: South Miami Rotary Art Festival, along Sunset Drive between U.S. 1 and Red Road, South Miami; 305-769-5977 or southmiamiartfest.org.
March 7-8, 2020: Las Olas Art Fair Part II, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.
March 19-22, 2020: ArtBocaRaton, Florida Atlantic University, Research Park, 3450 NW Eighth Ave, Boca Raton; http://nextlevelfairs.com/artbocaraton.
MIAMI-DADE MUSEUMS, GALLERIES
AMERICAN MUSEUM OF THE CUBAN DIASPORA: 1200 Coral Way, Miami; 305-529-5400; thecuban.org
Through Oct. 25: Forever Celia.
Through Oct. 25: Presenting Celia Cruz.
Nov. 15-Feb. 28: Rafael Soriano: Cabezas.
April 17: Exodus of the Cuban Jews.
May 20: Operation Pedro Pan.
ARTSOUTH & VILLAGE OF PALMETTO BAY: 900 Perrine Avenue, Palmetto Bay; 305-662-1423; www.artsouthmiami.org
Third Saturday, October-Novemer and January-May: Artist reception.
ARTSPACE/VIRGINIA MILLER GALLERIES: 169 Madeira Ave., Coral Gables; 305-444-4493; virginiamiller.com
Through Oct. 25: Chagall, Jenkins, Matta, Miró, Picasso from Private Collections.
Nov. 1-Feb. 28, 2020: Michelle Concepción: 15-Year Retrospective.
March 6-June 26, 2020: New Paintings and Sculpture by gallery artists.
ARTEM SCIENTIA GALLERY: 7600 NW 69 Ave., Medley; 786-450-1556; ArtemScientia.com
Sept. 15-Oct. 6: Molecularism: The Interconnectedness of Things.
Oct. 20- Nov. 10: Eugenics 2.0: A Capitalistic Approach.
Dec. 1-22: Into the heavens: The Rapture We May See Within our Lifetime.
BAKEHOUSE ART COMPLEX: 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; www.bacfl.org
Oct. 11-March 31, 2020: Between the legible and the opaque: Approaches to an ideal in place.
Nov. 9-March 31, 2020: Archaeology of Memory: The site and sound of ceramics.
Nov. 30-Jan. 31, 2020: The Passing of Time.
Dec. 1-8: Site-specific installation by São Paulo-based artist Clara Ianni.
BARRY UNIVERSITY: 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-899-3420; www.barry.edu
Sept. 27: Faculty and alumni invitational exhibition.
Dec. 13: Senior exhibition.
March 11, 2020: Juried student exhibition.
May 8, 2020: Senior exhibition.
CASA ARTAIL: 855 NE 76th St. Miami; 305-965-7724
Sept. 27-29; Nov. 22-24; Feb. 14-16, 2020; March 27-29, 2020; April 24-26, 2020. Artists shows
DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY: 420 Lincoln Rd., Suite 300, Miami Beach; 305-573-8110 or davidcastillogallery.com
Sept. 12-Nov. 9: Vaughn Spann solo exhibition.
Dec. 2-Jan. 31, 2020: Sanford Biggers solo exhibition.
COMMENOZ GALLERY: 328 Crandon Blvd., #218, Key Biscayne; 305-361-7052; www.commenozgallery.com
Sept. 19-Oct. 10: By the Sea side by French artist Herve Petit.
Oct. 17-Nov. 7: Lines, Forms and Colors, group exhibition.
Nov. 14-Dec. 12: One Pop Here, One Pop There, with Jordi Prat Pons and Gerard Guyomard.
Jan. 16-Feb. 6, 2020: The Realists, with Robles De La Cruz and Robles Munoz.
CORAL GABLES MUSEUM: 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org
Through Sept. 23: The Art of Compassion.
Through Nov. 10: America Weaves.
DE LA CRUZ COLLECTION: 3 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137; 305-576-6112; delacruzcollection.org
Sept. 27, 6 p.m.: Screening of Whispering Caves(2018) a film by Raquel Cecilia about the work of Ana Mendieta
Dec. 2, 7 p..m.: Lecture with artist Glenn Ligon
DEERING ESTATE: 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami. 305-235-1668, www.deeringestate.org
Oct. 21: Holy Family’s Flight to Egypt: Permanent display of two newly restored, stained-glass panels from the Reformation.
DIMENSIONS VARIABLE: 101 NW 79th St., Miami; 305-606-0058; dimensionsvariable.net
Sept. 28-Dec. 30: 10 (Ten) — A Decade, a group exhibition.
EMERSON DORSCH: 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-1278, www.emersondorsch.com
Sept. 6 -Oct. 5: Alfonso Borragán: Bucarolito.
FIU-MIAMI BEACH URBAN STUDIOS and Curatorial Practice Gallery: 420 Lincoln Rd., Suite 440, Miami Beach; 305-535-1464; http://carta.fiu.edu/mbus/events-calendar/
Sept. 16-Oct. 7: David Chang – Landscapes.
Oct. 13-Nov. 8: Clive King – Intuitive Drawing.
Nov. 18-Jan. 1: BFA Student Thesis Exhibition
Sept. 16-Nov. 8: Brandi Long, MFA Candidate exhibition.
Nov. 18-Jan. 1, 2020: Bad Rep(utation) Thesis exhibition by Belaxis Buil, MFA candidate.
FIU-WASHINGTON GALLERY: 1618 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-1464; http://carta.fiu.edu/mbus/events-calendar/
Sept. 15-Nov. 8: Anonymous Women: Domestic Disasters – Photography by Patty Carol.
Nov. 18-Jan. 1, 2020: Bauhaus Exchange Student exhibition.
FROST ART MUSEUM-FIU: 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; thefrost.fiu.edu
Through Oct. 13: Project Mars.
Through Dec. 9: South Beach, 1977-1986: Photographs by Gary Monroe.
Through Dec. 31: Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission Poster exhibition.
Through Dec. 31: 2019 Annual Underwater Photography exhibition.
Sept. 14-Jan. 5, 2020: Art after Stonewall, 1969-1989.
Oct. 12-April 12, 2020: A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature.
Jan. 18-April 12, 2020: Liu Shiyuan.
Jan. 25-May 3, 2020: Transitional Nature: Hudson River School Paintings from the David and Laura Grey Collection.
Jan. 25-April 26, 2020: Terence Price II: Before We Move on.
May 23-Sept. 13, 2020: Spanish Colonial Paintings from the Thoma Collection.
ALPER JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER: 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami; 305-271-9000 or alperjcc.org
Oct. 7-Nov. 24: Alice Goldhagen Photography.
HISTORYMIAMI: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org
Sept. 28-Feb. 9, 2020: Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART, MIAMI: 61 NE 41st St., Miami. 305-901-5272; icamiami.org
Through Nov. 24: Eric Paul Riege.
Through Nov. 24: Purvis Young.
Through Nov. 24: Hank Willis Thomas.
Through Nov. 24: Guadalupe Maravilla.
Through Jan. 12, 2020: Dan Flavin.
Nov. 7-Feb. 2, 2020: Sterling Ruby.
Dec. 1-Nov. 30, 2020: Odili Donald Odita: Mamba Negra.
Dec. 3-April 26, 2020: Agustin Fernandez: Armaduras.
Dec. 3-April 26, 2020: Wong Ping.
Dec. 2-May 8, 2020: Carlos Sandoval de Leon.
March 19-July 19, 2020: Allan McCollum.
JEWISH MUSEUM - FIU: 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044 or jewishmuseum.com
Through Oct. 3: Look at You, Key West: Photos by Maggie Evans Silverstein.
Through Oct. 16: Preservation and Renewal: Bauhaus and International Style Buildings in Tel Aviv.
Oct. 15 - Feb. 3, 2020: Mira Lehr: A Walk in The Garden
Oct. 17-Jan. 19, 2020: Judio y Cubano.
Nov. 5-March 18, 2020: Zack Balber: Tamim.
NINA JOHNSON ART GALLERY: 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288 or www.ninajohnson.com
Sept. 6-28: Emmett Moore, Danica Sunbeam.
Sept. 6-28: The Florida Highwaymen, in the upstairs gallery.
LAUNDEROMAT ART SPACE: 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami. 305-766-6635
Through Oct. 12: Polarity, by Lisa Haque and Capucine Safir.
LINCOLN ROAD BID: Lincoln Road, from Washington Avenue to Alton Road
November: Botero on Lincoln Road; about 15 sculptures on view on the pedestrian promenade.
LNS GALLERY: 2610 SW 28th Ln., Miami; 305-987-5642; www.lnsgallery.com
Through Nov. 2: Jessie Laino: Form/Function/Power.
Nov. 16-Jan. 11, 2020: John Bailly — The Roses of Fibonacci.
Feb. 1-April 4, 2020: Carlos Alfonzo — Witnessing Perpetuity.
April 18-June 20, 2020: T. Eliott Mansa — For Those Gathered in the Wind.
LOCUST PROJECTS: 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org
Through Oct. 12: FeCuOp: Antenna.
Through Oct. 12: YES Contemporary presents Borders of Freedom.
Nov. 17-Feb. 8, 2020: Trenton Doyle Hancock.
Feb. 22-March 21, 2020: Jeff Thompson: Human Computers.
April 3-June 13, 2020: Christina Pettersson: The Gone Gardens / Reap What You Sow.
April 3-June 13, 2020: GeoVanna Gonzalez: How To: Oh, Look at Me.
July 11-Aug. 1, 2020: Locust Art Builders (The LAB) exhibition.
July 11-Aug. 1, 2020: The LAB MFA exhibition.
LOWE ART MUSEUM-UM: 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-5587; https://www.lowe.miami.edu/
Oct. 5-13: Work by the finalists in the 2019 CINTAS Foundation Awarsd, to artists of Cuban descent. (Awards ceremony Oct. 10.)
Oct. 24-Jan. 19, 2020: Diago: The Pasts of this Afro-Cuban Present.
Oct. 24-Jan. 19, 2020: Carlos Estévez: Cities of the Mind.
Nov. 26-March 22, 2020: Claudia DeMonte and Edwin McGowin: Binomial.
Feb. 20-May 24, 2020: History, Labor, Life: The Prints of Jacob Lawrence.
Feb. 20-May 24, 2020: Alan Sonfist: Endangered Nature.
MARGULIES COLLECTION AT THE WAREHOUSE: 591 NW 27th St, Miami; 305-576-1051; margulieswarehouse.com
Oct. 29-April 25, 2020: Can It Really Be 20 Years Already?
META Miami: 2751 North Miami Ave., Suite 1, Miami; 786-614-5027; www.metamiami.org or www.miamibiennale.org
Through Nov. 20: Mercedes Elena González / Recent Work.
Nov. 27-March 20, 2020: Illuminations V / Group Show.
March 26-June 5, 2020: Esvin Alarcón Lam / América Invertida.
MIAMI BEACH BOTANTICAL GARDEN: 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; www.mbgarden.org
Through Oct. 15: Green, by Moira Holohan.
Oct. 17-Nov. 24: Implanted, by Sara Averbook Kaplan.
Dec. 18-Jan. 26, 2020: Secret Gardens, by Sheila Elias.
Jan. 28-March 8, 2020: Beautiful Chaos, by Charles Ellis.
March 12-April 12, 2020: Painting in the Garden, by Gaspar Saldanha.
MIAMI COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL: 601 NE 107th St., Miami; 305-779-7210; www.miamicountryday.org
Through Sept. 23: Noel Aquino, exhibiting “Fata Morgana” at Sol Taplin Gallery.
Oct. 2-Nov. 1: Beau Bradbury, at Sol Taplin Gallery.
Oct. 24: Gáspar Gonzalez, producer and documentarian; (at Center for the Arts, 10931 NE Sixth Ave., Miami.)
MDC MUSEUM OF ART + DESIGN: Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7710; mdcmoad.org
Through Sept. 29: Glexis Novoa: The Cankama Sutta.
Through Jan. 12, 2020: Where the Oceans Meet.
Oct. 24-Jan. 12, 2020: Navild and Sosa: Black Power Naps.
Oct. 24-April 26, 2020: Juana Valdes: Terrestrial Bodies.
MDC HIALEAH CAMPUS: Hialeah Cultural Center, 1780 W. 49th St., Hialeah; 305-237-8700
Through Oct. 31: Urban Walls.
Nov. 22-Dec. 19: Garden Party; Susan McLaughlin.
Jan. 22-April 2, 2020: Strong Is a State of Mind; Alejandro Mendoza.
MDC HOMESTEAD CAMPUS: 500 College Terrace, Building D, Homestead; 305-237-5000
Through Oct. 20: Sketch-gures; Jordan Massengale.
Oct. 25-Jan. 17, 2020: River Stones; Tutua Boshell.
Jan. 24-March 13, 2020: Submerged Spirits; Maria Franco.
March 23-April 23, 2020: Emerging Artists; MDC student exhibition.
MDC EDUARDO J. PADRON CAMPUS: 627 SW 27th Ave., Room 3113 (Campus Art Gallery), Miami; 305-237-6000
Through Sept. 27: A Poet Who Draws: Raimundo Travieso on View.
Oct. 2-23: Urbana Magazine Annual Exhibit: Emotional Seasons XII.
Nov. 4-16: Journey of Peace: Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
Nov. 18-27: Honoring Veterans: Artifacts and Arts.
Jan. 14-30, 2020: Pieces to Pattern: Using Mosaic to Visualize Joy.
Feb. 3-26, 2020: Faces/Places, Real/Imagined: The illustrations of A’shunti Zanders.
April 1-28, 2020: Poetry Mirror.
MDC NORTH CAMPUS: William Pawley Center, Building 5 (Room 5107), 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-237-1000
Through Sept. 27: North Arts Alumni Exhibition.
Oct. 2-31: The Other Reality, by Hernan Miranda.
Oct. 10-Nov. 6: Children of the Modern Family, by Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel.
Feb. 1-28, 2020: Black History Month, Campus-Wide Student Art Exhibition.
March 23-April 24, 2020: Emerging artists.
MIAMI-DADE MAIN LIBRARY: 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665 or mdpls.org.
Through Nov. 6: Magic City Zines: Celebrating Miami’s Zine-making community.
Through Dec. 31: Through the Lens.
Through Jan. 15, 2020: Tropic Rauschenberg.
MOCA-NORTH MIAMI: 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org
Through Oct. 20: South Florida Cultural Consortium Exhibition.
Through Oct. 20: Works from the Permanent Collection: The 1970s.
Nov. 24-March 29: Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen.
Nov. 24-March 29: Alice Rahon.
GARY NADER ART CENTRE: 62 NE 27th St., Miami; 305-576.0256; www.garynader.com
Dec. 5-Feb. 5, 2020: José-María Cano: Apostolate.
Dec. 5-Feb. 5, 2020: Soraya Abu Naba’a: Vertical Encounters.
NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-377-1140; www.youngarts.org
Oct. 2-Dec. 13: Fall Exhibition opening.
Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 2020: National YoungArts Week — Design, photography and visual arts exhibition.
Feb. 27-May 1, 2020: YoungArts Miami — Design, photography and visual arts exhibition.
May 21-Aug. 21, 2020: Photography exhibition.
OOLITE ARTS: 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278 or oolitearts.org
Through Sept. 29: Exhibition: It will never become quite familiar to you.
Oct. 16-Dec. 15: Exhibition: On the Road II.
Jan. 22-April 5, 2020: Exhibition by artist Diego Gutierrez.
April 22-July 5, 2020: Collaborative painting exhibition.
PAN AMERICAN ART PROJECTS: 274 NE 67th St., Miami. 305-751-2550; www.panamericanart.com
Sept. 14-Nov. 2: Carlos Quintana.
PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; www.pamm.org
Through Oct. 20: Liliana Porter: El hombre con el hacha y otras situaciones breves.
Through Jan. 5: Zhao Gang: History Painting.
Through Jan. 26: José Carlos Martinat: American Echo Chamber.
Through March 29: Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Estás vendo coisas.
Through June 7: The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art.
Oct. 18-Feb. 9, 2020: Teresita Fernández: Elemental.
Nov. 22-July 6, 2020: George Segal’s Abraham’s Farewell to Ishmael.
Feb. 27-May 30, 2020: Meleko Mokgosi: Your Trip to Africa.
FREDERIC SNITZER GALLERY: 1540 NE Miami Ct., Miami; 305-448-8976; www.snitzer.com
Through Oct. 5: Alexander Kroll: Moon People.
MINDY SOLOMON GALLERY: 8397 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-6917; https://mindysolomon.com/
Through Oct. 19: Jay Kvapil, David Hicks, and Ali Smith.
Oct. 26-Nov. 23: Linda Lopez and Mark Mitchell.
Dec. 1-Jan. 18, 2020: Sam Jablon and Mark Flood.
Jan. 25-March 7, 2020: Our Lady things: Shona McAndrew, Super Future Kid, Virginia Leonard, and two others.Ana Wieder, Hannah McBroom.
March 14-April 25, 2020: Andrew Casto, Anders Ruhwald, Jose “Dopa”, Alex McLeod, and seven others.Mathew McConnell, Osamu Kobayashi, Lynda Draper, Jason Stopa, Linda Lopez, Russell Tyler, Kadar Brock
May 2-July 2020, 2020: Francie Bishop Good.
UNDER THE BRIDGE: 12425 NE 13th Ave., ground floor, North Miami; 305-987-4437
Through Nov. 3: “Les Outils Du Jeu,” or “Tools of the Game”
WALTMAN ORTEGA FINE ART: 2300 N. Miami Ave., B, Miami; 305-576-5335; www.waltmanortega.com
Through Oct. 15: Julien Graizely (France), solo exhibition.
Oct. 19-Nov. 19: Fall Series Group Exhibition.
Nov. 23-Dec. 27: François Bard (France), solo exhibition.
Jan. 4-Feb. 3, 2020: Winter Series, group exhibition.
Feb. 6-March 10, 2020: Richard Butler, solo exhibition.
March 14-April 7, 2020: Spring Series, group exhibition.
April 9-May 12, 2020: Cesar Santos, solo exhibition.
WOLFSONIAN-FIU: 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001 or wolfsonian.org
Through Feb. 2, 2020: Cuban Caricature and Culture — The Art of Massaguer.
Nov. 15: A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects.
YOUNGARTS GALLERY: 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-377-1140, youngarts.org
Oct. 2: Alumni Fall exhibition.
May 21, 2020: YoungArts Alumni Spring Photography exhibition.
BROWARD COUNTY
ART AND CULTURE CENTER OF HOLLYWOOD: 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; 954-921-3274; artandculturecenter.org
Sept. 14-Jan. 5, 2020: Artists Draw Their Studios, features more than 50 local and national artists.
Sept. 14-Oct. 27: Floridian Lacunae by Onajide Shabaka.
Sept. 14-Oct. 27: Transferences, by Amalia Caputo.
Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2020: Rafael Vargas Bernard.
Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2020: Mindy Solomon.
Jan. 17-March 15, 2020: Drawing on Likeness.
Jan. 17-March 15, 2020: Michelle Lisa Polissaint.
Feb. 1-May 8, 2020: Broward Pride exhibition and video.
March 27-May 8, 2020: Exposed exhibition and fundraiser.
March 27-May 8, 2020: Rosa Naday Garmendia.
May 29-Aug. 16, 2020: Time to Play: Interactive Art Games.
ARTSERVE: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; artserve.org
Through Sept. 27: HOME — An Artistic Celebration of Community.
Oct. 9-Dec. 27: 30th Anniversary Season Preview.
Jan. 15-Feb. 27, 2020: Roots of the Spirit.
March 4-27, 2020: Women’s History Month Exhibition.
April 8-May 29, 2020: Changing Landscapes.
June 2-26, 2020: Doing Business as Artist Entrepreneurs.
July 1-Aug. 28, 2020: ✔su·i ge·ne·ris.
Sept. 1-30, 2020: Emerging Art from Syria’s Chaos.
BROWARD ART GUILD: 3280 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-537-3370; browardartguild.org
Through Sept. 20: Abstractions exhibit.
Sept. 21-27: “Two Gregs” guest exhibit, by Greg Lindeblom and Greg Tsontakis-Mally.
Oct. 2-18: “Fall Fiesta Salon” Open theme exhibit.
Oct. 19-25: Michael Mills, guest exhibit.
Oct. 30-Nov. 15: Land and Sea exhibit.
Nov. 8-Dec. 3: Youth Art Competition and exhibit.
Nov. 16-22: “Thank – Fool – Nest” guest exhibit by Erick Estevanell.
Nov. 27-Dec. 20: “Small Works” exhibit.
CORAL SPRINGS MUSEUM OF ART: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-340-5000; coralspringsmuseum.org
Sept. 14-Nov. 9: Dario Ortiz.
Sept. 14-Nov. 9: Ian Witlen.
Nov. 30-March 7, 2020: Mr. Brainwash.
THE FRANK: Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120; thefrankgallery.org
Through Oct. 26: New Industry: Contemporary Visions of the Industrial.
HISTORY FORT LAUDERDALE: 219 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431; flhc.org
Through Sept. 28: The Art of Tim Forman, Florida landscape paintings.
NSU ART MUSEUM: 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org
Through Oct. 30: Remember to React: 60 Years of Collecting.
Through Sept. 29: Remember to React II.
Through Fall 2020: William J. Glackens: From Pencil to Paint.
Oct. 27- July 5, 2020: Happy!
Nov. 17-June 30, 2020: I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America.
YOUNG AT ART MUSEUM: 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; 954-424- 0085; YoungAtArtMuseum.org
Through Oct. 6: ArtCade.
Through Jan. 5, 2020: Jen Clay — Welcome to You & Me.
Nov. 2-April 26, 2020: Nice’n Easy — Innerspace.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
BOCA RATON MUSEUM OF ART: 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-392-2500; bocamuseum.org
Through Sept. 29: Michael Gora: Memory And The Hands Of Time.
Through Oct. 6: Beyond The Cape! Comics and Contemporary Art.
Through Oct. 6: Contemporary Sculpture: Sam Anderson & Michael Dean.
Through Jan. 19, 2020: Carol Prusa: Dark Light.
Nov. 5-March 1, 2020: Clifford Ross: Waves.
THE BOX GALLERY: 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach; 786-521-1199; http://www.theboxgallery.info
Sept. 28-Nov. 6: CONstitutionX: Our Human Rights.
CORNELL MUSEUM OF ART AT DELRAY BEACH CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-243-7922; https://www.cornellartmuseum.org
Through Oct. 6: Seven Solos.
LEVIS JCC SANDLER CENTER: 21050 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton. 561-558-2520; levisjcc.org/culture
Nov. 3-Dec. 25: Portraits of Moral Courage.
Jan. 5-Feb. 10, 2020: Miami Beach Retrospective.
MORIKAMI MUSEUM & JAPANESE GARDENS: 4000 Morikami Park Rd., Delray Beach; 561-495-0233 or morikami.org
Nov. 9-April 3, 2020: Anime Architecture (new exhibit).
Jan. 12, 2020: Oshogatsu: A New Year’s Celebration.
April 4-5, 2020: Hatsume Fair: A One-of-a-Kind Celebration of Spring.
Oct. 19, 2020: Lantern Festival.
NORTON MUSEUM OF ART: 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org
Through Sept. 17: Small Worlds — Five Centuries of European Prints and Drawings from the Collection.
Through Oct. 22: Seen and Be Seen: Picturing Notoriety.
Through Oct. 29: Coming Soon: Film Posters from the Dwight M. Cleveland Collection.
Through Dec. 10: Posters by Toulouse-Lautrec exhibition.
Oct. 4-March 3, 2020: The Body Says, I Am a Fiesta: The Figure in Latin American Art.
Nov. 22-Feb. 4, 2020: Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern.
Feb. 28-June 1, 2020: Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers.
PALM BEACH PHOTOGRAPHIC CENTRE: 415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-253-2600; www.workshop.org
Nov. 12-Dec. 30: Photographer Mickey Strand, Never Forget: The Veteran Portrait Series.
Jan. 21-March 7, 2020: Photographer Carol Guzy, Odyssey of Hope: Stories That Need To Be Told.
March 9-May 16, 2020: ZUMA Press Turns 25: Pictures That Need To Be Seen.
June 11-Aug. 1, 2020: NASA – From Moon to Mars: The Ultimate Adventure Continues.
Aug. 22-Oct. 24, 2020: 23rd Annual Members’ Show, a juried exhibition.
