Debuts, anniversaries and ‘The Real James Bond’ are coming to a theater near you

Theater critic’s top picks

SOUTH FLORIDA THEATER FESTIVALS





CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center (Arsht), 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and Key Biscayne Community Center (Key Biscayne), 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. 305-949-6722, www.citytheatre.org. www.arshtcenter.org for Arsht Center performances; 305-365-8900. www.islandshorts.org for Key Biscayne:

Dec. 5-22: The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (Arsht)

March 27-28: City Shorts 2020 (Key Biscayne)

June 4-July 5: 25th anniversary Summer Shorts (Arsht)

June 18-July 5: Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Michael J. Bobbitt and John L. Cornelius II (Arsht)

NATIONAL YOUNG ARTS FOUNDATION: Performances at New World Center (NWC), 500 17th St., Miami Beach, and Miami Theater Center (MTC), 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 800-970-2787 or www.youngarts.org:

Jan. 7: National YoungArts Week 2020 (NWC)

Feb. 29: YoungArts Miami 2020 (MTC)









XXXV INTERNATIONAL HISPANIC THEATRE FESTIVAL: Arsht Center, On.Stage Black Box and Key Biscayne Community Center. 305-445-8877 or www.teatroavante.org.





July 9-26: XXXV International Hispanic Theatre Festival

Elena Maria Garcia appears in “Fuacata” at Actors’ Playhouse. Justin Namon

MIAMI-DADE THEATER

ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org:

Oct. 30-Dec. 8: Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash, Richard Maltby Jr. and William Meade

Jan.22-Feb. 23: Mamma Mia! by Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Catherine Johnson

March 18-April 12: Camelot by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe

May 13-June 7: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig

July 15-Aug. 16: ¡Fuácata! by Elena Maria Garcia and Stuart Meltzer

ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami (BiM indicates Broadway in Miami show, City indicates City Theatre, ZS indicates Zoetic Stage show); performances in the Ziff Ballet Opera House (Ziff) and the Carnival Studio Theater (Carnival). 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org:

Oct. 29-Nov. 3: Fiddler on the Roof by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein (BiM, Ziff)

Oct. 31-Nov. 17: The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe (ZS, Carnival)

Dec. 3-8: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by David Grieg, Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman (BiM, Ziff)

Dec. 5-22: The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (City, Carnival)

Jan. 9-26: American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown (ZS, Carnival)

Feb. 18-March 15: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda (BiM, Ziff)

March 19-April 12: A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler (ZS, Carnival)

April 7-12: Miss Saigon by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Richard Maltby Jr. (BiM, Ziff)

May 7-24: Gringolandia (world premiere) by Hannah Benitez (ZS, Carnival)

May 12-17: Summer by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, Des McAnuff, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Pete Bellotte and Paul Jabara (BiM, Ziff)

June 4-July 5: 25th Anniversary Summer Shorts (City, Carnival)

June 23-28: Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (BiM, Ziff)

AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.

March 5-8: Pretty Fire by Charlayne Woodard









THE AMPARO EXPERIENCE: 221 NE 17th St., Miami. 877-542-8262 or www.theamparoexperience.com:

Through Sept. 29: The Amparo Experience by Vanessa Garcia

ARCA IMAGES: Performances at Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box (OSBB), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, and Paseo Wynwood (PW), 3000 N. Miami Ave., Miami. 786-327-4539 or www.arcaimages.org:

October: Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen (Paseo)



Nov. 21-24: Dos hermanas y un piano/Two Sisters and a Piano by Nilo Cruz (OSBB)



December: Blanca Navidad/White Christmas (OSBB)



January: Tres mujeres altas/Three Tall Women by Edward Albee (OSBB)



March 26-29: Vuelve a contármelo todo/Tell Me Everything Again by Abel González Melo (OSBB)



April: Pedro y el lobo/Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev (OSBB)



June: Señoras/Ladies by José Simón Escalona (Paseo)



July 30-Aug. 9: Hotel Desiderio/Desiderio Hotel by Nilo Cruz (OSBB)

AREA STAGE COMPANY: 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. 305-666-2078 or www.areastagecompany.com:

Sept. 13-29: Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly



Nov. 1-17: Peter Pan by Mark Charlap, Jule Styne, Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 877305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org:

Oct. 11: The Joke’s on You Comedy Tour



Oct. 12: The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler



Oct. 25: Three Hysterical Broads…Off Their Medication



Oct. 26: Double Trouble (in Arabic)



Nov. 22: Bobby Slayton



Dec. 28: Sarge in Hotter Than Ever



Jan. 5: Gavin Creel



Jan. 17: Judy Gold



Jan. 18: Cirquesco



Jan. 24: The Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons



Feb. 6: The Diary of Anne Frank by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett



Feb. 7: As You Like It by William Shakespeare



Feb. 8: An Evening With the Edwards Twins



Feb. 9: Lillias White



Feb. 15: Mutts Gone Nuts



Feb. 18: Lynn Koplitz “Hormonal Beast” Tour



Feb. 19: Betty Buckley



Feb. 22-23: From Brooklyn to Broadway in Only 50 Years! by Steve Solomon



Feb. 27: Did Somebody Say Broadway?



Feb. 28-29: Andrew Dice Clay



March 1: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!



March 11: Tommy Tune



March 20: Vic DiBitetto



March 23: Mr. and Miss Pride South Florida 2020



March 27: Rich Aronovitch



April 1: Lucie Arnaz

FLORIDA SHAKESPEARE THEATRE: Performances at North Beach Bandshell (Bandshell), 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Pinecrest Gardens .3845 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; ArtsPark Amphitheater (ArtsPark), 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood. 305-672-5202 (Bandshell), 305-669-6990 (Pinecrest), 305-442-6866 (Barnacle), 954-921-3500 (ArtsPark) or www.floridashakes.com:

Jan. 3-5: Macbeth by William Shakespeare (Bandshell)



Jan. 10-12: Macbeth (ArtsPark)



Jan. 17-19: Macbeth (Barnacle)



Jan. 24-26: Macbeth (Pinecrest)

GABLESTAGE: 1200 Anastasia Ave. (in the Biltmore Hotel), Coral Gables. 305-445-1119 or www.gablestage.org:

Sept. 21-Oct. 20: Wiesenthal by Tom Dugan



Nov. 23-Dec. 22: Hillary and Clinton by Lucas Hnath



Jan. 18-Feb. 16: Ordinary Americans by Joseph McDonough (world premiere, Palm Beach Dramaworks coproduction)



March 21-April 19: Life Sucks by Aaron Posner



May 23-June 21: Kissing Che (world premiere) by Augusto Federico Amador



July 25-Aug. 23: The Price by Arthur Miller



Sept. 26-Oct. 25, 2020: Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury

JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.jcctheatre.com:

Through Sept. 22: Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry

JUGGERKNOT THEATRE COMPANY: Miami Motel Stories performances at locations and dates to be announced. www.juggerknottheatrecompany.com

M ENSEMBLE: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872 or www.themensemble.com:

Feb. 2-23: Ain’t Misbehavin’ by Murray Horowitz and Fats Waller



April 9-26: Emergency by Daniel Beaty



June 11-26: Cowboy by Layon Gray

MDC LIVE ARTS: Performances at Sandrell Rivers Theater (Sandrell) at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; at the Live Arts Lab (Lab) at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, Building 1, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; the Lehman Theater (Lehman) at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami; and Miami Dade County Auditorium (MDCA), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-237-3010 or www.mdclivearts.org:

No schedule submitted

MAIN STREET PLAYERS: 6766 Main St., Miami Lakes. 305-558-3737 or www.mainstreetplayers.com:

Sept. 27-Oct. 20: True West by Sam Shepard



Nov. 29-Dec. 15: Lorca: Flamenco y Contemporaneo by Silvia Esteban



Feb. 7-March 1: Church and State by Jason Odell Williams



April 19-May 10: Rapture, Blister, Burn by Gina Gionfriddo



July 17-Aug. 9: Breaking the News by Don Zolidis



Sept. 25-Oct. 18, 2020: Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami (OSBB indicates On.Stage Black Box; MST indicates Mid-Stage Theatre). 305-547-5414, www.ticketmaster.com or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:

Nov. 21-24: Dos hermanas y un piano/Two Sisters and a Piano by Nilo Cruz (Arca Images, OSBB)



Jan. 25-26: Feos by Guillermo Calderón (FUNDarte and Teatro y Su Doble, OSBB)



Jan. 30-31: Bayamesa by Abel González Melo (Teatro Avante, OSBB)



Feb. 7: Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom (Culture Shock Miami, MST)



March 26-29: Vuelve a contármelo todo/Tell Me Everything Again by Abel González Melo (Arca Images, OSBB)



April 30: Bistoury 305 & Havana International Improv Fest ’20 (Bistoury Physical Theatre, OSBB)



June 26-27: The Real James Bond Was Dominican by Teresa Marrero (Culture Shock Miami)



July 10-26: XXXV International Hispanic Theatre Festival (Teatro Avante)



July 30-Aug. 9: Hotel Desiderio/Desiderio Hotel by Nilo Cruz (Arca Images, OSBB)

MIAMI LIGHT PROJECT: 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350 or www.miamilightproject.com:

May 7-9: Here & Now: 2020



May 21-22: Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre’s Make Believe (Colony Theatre)

MIAMI NEW DRAMA: Performances at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 800-211-1414 or www.miaminewdrama.org:

Oct. 24-Nov. 17: The Bridge of San Luis Rey by David Greenspan



Jan. 23-Feb. 16: The Cubans by Michael Leon (world premiere)



March 5-April 5: A Wonderful World by Aurin Squire (world premiere)



April 23-May 17: The Great Leap by Lauren Yee (Asolo Rep coproduction)

MICHAEL-ANN RUSSELL JCC: 18900 NE 25th Ave., Miami. 855-448-7469 or www.mysonthewaiter.com:

Dec. 19-Jan. 12: My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy by Brad Zimmerman

A girls’ high school soccer team navigates life in Zoetic Stage’s “The Wolves” at the Arsht Center. Chris Headshots

MICROTHEATER MIAMI: Performances at CCE Miami, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-448-9676 or www.microtheatermiami.com:

Through Sept. 15: Superurbans



Sept. 19-Oct. 20: Micromusicals



Oct. 24-Nov. 24: Paranormal Events

SEMINOLE THEATRE: 18 North Krome Avenue, Homestead. 786-650-2073 or www.SeminoleTheatre.org:

Sept. 13-14: Baseball Dreams by Ana Menendez



Nov. 9: Dino-Light by the Lightwire Theater



Jan. 18: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org:

Sept. 28: Shane Koyczan spoken word



Jan. 19: The Naked Musicians



Feb. 1: Jason Bishop magician



Feb. 23: Catapult



Feb. 29: Peking Acrobats



March 14-15: The Color Purple by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

ZOETIC STAGE: Performances in Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or www.zoeticstage.com:

Oct. 31-Nov. 17: The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe



Jan. 9-26: American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown



March 19-April 12: A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler



May 7-24: Gringolandia (world premiere) by Hannah Benitez

Major Attaway plays Genie in “Aladdin” at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Matthew Murphy

BROWARD THEATER

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Performances in the Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo) and Abdo New River Room (Abdo), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (BiFL indicates Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, SB indicates Slow Burn Theatre. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org:

Sept. 17: We Are Two Different People with Danny Gonzalez (Amaturo)



Oct. 5: One Funny Mother (Amaturo)



Oct. 8-20: Les Misérables by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Au-Rene, BiFL)



Oct. 21: Cat & Nat: #MOMTRUTHS Live (Au-Rene)



Oct. 24: Bill Engvall (Au-Rene)



Oct. 25-Nov. 10: Shrek the Musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori (Amaturo, SB)



Nov. 2: AC2: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper (Au-Rene)



Nov. 15: Warren Miller’s Timeless



Nov. 19-Dec. 1: Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet, Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley (Au-Rene, BiFL)



Dec. 13-29: A Christmas Story: The Musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Joseph Robinette (Amaturo, SB)



Jan. 8-19: Disney’s Aladdin by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin (Au-Rene, BiFL)



Jan. 10-11: Little Black Dress (Amaturo)



Jan. 19: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody



Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Groundhog Day the Musical by Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin (Amaturo, SB)



Feb. 6-16: Diego & Drew Say I Do by Matt May and Jennifer Sierra-Grobbelaar (Abdo)



March 3-15: Mean Girls by Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin (Au-Rene, BiFL)



March 20-April 5: Ragtime the Musical by Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Amaturo, SB)



April 5: Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Cosmic Perspective (Au-Rene)



April 7-19: Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Au-Rene, BiFL)

May 5-17: Bandstand by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor (Amaturo, BiFL)



June 5-21: Footloose the Musical by Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie and Kenny Loggins (Amaturo, SB)

CORAL SPRINGS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5990 or www.TheCenterCS.com:

Feb. 13: Jersey Boys by Marshall Brickman, Rick Elice, Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe

CURTAIN CALL PLAYHOUSE: Performances at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach (Pompano), 954-545-7800; Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach (Skolnick), 954-786-4590; Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise (Sunrise) 954-747-4646; Willow Theatre, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton (Willow), 561-347-3948; Emma Lou Olson Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach (Olson), 954-786-4111. Curtain Call at 954-784-0768 or www.curtaincallplayhouse.com:

Jan. 18: Elvis! (Sunrise)



Jan. 31-Feb. 2: Elvis! (Pompano)



Feb. 19: Elvis! (Olson)



Feb. 22-23: Midlife! The Crisis Musical by Bob Walton and Jim Walton (Sunrise)



Feb. 29-March 1: Midlife! The Crisis Musical (Skolnick)



March 6-8: Midlife! The Crisis Musical (Willow)



March 27-29: Midlife! The Crisis Musical (Pompano)



April 17-19: Terms of Endearment by Dan Gordon (Willow)



April 25-26: Terms of Endearment (Skolnick)



May 16-17: Terms of Endearment (Pompano)



May 23: Terms of Endearment (Sunrise)

EMPIRE STAGE: 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-678-1496 or www.empirestage.com:

Oct. 3-27: Boys of a Certain Age by Dan Fingerman



Dec. 11-22: Thank Yule for Being a Friend: A Golden Girls Christmas Musical by Andy Crosten, Jason B. Schmidt and Gerry Mastrolia



Jan. 16-Feb. 9: The Graduate by Terry Johnson



Feb. 13-March 1: Mercury: The Afterlife by Charles Messina

INFINITE ABYSS PRODUCTIONS: Performances at the Wilton Theater Factory, 2304-2306 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-489-8440 or www.infinite-abyss.org:

Oct. 10-Nov. 3: An Evening with John Wayne Gacy by Ronnie Larsen

ISLAND CITY STAGE: Performances at the Wilton Theater Factory, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-519-2533 or www.islandcitystage.org:

Nov. 14-Dec. 15: Lipstick by Alice Stanley



Jan. 16-Feb. 16: Altar Boyz by Kevin Del Aguila, Gary Adler and Michael Patrick Walker



March 26-April 26: Suddenly, Last Summer by Tennessee Williams



June 11-July 12: The Mystery of Love and Sex by Bathsheba Doran



Aug. 20-Sept. 20: Bright Colors, Bold Patterns by Drew Droege

LAUDERHILL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. 954-777-2055 or www.lpacfl.org:

Nov. 14-Dec. 1: West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents



Dec. 5-22: Once by Enda Walsh, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová



Jan. 23-Feb. 9: Kinky Boots by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein



Feb. 20-March 8: Beauty and the Beast by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Linda Woolverton

MEASURE FOR MEASURE THEATRE: Performances at Sunrise Civic Center, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. 954-747-4646 or www.measureformeasuretheatre.com:

Oct. 24-Nov. 10: In the Heights



March 12-29: Island Song



April 23-May 10: Pippin

MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER: 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. 954-602-4500 or www.miramarculturalartscenter.org:

Feb. 25-March 8: Africa Umoja

NEW CITY PLAYERS: 3212 Colony Club Rd. #4, Pompano Beach; performances at the Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-591-0818 or www.newcityplayers.org:

Oct. 10-27: Falling by Deanna Jent



February: Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes



May-June: Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett

PARKER PLAYHOUSE: 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.parkerplayhouse.com or www.ticketmaster.com:

Dec. 3: An Evening with David Sedaris



Dec. 4: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour!



Dec. 6: Straight Up with Stassi Live



Jan. 4: Secrets & Illusions



Jan. 16: Demetri Martin



Jan. 17: Crime Junkie Podcast Live



March 21: Paula Poundstone

PEMBROKE PINES THEATER OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: Susan B. Katz Theater at the River of Grass ArtsPark, 17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 954-437-4884 or www.pptopa.com:

Oct. 25-Nov. 10: The Wedding Singer by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy



Jan. 10-26: A Few Good Men by Aaron Sorkin



March 13-29: Urinetown by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis



July 24-Aug. 16: Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice

PIGS DO FLY PRODUCTIONS: Performances at the Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 866-811-4111 or www.pigsdoflyproductions.com:

Oct. 31-Nov. 24: The Lost Virginity Tour by Cricket Daniel

SLOW BURN THEATRE COMPANY: Performances in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-323-7884 or www.slowburntheatre.com:

Oct. 25-Nov. 10: Shrek the Musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori



Dec. 13-29: A Christmas Story: The Musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Joseph Robinette



Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Groundhog Day the Musical by Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin



March 20-April 5: Ragtime the Musical by Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty



June 5-21: Footloose the Musical by Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie and Kenny Loggins

THINKING CAP THEATRE: Performances at the Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 813-220-1546 or www.thinkingcaptheatre.com:

No schedule submitted

Emily Tarallo in “Chicago,” which plays in January at Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Jason Nuttle

PALM BEACH THEATER

CREST THEATRE AT OLD SCHOOL SQUARE: 51 N. Swinton Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-243-7922 or www.oldschoolsquare.org:

Jan. 6-7: Gavin Creel



Jan. 31-Feb. 1: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody by Jonathan Rockefeller



Feb. 10-11: Lilias White



Feb. 15: From Brooklyn to Broadway in Only 50 Years! by Steve Solomon



Feb. 17-18: Betty Buckley



Feb. 21-22: WaistWatchers [CQ] the Musical by Alan Jacobson and Vince DiMura



March 9-10: Tommy Tune



March 21-22: A Jew Grows in Brooklyn 2.0 by Jake Ehrenreich



March 30-31: Lucie Arnaz

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; performances in the Dreyfoos Concert Hall (Dreyfoos) and Rinker Playhouse (Rinker). 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org:

Nov. 12-17: Fiddler on the Roof by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein (Dreyfoos)



Nov. 22-Dec. 8: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Stephen Sondheim, Larry Gelbart and Burt Shevelove (Rinker)



Nov. 26: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live (Dreyfoos)



Nov. 27: Once (Dreyfoos)



Nov. 29: Daniel Tosh (Dreyfoos)



Dec. 2: A John Waters Christmas (Dreyfoos)



Dec. 10-15: The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields (Dreyfoos)



Dec. 13-14: 17 Border Crossings (Rinker)



Dec. 18-22: My Life on a Diet by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna (Rinker)



Dec. 21-22: Jim Gaffigan (Dreyfoos)



Dec. 27-31: Forbidden Broadway by Gerard Alessandrini (Rinker)



Jan. 7-21: A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri, Alan Menken and Glenn Slater (Dreyfoos)



Jan. 13-23: The Naked Magicians (Rinker)



Jan. 26-27: Hooray for Hollywood! (Rinker)



Jan. 28-Feb. 16: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Dreyfoos)



Feb. 18: 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll (Dreyfoos)



March 3-8: Miss Saigon by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Richard Maltby Jr.



March 7-8: Seven by Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol R. Mack, Ruth Margaff, Anna Deavere Smith and Susan Yankowitz (Rinker)



March 11: The Color Purple by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray (Dreyfoos)



March 13-29: The Capitol Steps in The Lyin’ Kings (Rinker)



March 15: An American in Paris by Craig Lucas, George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (Dreyfoos)



March 17: Neil Berg’s 110 Years of Broadway (Dreyfoos)



March 31-April 5: Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Dreyfoos)



April 7: Forever Motown (Dreyfoos)



April 16: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Dreyfoos)



April 28-May 3: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, Des McAnuff, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Pete Bellotte and Paul Jabara (Dreyfoos)



May 15-31: Cabaret by Joe Masteroff, John Kander and Fred Ebb (Rinker)



June 10: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical by Douglas McGrath, Carole King and others (Dreyfoos)

MNM THEATRE COMPANY: Performances in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org:

Sept. 13-29: Man of La Mancha by Mitch Leigh, Stephen Sondheim and Joe Darion



Nov. 22-Dec. 8: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Burt Shevelove, Larry Gelbart and Burt Shevelove



May 15-31: Cabaret by Joe Masteroff, John Kander and Fred Ebb

LYNN UNIVERSITY SERIES: Jan McArt’s New Play Readings (JM) and Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theater Series (LD), Keith C. & Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-9000 or www.lynn.edu/events:

Oct. 5-6: Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute (LD)



Oct. 21: Palazzo by Michael McKeever (JM)



Nov. 2-3: McArdle & McKechnie Celebrate Sondheim & Hamlisch (LD)



Jan. 4-5: New York Old Friend (LD)



Jan. 13: With Eyes Closed by Martha Patterson (JM)



Jan. 18-19: GENTRI – The Gentlemen Trio (LD)



Feb. 10: The Night Before by Dan Clancy (JM)



Feb. 15-16: Reza: Edge of Illusion (LD)



Feb. 29-March 1: Music of the Knights (LD)



March 2: His Heroine by Michael Aman (JM)



April 4-5: Bollywood [CQ] Boulevard (LD

MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE: 1001 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter. 561-575-2223 or www.jupitertheatre.org:

Oct. 27-Nov. 10: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen



Nov. 16: John Lloyd Young



Dec. 3-19: The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes



Dec. 28-29: The Best of Broadway Musical Revue



Jan. 14-Feb. 2: Chicago by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse



Feb. 23-March 8: Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon



March 17-April 5: How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying by Frank Loesser, Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert

MIZNER PARK CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 844-672-2849 or www.playhouseinfo.com/miznerpark:

Nov. 8-10: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus – Live!



Nov. 23-24: Something Like a Dame with Michael Walters as Dame Edna



Dec. 14: Christine Andreas



Jan. 9-10: Tovah Is Leona with Tovah Feldshuh



Jan. 15-Feb. 23: The Secret Comedy of Women – Girls Only by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein



March 15: Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka



March 26-April 5: Tevye in New York by Tom Dugan (world premiere)



May 29-31: The Book of Moron by Robert Dubac







PALM BEACH DRAMAWORKS: 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-514-4042 or www.palmbeachdramaworks.org:

Oct. 11-Nov. 3: A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams



Dec. 6-29: Ordinary Americans by Joseph McDonough (world premiere, GableStage coproduction)



Feb. 7-March 1: Skylight by David Hare



April 3-26: The Light in the Piazza by Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel



May 22-June 7: Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan

PRIMAL FORCES: 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 866-811-4111 or www.primalforces.com:

Nov. 15-Dec. 8: Andy and the Orphans by Lindsey Ferrentino



Dec. 20-Jan. 12: Villainous Company by Victor L. Cahn



Feb. 7-March 1: A Funny Thing Happened…on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City by Halley Feiffer



March 13-April 5: Warrior Class by Kenneth Lin

THEATRE LAB: Parliament Hall at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-6124 or www.fau.edu/theatrelab:

Nov. 30-Dec. 22: Everything Is Super Great by Stephen Brown (co-world premiere)



Jan. 3-5: New Play Festival



Feb. 8-March 1: The Glass Piano by Alix Sobler



March 14-April 5: To Fall in Love by Jennifer Lane

WICK THEATRE: 7901 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 561-995-2333 or www.thewick.org:

Sept. 19-22: Boca Bound by Bonnie Logan and Richard Peshkin (White Ibis Productions)



Oct. 17-Nov. 10: Hot Shoe Shuffle by Chris Walker



Nov. 29-Dec. 29: The Music Man by Meredith Willson



Jan. 16-Feb. 23: Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice



March 12-April 12: A Chorus Line by Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban, James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante



April 23-May 17: Nunsense by Dan Goggin

WILLOW THEATRE AT SUGAR SAND PARK: 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; productions by Outré Theatre Company (Outré), The Playgroup LLC (Playgroup) and Black Box Booking (Black Box). 561-347-3948 or www.willowtheatre.org and www.outretheatrecompany.com:

Nov. 22-24: Murder at the Butcher’s by Al Pessin (Playgroup)



Jan. 10-Feb. 12: More Stories and Music of the Golden Age of Broadway by Scott Siegel (Black Box)



March 13-22: A Skull in Connemara by Martin McDonough (Outré)



May 1-10: Short Cuts 10 (Playgroup)

MIAMI-DADE COLLEGES

BARRY UNIVERSITY: Broad Auditorium (Broad) and Pelican Theatre (Pelican), 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-3423 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts:

Oct. 24-26: The Complete History of America (Pelican)



Feb. 20-23: DNA (Broad)

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY: Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami. 305-348-0548 or www.theatre.fiu.edu:

Sept. 27-Oct. 6: Right You Are, If You Think You Are



Nov. 15-24: Red Velvet



Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Measure for Measure



April 10-19: The Miss Firecracker Contest

MIAMI DADE COLLEGE: Kendall Campus, McCarthy Auditorium, Room 6120, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-2282 or www.mdc.edu/onstage:

Oct. 10-13, Oct. 17-19: All in the Timing



Feb. 27-March 1, March 5-7: The Rocky Horror Show

NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: 25 NE Second St., Miami. 305-237-3541 or www.nwsa.mdc.edu:

Oct. 11-20: Woke/Spring



Nov. 22-Dec. 8: Side Show



Dec. 6-7: Yerma



Dec. 6-8: Sense & Sensibility



Dec. 12-22: One Festival/One Person Shows



Feb. 14-23: Parade



March 19: Rising Stars (Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami)



April 2-5: In the Red & Brown Water



May 7-10: 30th Anniversary New Playwrights’ Festival

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI JERRY HERMAN RING THEATRE: 1312 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-3355 or www.miami.edu/ring:

Sept. 25-Oct. 6: Little Shop of Horrors



Nov. 14-23: The Mystery of Edwin Drood



Feb. 20-29: The Women



April 16-25: American Idiot

BROWARD COLLEGES

BROWARD COLLEGE: Central Campus, Fine Arts Theatre, Bldg. 6, 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884 or www.baileyhall.org:

Oct. 24-27, Oct. 31-Nov. 3: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time



Nov. 22-24: Director’s Choice One-Act Play



March 19-22, March 26-29: Dead Man’s Cell Phone



April 17-19: Director’s Choice One-Act Play

NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY: Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Davie. 954-262-7620 or cahss.nova.edu/departments/pva/perf-exhib.html:

Oct. 4-5: DNA



Nov. 15: Have Yourself a Very Merry Mayfly: A 24-Hour Theatre Project



Jan. 24: Improv Jam10



April 17-19: Something’s Afoot

MIAMI-DADE COMMUNITY THEATER

JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.jcctheatre.com:

May 6-17: Noises Off

PALM BEACH COMMUNITY THEATER

DELRAY BEACH PLAYHOUSE: 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach. 561-272-1281, ext. 5, or www.delraybeachplayhouse.com:

Sept. 20: The Victory Dolls’ I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen



Oct. 4-20: Calendar Girls



Oct. 17-27: Lungs



Oct. 14-23: From a Funny Lady to Funny Girl



Nov. 29-Dec. 15: See How They Run



Dec. 9-19: Fascinating Rhythms: The Songs of George Gershwin



Dec. 27-29: Wiesenthal



Jan. 11-12: Tovah Is Leona with Tova Feldshuh



Jan. 30-Feb. 9: Fulfillment Center



Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein



Feb. 10-20: The Best of All Possible Worlds: Leonard Bernstein on Broadway



March 20-April 5: Stage Struck



March 30-April 9: Put on a Happy Face: Gower Champion on Broadway



April 23-May 3: The Boys Next Door



May 15-31: Steel Magnolias



May 25-June 3: Swinging on a Star: The Songs of Jimmy Van Heusen



June 4-6: The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? with Robert Dubac

LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE: 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth. 561-586-6410 or www.lakeworthplayhouse.org:

Oct. 3-20: Sister Act



Nov. 14-Dec. 1: Inspecting Carol



Jan. 16-Feb. 2: Gypsy



Feb. 27-March 15: Witness for the Prosecution



April 9-26: Annie

Henry Boshart as Charlie Bucket and Noah Weisberg as Willie Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Joan Marcus





SOUTH FLORIDA CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY THEATER

ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org/childrens.html:









Oct. 3-Nov.1: Puss in Boots



Nov. 22-Dec. 22: A Christmas Carol



Feb. 6-March 19, April 30-May 21: The Wizard of Oz.



July 11-25: Disney’s Aladdin

AREA STAGE COMPANY CONSERVATORY: 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. 305-666-2078 or www.areastagecompany.com:

Oct. 18-27: Fiddler on the Roof Jr.



Dec. 6-15: Peter Pan Jr.

AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org:

Oct. 19: The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle



Dec. 5-6: The Nutcracker (Arts Ballet Theatre)



Jan. 11: The Pout Pout Fish



Jan. 17: Steve Trash Science Live!



Feb. 7: The Diary of Anne Frank



March 2: Bill Blagg’s The Science of Magic



March 15-16: Pete the Cat



May 3: Rapunzel

BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Performances in the Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo), Abdo New River Room (Abdo) and JM Family Studio Theater (JM), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org:

Oct. 2: Peppa Pig Live! (Au-Rene)



Oct. 5: Junie B. Jones the Musical (Amaturo)JM



Oct. 6: Baby Shark Live! (Au-Rene)



Oct. 15: The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle (Amaturo)



Oct. 25: The Hero in You with Ellis Paul (Abdo)



Nov. 2: Shrek the Musical (Slow Burn sensory-friendly performance, Amaturo)|



Nov. 8: The Mayhem Poets (Amaturo)



Nov. 14-15, Dec. 1: Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play! (Amaturo)



Nov. 14: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis (sensory-friendly live video feed, JM)



Dec. 2-3: Jolly Old St. Nicholas (Amaturo)



Jan. 15-16: Steve Trash Science Live! (Amaturo)



Jan. 25: Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus (Amaturo)



Feb. 10: The Diary of Anne Frank (Amaturo)



Feb. 24: Sewam American Indian Dance (Amaturo)



March 1: The Peking Acrobats (Amaturo)



March 3-4: Bill Blagg’s Magic in Motion (Amaturo)



March 11-13: Pete the Cat (Amaturo)



April 6: Treasure Island (Amaturo)



April 24: Biscuit the Little Yellow Puppy (Amaturo)



April 30-May 2: Rapunzel (Amaturo)

CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-755-9401 or www.citytheatre.com:

June 18-July 5: Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Michael J. Bobbitt and John L. Cornelius II (Arsht)

CORAL SPRINGS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5990 or www.TheCenterCS.com:

Dec. 8: A Magical Cirque Christmas



Feb. 15: Masters of Illusion



Feb. 29: Wild Kratts Live

FANTASY THEATRE FACTORY: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872 or www.ftfshows.com:

Oct. 26: Little Monster Tales



Nov. 16: Never Everglades



Feb. 29: Gordon Gumshoe, Fairytale Detective



May 16: Lorali

FLORIDA CHILDREN’S THEATRE: Performances at Studio Theatre at the Galleria Mall (Studio), 2542B E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and Bailey Hall (Bailey), 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie. 954-763-6882 or www.flct.org:

Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3: Matilda the Musical (Studio)



Dec. 13-14: Frozen Jr. (Bailey)



Feb. 1-2: Temple of the Lost Circus (venue TBA)



March: Bring It On: The Musical (venue TBA)



May: Tuck Everlasting (venue TBA)



July: Mamma Mia! (Bailey)

JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.jcctheatre.com:

Dec. 4-15: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast



March 18-29: The Miracle Worker

KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; performances in the Rinker Playhouse (Rinker) and Persson Hall (Persson). 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org:

Dec. 7: The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Family Favorites (Persson)



Dec. 23: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage (Dreyfoos)



Jan. 18: The Pout-Pout Fish (Persson)



Jan. 24: A Very Silly Vaudeville (Rinker)



Feb. 15: Cahoots (Persson)



May 9: Diary of a Wombat (Persson)

MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE: 1001 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter. 561-575-2223 or www.jupitertheatre.org:

May 15-16: Musical to be announced



June 26-27: Shrek the Musical



July 24-25: Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

MIAMI CHILDRENS THEATER: Performances at Alper JCC, 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami (Alper), and Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest (Pinecrest). 305-274-3595 or www.miamichildrenstheater.biz:

Oct. 26-Nov. 3: Matilda (Alper)



Nov. 1-3: Disney’s Aristocats (Pinecrest)



Dec. 20-29: Frozen Jr. (Alper)



Feb. 29-March 8: Spring Awakening (Alper)



April 3-5: Once on This Island Jr. (Alper)



May 1-3: Tarzan (Pinecrest)



May 23-31: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Alper)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:

Oct. 5: ZunZún Children’s Festival (FUNDarte)



Oct. 26: Dino-Light (Lightwire Theater)



July 19: International Children’s Day (Teatro Avante)

MIAMI THEATER CENTER: 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550 or www.mtcmiami.org:

Oct. 26: The Very Hungry Caterpillar



Dec. 7: Ayiti, the Pearl of the Antilles



Feb. 8: The Amazing Max



April 24-25: Slingby’s Emil and the Detectives

SOL CHILDREN THEATER: 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 561-447-8829 or www.solchildren.org:

Oct. 4-20: Little Shop of Horrors

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org:

Feb. 29: Peking Acrobats



April 18: The Cashore Marionettes