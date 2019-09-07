Season of the Arts
Debuts, anniversaries and ‘The Real James Bond’ are coming to a theater near you
SOUTH FLORIDA THEATER FESTIVALS
CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center (Arsht), 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, and Key Biscayne Community Center (Key Biscayne), 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. 305-949-6722, www.citytheatre.org. www.arshtcenter.org for Arsht Center performances; 305-365-8900. www.islandshorts.org for Key Biscayne:
Dec. 5-22: The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (Arsht)
March 27-28: City Shorts 2020 (Key Biscayne)
June 4-July 5: 25th anniversary Summer Shorts (Arsht)
June 18-July 5: Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Michael J. Bobbitt and John L. Cornelius II (Arsht)
NATIONAL YOUNG ARTS FOUNDATION: Performances at New World Center (NWC), 500 17th St., Miami Beach, and Miami Theater Center (MTC), 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 800-970-2787 or www.youngarts.org:
Jan. 7: National YoungArts Week 2020 (NWC)
Feb. 29: YoungArts Miami 2020 (MTC)
XXXV INTERNATIONAL HISPANIC THEATRE FESTIVAL: Arsht Center, On.Stage Black Box and Key Biscayne Community Center. 305-445-8877 or www.teatroavante.org.
July 9-26: XXXV International Hispanic Theatre Festival
MIAMI-DADE THEATER
ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org:
Oct. 30-Dec. 8: Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash, Richard Maltby Jr. and William Meade
Jan.22-Feb. 23: Mamma Mia! by Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Catherine Johnson
March 18-April 12: Camelot by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe
May 13-June 7: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express by Ken Ludwig
July 15-Aug. 16: ¡Fuácata! by Elena Maria Garcia and Stuart Meltzer
ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami (BiM indicates Broadway in Miami show, City indicates City Theatre, ZS indicates Zoetic Stage show); performances in the Ziff Ballet Opera House (Ziff) and the Carnival Studio Theater (Carnival). 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org:
Oct. 29-Nov. 3: Fiddler on the Roof by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein (BiM, Ziff)
Oct. 31-Nov. 17: The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe (ZS, Carnival)
Dec. 3-8: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by David Grieg, Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman (BiM, Ziff)
Dec. 5-22: The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter (City, Carnival)
Jan. 9-26: American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown (ZS, Carnival)
Feb. 18-March 15: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda (BiM, Ziff)
March 19-April 12: A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler (ZS, Carnival)
April 7-12: Miss Saigon by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Richard Maltby Jr. (BiM, Ziff)
May 7-24: Gringolandia (world premiere) by Hannah Benitez (ZS, Carnival)
May 12-17: Summer by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, Des McAnuff, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Pete Bellotte and Paul Jabara (BiM, Ziff)
June 4-July 5: 25th Anniversary Summer Shorts (City, Carnival)
June 23-28: Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (BiM, Ziff)
AFRICAN HERITAGE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.
March 5-8: Pretty Fire by Charlayne Woodard
THE AMPARO EXPERIENCE: 221 NE 17th St., Miami. 877-542-8262 or www.theamparoexperience.com:
Through Sept. 29: The Amparo Experience by Vanessa Garcia
ARCA IMAGES: Performances at Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s On.Stage Black Box (OSBB), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, and Paseo Wynwood (PW), 3000 N. Miami Ave., Miami. 786-327-4539 or www.arcaimages.org:
October: Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen (Paseo)
Nov. 21-24: Dos hermanas y un piano/Two Sisters and a Piano by Nilo Cruz (OSBB)
December: Blanca Navidad/White Christmas (OSBB)
January: Tres mujeres altas/Three Tall Women by Edward Albee (OSBB)
March 26-29: Vuelve a contármelo todo/Tell Me Everything Again by Abel González Melo (OSBB)
April: Pedro y el lobo/Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev (OSBB)
June: Señoras/Ladies by José Simón Escalona (Paseo)
July 30-Aug. 9: Hotel Desiderio/Desiderio Hotel by Nilo Cruz (OSBB)
AREA STAGE COMPANY: 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. 305-666-2078 or www.areastagecompany.com:
Sept. 13-29: Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly
Nov. 1-17: Peter Pan by Mark Charlap, Jule Styne, Carolyn Leigh, Betty Comden and Adolph Green
AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 877305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org:
Oct. 11: The Joke’s on You Comedy Tour
Oct. 12: The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler
Oct. 25: Three Hysterical Broads…Off Their Medication
Oct. 26: Double Trouble (in Arabic)
Nov. 22: Bobby Slayton
Dec. 28: Sarge in Hotter Than Ever
Jan. 5: Gavin Creel
Jan. 17: Judy Gold
Jan. 18: Cirquesco
Jan. 24: The Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons
Feb. 6: The Diary of Anne Frank by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett
Feb. 7: As You Like It by William Shakespeare
Feb. 8: An Evening With the Edwards Twins
Feb. 9: Lillias White
Feb. 15: Mutts Gone Nuts
Feb. 18: Lynn Koplitz “Hormonal Beast” Tour
Feb. 19: Betty Buckley
Feb. 22-23: From Brooklyn to Broadway in Only 50 Years! by Steve Solomon
Feb. 27: Did Somebody Say Broadway?
Feb. 28-29: Andrew Dice Clay
March 1: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!
March 11: Tommy Tune
March 20: Vic DiBitetto
March 23: Mr. and Miss Pride South Florida 2020
March 27: Rich Aronovitch
April 1: Lucie Arnaz
FLORIDA SHAKESPEARE THEATRE: Performances at North Beach Bandshell (Bandshell), 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Pinecrest Gardens .3845 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; ArtsPark Amphitheater (ArtsPark), 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood. 305-672-5202 (Bandshell), 305-669-6990 (Pinecrest), 305-442-6866 (Barnacle), 954-921-3500 (ArtsPark) or www.floridashakes.com:
Jan. 3-5: Macbeth by William Shakespeare (Bandshell)
Jan. 10-12: Macbeth (ArtsPark)
Jan. 17-19: Macbeth (Barnacle)
Jan. 24-26: Macbeth (Pinecrest)
GABLESTAGE: 1200 Anastasia Ave. (in the Biltmore Hotel), Coral Gables. 305-445-1119 or www.gablestage.org:
Sept. 21-Oct. 20: Wiesenthal by Tom Dugan
Nov. 23-Dec. 22: Hillary and Clinton by Lucas Hnath
Jan. 18-Feb. 16: Ordinary Americans by Joseph McDonough (world premiere, Palm Beach Dramaworks coproduction)
March 21-April 19: Life Sucks by Aaron Posner
May 23-June 21: Kissing Che (world premiere) by Augusto Federico Amador
July 25-Aug. 23: The Price by Arthur Miller
Sept. 26-Oct. 25, 2020: Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury
JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.jcctheatre.com:
Through Sept. 22: Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry
JUGGERKNOT THEATRE COMPANY: Miami Motel Stories performances at locations and dates to be announced. www.juggerknottheatrecompany.com
M ENSEMBLE: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872 or www.themensemble.com:
Feb. 2-23: Ain’t Misbehavin’ by Murray Horowitz and Fats Waller
April 9-26: Emergency by Daniel Beaty
June 11-26: Cowboy by Layon Gray
MDC LIVE ARTS: Performances at Sandrell Rivers Theater (Sandrell) at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; at the Live Arts Lab (Lab) at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, Building 1, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; the Lehman Theater (Lehman) at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami; and Miami Dade County Auditorium (MDCA), 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-237-3010 or www.mdclivearts.org:
No schedule submitted
MAIN STREET PLAYERS: 6766 Main St., Miami Lakes. 305-558-3737 or www.mainstreetplayers.com:
Sept. 27-Oct. 20: True West by Sam Shepard
Nov. 29-Dec. 15: Lorca: Flamenco y Contemporaneo by Silvia Esteban
Feb. 7-March 1: Church and State by Jason Odell Williams
April 19-May 10: Rapture, Blister, Burn by Gina Gionfriddo
July 17-Aug. 9: Breaking the News by Don Zolidis
Sept. 25-Oct. 18, 2020: Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami (OSBB indicates On.Stage Black Box; MST indicates Mid-Stage Theatre). 305-547-5414, www.ticketmaster.com or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:
Nov. 21-24: Dos hermanas y un piano/Two Sisters and a Piano by Nilo Cruz (Arca Images, OSBB)
Jan. 25-26: Feos by Guillermo Calderón (FUNDarte and Teatro y Su Doble, OSBB)
Jan. 30-31: Bayamesa by Abel González Melo (Teatro Avante, OSBB)
Feb. 7: Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom (Culture Shock Miami, MST)
March 26-29: Vuelve a contármelo todo/Tell Me Everything Again by Abel González Melo (Arca Images, OSBB)
April 30: Bistoury 305 & Havana International Improv Fest ’20 (Bistoury Physical Theatre, OSBB)
June 26-27: The Real James Bond Was Dominican by Teresa Marrero (Culture Shock Miami)
July 10-26: XXXV International Hispanic Theatre Festival (Teatro Avante)
July 30-Aug. 9: Hotel Desiderio/Desiderio Hotel by Nilo Cruz (Arca Images, OSBB)
MIAMI LIGHT PROJECT: 404 NW 26th St., Miami. 305-576-4350 or www.miamilightproject.com:
May 7-9: Here & Now: 2020
May 21-22: Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre’s Make Believe (Colony Theatre)
MIAMI NEW DRAMA: Performances at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. 800-211-1414 or www.miaminewdrama.org:
Oct. 24-Nov. 17: The Bridge of San Luis Rey by David Greenspan
Jan. 23-Feb. 16: The Cubans by Michael Leon (world premiere)
March 5-April 5: A Wonderful World by Aurin Squire (world premiere)
April 23-May 17: The Great Leap by Lauren Yee (Asolo Rep coproduction)
MICHAEL-ANN RUSSELL JCC: 18900 NE 25th Ave., Miami. 855-448-7469 or www.mysonthewaiter.com:
Dec. 19-Jan. 12: My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy by Brad Zimmerman
MICROTHEATER MIAMI: Performances at CCE Miami, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-448-9676 or www.microtheatermiami.com:
Through Sept. 15: Superurbans
Sept. 19-Oct. 20: Micromusicals
Oct. 24-Nov. 24: Paranormal Events
SEMINOLE THEATRE: 18 North Krome Avenue, Homestead. 786-650-2073 or www.SeminoleTheatre.org:
Sept. 13-14: Baseball Dreams by Ana Menendez
Nov. 9: Dino-Light by the Lightwire Theater
Jan. 18: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org:
Sept. 28: Shane Koyczan spoken word
Jan. 19: The Naked Musicians
Feb. 1: Jason Bishop magician
Feb. 23: Catapult
Feb. 29: Peking Acrobats
March 14-15: The Color Purple by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray
ZOETIC STAGE: Performances in Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or www.zoeticstage.com:
Oct. 31-Nov. 17: The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe
Jan. 9-26: American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown
March 19-April 12: A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler
May 7-24: Gringolandia (world premiere) by Hannah Benitez
BROWARD THEATER
BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Performances in the Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo) and Abdo New River Room (Abdo), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale (BiFL indicates Broadway in Fort Lauderdale, SB indicates Slow Burn Theatre. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org:
Sept. 17: We Are Two Different People with Danny Gonzalez (Amaturo)
Oct. 5: One Funny Mother (Amaturo)
Oct. 8-20: Les Misérables by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Au-Rene, BiFL)
Oct. 21: Cat & Nat: #MOMTRUTHS Live (Au-Rene)
Oct. 24: Bill Engvall (Au-Rene)
Oct. 25-Nov. 10: Shrek the Musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori (Amaturo, SB)
Nov. 2: AC2: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper (Au-Rene)
Nov. 15: Warren Miller’s Timeless
Nov. 19-Dec. 1: Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet, Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley (Au-Rene, BiFL)
Dec. 13-29: A Christmas Story: The Musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Joseph Robinette (Amaturo, SB)
Jan. 8-19: Disney’s Aladdin by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin (Au-Rene, BiFL)
Jan. 10-11: Little Black Dress (Amaturo)
Jan. 19: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody
Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Groundhog Day the Musical by Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin (Amaturo, SB)
Feb. 6-16: Diego & Drew Say I Do by Matt May and Jennifer Sierra-Grobbelaar (Abdo)
March 3-15: Mean Girls by Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin (Au-Rene, BiFL)
March 20-April 5: Ragtime the Musical by Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Amaturo, SB)
April 5: Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Cosmic Perspective (Au-Rene)
April 7-19: Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Au-Rene, BiFL)
May 5-17: Bandstand by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor (Amaturo, BiFL)
June 5-21: Footloose the Musical by Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie and Kenny Loggins (Amaturo, SB)
CORAL SPRINGS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5990 or www.TheCenterCS.com:
Feb. 13: Jersey Boys by Marshall Brickman, Rick Elice, Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe
CURTAIN CALL PLAYHOUSE: Performances at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach (Pompano), 954-545-7800; Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach (Skolnick), 954-786-4590; Sunrise Civic Center Theatre, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise (Sunrise) 954-747-4646; Willow Theatre, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton (Willow), 561-347-3948; Emma Lou Olson Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach (Olson), 954-786-4111. Curtain Call at 954-784-0768 or www.curtaincallplayhouse.com:
Jan. 18: Elvis! (Sunrise)
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: Elvis! (Pompano)
Feb. 19: Elvis! (Olson)
Feb. 22-23: Midlife! The Crisis Musical by Bob Walton and Jim Walton (Sunrise)
Feb. 29-March 1: Midlife! The Crisis Musical (Skolnick)
March 6-8: Midlife! The Crisis Musical (Willow)
March 27-29: Midlife! The Crisis Musical (Pompano)
April 17-19: Terms of Endearment by Dan Gordon (Willow)
April 25-26: Terms of Endearment (Skolnick)
May 16-17: Terms of Endearment (Pompano)
May 23: Terms of Endearment (Sunrise)
EMPIRE STAGE: 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 954-678-1496 or www.empirestage.com:
Oct. 3-27: Boys of a Certain Age by Dan Fingerman
Dec. 11-22: Thank Yule for Being a Friend: A Golden Girls Christmas Musical by Andy Crosten, Jason B. Schmidt and Gerry Mastrolia
Jan. 16-Feb. 9: The Graduate by Terry Johnson
Feb. 13-March 1: Mercury: The Afterlife by Charles Messina
INFINITE ABYSS PRODUCTIONS: Performances at the Wilton Theater Factory, 2304-2306 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-489-8440 or www.infinite-abyss.org:
Oct. 10-Nov. 3: An Evening with John Wayne Gacy by Ronnie Larsen
ISLAND CITY STAGE: Performances at the Wilton Theater Factory, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors. 954-519-2533 or www.islandcitystage.org:
Nov. 14-Dec. 15: Lipstick by Alice Stanley
Jan. 16-Feb. 16: Altar Boyz by Kevin Del Aguila, Gary Adler and Michael Patrick Walker
March 26-April 26: Suddenly, Last Summer by Tennessee Williams
June 11-July 12: The Mystery of Love and Sex by Bathsheba Doran
Aug. 20-Sept. 20: Bright Colors, Bold Patterns by Drew Droege
LAUDERHILL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. 954-777-2055 or www.lpacfl.org:
Nov. 14-Dec. 1: West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents
Dec. 5-22: Once by Enda Walsh, Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová
Jan. 23-Feb. 9: Kinky Boots by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein
Feb. 20-March 8: Beauty and the Beast by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Linda Woolverton
MEASURE FOR MEASURE THEATRE: Performances at Sunrise Civic Center, 10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. 954-747-4646 or www.measureformeasuretheatre.com:
Oct. 24-Nov. 10: In the Heights
March 12-29: Island Song
April 23-May 10: Pippin
MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER: 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. 954-602-4500 or www.miramarculturalartscenter.org:
Feb. 25-March 8: Africa Umoja
NEW CITY PLAYERS: 3212 Colony Club Rd. #4, Pompano Beach; performances at the Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-591-0818 or www.newcityplayers.org:
Oct. 10-27: Falling by Deanna Jent
February: Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes
May-June: Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett
PARKER PLAYHOUSE: 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.parkerplayhouse.com or www.ticketmaster.com:
Dec. 3: An Evening with David Sedaris
Dec. 4: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour!
Dec. 6: Straight Up with Stassi Live
Jan. 4: Secrets & Illusions
Jan. 16: Demetri Martin
Jan. 17: Crime Junkie Podcast Live
March 21: Paula Poundstone
PEMBROKE PINES THEATER OF THE PERFORMING ARTS: Susan B. Katz Theater at the River of Grass ArtsPark, 17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 954-437-4884 or www.pptopa.com:
Oct. 25-Nov. 10: The Wedding Singer by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy
Jan. 10-26: A Few Good Men by Aaron Sorkin
March 13-29: Urinetown by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis
July 24-Aug. 16: Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice
PIGS DO FLY PRODUCTIONS: Performances at the Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale. 866-811-4111 or www.pigsdoflyproductions.com:
Oct. 31-Nov. 24: The Lost Virginity Tour by Cricket Daniel
SLOW BURN THEATRE COMPANY: Performances in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-323-7884 or www.slowburntheatre.com:
Oct. 25-Nov. 10: Shrek the Musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori
Dec. 13-29: A Christmas Story: The Musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Joseph Robinette
Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Groundhog Day the Musical by Danny Rubin and Tim Minchin
March 20-April 5: Ragtime the Musical by Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
June 5-21: Footloose the Musical by Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie and Kenny Loggins
THINKING CAP THEATRE: Performances at the Vanguard, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 813-220-1546 or www.thinkingcaptheatre.com:
No schedule submitted
PALM BEACH THEATER
CREST THEATRE AT OLD SCHOOL SQUARE: 51 N. Swinton Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-243-7922 or www.oldschoolsquare.org:
Jan. 6-7: Gavin Creel
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody by Jonathan Rockefeller
Feb. 10-11: Lilias White
Feb. 15: From Brooklyn to Broadway in Only 50 Years! by Steve Solomon
Feb. 17-18: Betty Buckley
Feb. 21-22: WaistWatchers [CQ] the Musical by Alan Jacobson and Vince DiMura
March 9-10: Tommy Tune
March 21-22: A Jew Grows in Brooklyn 2.0 by Jake Ehrenreich
March 30-31: Lucie Arnaz
KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; performances in the Dreyfoos Concert Hall (Dreyfoos) and Rinker Playhouse (Rinker). 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org:
Nov. 12-17: Fiddler on the Roof by Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick and Joseph Stein (Dreyfoos)
Nov. 22-Dec. 8: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Stephen Sondheim, Larry Gelbart and Burt Shevelove (Rinker)
Nov. 26: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live (Dreyfoos)
Nov. 27: Once (Dreyfoos)
Nov. 29: Daniel Tosh (Dreyfoos)
Dec. 2: A John Waters Christmas (Dreyfoos)
Dec. 10-15: The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields (Dreyfoos)
Dec. 13-14: 17 Border Crossings (Rinker)
Dec. 18-22: My Life on a Diet by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna (Rinker)
Dec. 21-22: Jim Gaffigan (Dreyfoos)
Dec. 27-31: Forbidden Broadway by Gerard Alessandrini (Rinker)
Jan. 7-21: A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri, Alan Menken and Glenn Slater (Dreyfoos)
Jan. 13-23: The Naked Magicians (Rinker)
Jan. 26-27: Hooray for Hollywood! (Rinker)
Jan. 28-Feb. 16: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Dreyfoos)
Feb. 18: 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll (Dreyfoos)
March 3-8: Miss Saigon by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Richard Maltby Jr.
March 7-8: Seven by Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol R. Mack, Ruth Margaff, Anna Deavere Smith and Susan Yankowitz (Rinker)
March 11: The Color Purple by Marsha Norman, Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray (Dreyfoos)
March 13-29: The Capitol Steps in The Lyin’ Kings (Rinker)
March 15: An American in Paris by Craig Lucas, George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (Dreyfoos)
March 17: Neil Berg’s 110 Years of Broadway (Dreyfoos)
March 31-April 5: Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Dreyfoos)
April 7: Forever Motown (Dreyfoos)
April 16: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Dreyfoos)
April 28-May 3: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, Des McAnuff, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Pete Bellotte and Paul Jabara (Dreyfoos)
May 15-31: Cabaret by Joe Masteroff, John Kander and Fred Ebb (Rinker)
June 10: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical by Douglas McGrath, Carole King and others (Dreyfoos)
MNM THEATRE COMPANY: Performances in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org:
Sept. 13-29: Man of La Mancha by Mitch Leigh, Stephen Sondheim and Joe Darion
Nov. 22-Dec. 8: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Burt Shevelove, Larry Gelbart and Burt Shevelove
May 15-31: Cabaret by Joe Masteroff, John Kander and Fred Ebb
LYNN UNIVERSITY SERIES: Jan McArt’s New Play Readings (JM) and Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theater Series (LD), Keith C. & Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. 561-237-9000 or www.lynn.edu/events:
Oct. 5-6: Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute (LD)
Oct. 21: Palazzo by Michael McKeever (JM)
Nov. 2-3: McArdle & McKechnie Celebrate Sondheim & Hamlisch (LD)
Jan. 4-5: New York Old Friend (LD)
Jan. 13: With Eyes Closed by Martha Patterson (JM)
Jan. 18-19: GENTRI – The Gentlemen Trio (LD)
Feb. 10: The Night Before by Dan Clancy (JM)
Feb. 15-16: Reza: Edge of Illusion (LD)
Feb. 29-March 1: Music of the Knights (LD)
March 2: His Heroine by Michael Aman (JM)
April 4-5: Bollywood [CQ] Boulevard (LD
MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE: 1001 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter. 561-575-2223 or www.jupitertheatre.org:
Oct. 27-Nov. 10: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen
Nov. 16: John Lloyd Young
Dec. 3-19: The Mystery of Edwin Drood by Rupert Holmes
Dec. 28-29: The Best of Broadway Musical Revue
Jan. 14-Feb. 2: Chicago by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse
Feb. 23-March 8: Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon
March 17-April 5: How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying by Frank Loesser, Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert
MIZNER PARK CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 844-672-2849 or www.playhouseinfo.com/miznerpark:
Nov. 8-10: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus – Live!
Nov. 23-24: Something Like a Dame with Michael Walters as Dame Edna
Dec. 14: Christine Andreas
Jan. 9-10: Tovah Is Leona with Tovah Feldshuh
Jan. 15-Feb. 23: The Secret Comedy of Women – Girls Only by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein
March 15: Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka
March 26-April 5: Tevye in New York by Tom Dugan (world premiere)
May 29-31: The Book of Moron by Robert Dubac
PALM BEACH DRAMAWORKS: 201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-514-4042 or www.palmbeachdramaworks.org:
Oct. 11-Nov. 3: A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams
Dec. 6-29: Ordinary Americans by Joseph McDonough (world premiere, GableStage coproduction)
Feb. 7-March 1: Skylight by David Hare
April 3-26: The Light in the Piazza by Craig Lucas and Adam Guettel
May 22-June 7: Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan
PRIMAL FORCES: 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 866-811-4111 or www.primalforces.com:
Nov. 15-Dec. 8: Andy and the Orphans by Lindsey Ferrentino
Dec. 20-Jan. 12: Villainous Company by Victor L. Cahn
Feb. 7-March 1: A Funny Thing Happened…on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City by Halley Feiffer
March 13-April 5: Warrior Class by Kenneth Lin
THEATRE LAB: Parliament Hall at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. 561-297-6124 or www.fau.edu/theatrelab:
Nov. 30-Dec. 22: Everything Is Super Great by Stephen Brown (co-world premiere)
Jan. 3-5: New Play Festival
Feb. 8-March 1: The Glass Piano by Alix Sobler
March 14-April 5: To Fall in Love by Jennifer Lane
WICK THEATRE: 7901 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 561-995-2333 or www.thewick.org:
Sept. 19-22: Boca Bound by Bonnie Logan and Richard Peshkin (White Ibis Productions)
Oct. 17-Nov. 10: Hot Shoe Shuffle by Chris Walker
Nov. 29-Dec. 29: The Music Man by Meredith Willson
Jan. 16-Feb. 23: Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice
March 12-April 12: A Chorus Line by Marvin Hamlisch, Edward Kleban, James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante
April 23-May 17: Nunsense by Dan Goggin
WILLOW THEATRE AT SUGAR SAND PARK: 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; productions by Outré Theatre Company (Outré), The Playgroup LLC (Playgroup) and Black Box Booking (Black Box). 561-347-3948 or www.willowtheatre.org and www.outretheatrecompany.com:
Nov. 22-24: Murder at the Butcher’s by Al Pessin (Playgroup)
Jan. 10-Feb. 12: More Stories and Music of the Golden Age of Broadway by Scott Siegel (Black Box)
March 13-22: A Skull in Connemara by Martin McDonough (Outré)
May 1-10: Short Cuts 10 (Playgroup)
MIAMI-DADE COLLEGES
BARRY UNIVERSITY: Broad Auditorium (Broad) and Pelican Theatre (Pelican), 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-3423 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts:
Oct. 24-26: The Complete History of America (Pelican)
Feb. 20-23: DNA (Broad)
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY: Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St., Miami. 305-348-0548 or www.theatre.fiu.edu:
Sept. 27-Oct. 6: Right You Are, If You Think You Are
Nov. 15-24: Red Velvet
Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Measure for Measure
April 10-19: The Miss Firecracker Contest
MIAMI DADE COLLEGE: Kendall Campus, McCarthy Auditorium, Room 6120, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-2282 or www.mdc.edu/onstage:
Oct. 10-13, Oct. 17-19: All in the Timing
Feb. 27-March 1, March 5-7: The Rocky Horror Show
NEW WORLD SCHOOL OF THE ARTS: 25 NE Second St., Miami. 305-237-3541 or www.nwsa.mdc.edu:
Oct. 11-20: Woke/Spring
Nov. 22-Dec. 8: Side Show
Dec. 6-7: Yerma
Dec. 6-8: Sense & Sensibility
Dec. 12-22: One Festival/One Person Shows
Feb. 14-23: Parade
March 19: Rising Stars (Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami)
April 2-5: In the Red & Brown Water
May 7-10: 30th Anniversary New Playwrights’ Festival
UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI JERRY HERMAN RING THEATRE: 1312 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-3355 or www.miami.edu/ring:
Sept. 25-Oct. 6: Little Shop of Horrors
Nov. 14-23: The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Feb. 20-29: The Women
April 16-25: American Idiot
BROWARD COLLEGES
BROWARD COLLEGE: Central Campus, Fine Arts Theatre, Bldg. 6, 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie. 954-201-6884 or www.baileyhall.org:
Oct. 24-27, Oct. 31-Nov. 3: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Nov. 22-24: Director’s Choice One-Act Play
March 19-22, March 26-29: Dead Man’s Cell Phone
April 17-19: Director’s Choice One-Act Play
NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY: Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Davie. 954-262-7620 or cahss.nova.edu/departments/pva/perf-exhib.html:
Oct. 4-5: DNA
Nov. 15: Have Yourself a Very Merry Mayfly: A 24-Hour Theatre Project
Jan. 24: Improv Jam10
April 17-19: Something’s Afoot
MIAMI-DADE COMMUNITY THEATER
JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.jcctheatre.com:
May 6-17: Noises Off
PALM BEACH COMMUNITY THEATER
DELRAY BEACH PLAYHOUSE: 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach. 561-272-1281, ext. 5, or www.delraybeachplayhouse.com:
Sept. 20: The Victory Dolls’ I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen
Oct. 4-20: Calendar Girls
Oct. 17-27: Lungs
Oct. 14-23: From a Funny Lady to Funny Girl
Nov. 29-Dec. 15: See How They Run
Dec. 9-19: Fascinating Rhythms: The Songs of George Gershwin
Dec. 27-29: Wiesenthal
Jan. 11-12: Tovah Is Leona with Tova Feldshuh
Jan. 30-Feb. 9: Fulfillment Center
Jan. 31-Feb. 16: Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein
Feb. 10-20: The Best of All Possible Worlds: Leonard Bernstein on Broadway
March 20-April 5: Stage Struck
March 30-April 9: Put on a Happy Face: Gower Champion on Broadway
April 23-May 3: The Boys Next Door
May 15-31: Steel Magnolias
May 25-June 3: Swinging on a Star: The Songs of Jimmy Van Heusen
June 4-6: The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? with Robert Dubac
LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE: 713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth. 561-586-6410 or www.lakeworthplayhouse.org:
Oct. 3-20: Sister Act
Nov. 14-Dec. 1: Inspecting Carol
Jan. 16-Feb. 2: Gypsy
Feb. 27-March 15: Witness for the Prosecution
April 9-26: Annie
SOUTH FLORIDA CHILDREN’S AND FAMILY THEATER
ACTORS’ PLAYHOUSE AT THE MIRACLE THEATRE: 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. 305-444-9293 or www.actorsplayhouse.org/childrens.html:
Oct. 3-Nov.1: Puss in Boots
Nov. 22-Dec. 22: A Christmas Carol
Feb. 6-March 19, April 30-May 21: The Wizard of Oz.
July 11-25: Disney’s Aladdin
AREA STAGE COMPANY CONSERVATORY: 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. 305-666-2078 or www.areastagecompany.com:
Oct. 18-27: Fiddler on the Roof Jr.
Dec. 6-15: Peter Pan Jr.
AVENTURA ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER: 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org:
Oct. 19: The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle
Dec. 5-6: The Nutcracker (Arts Ballet Theatre)
Jan. 11: The Pout Pout Fish
Jan. 17: Steve Trash Science Live!
Feb. 7: The Diary of Anne Frank
March 2: Bill Blagg’s The Science of Magic
March 15-16: Pete the Cat
May 3: Rapunzel
BROWARD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: Performances in the Au-Rene Theater (Au-Rene), Amaturo Theater (Amaturo), Abdo New River Room (Abdo) and JM Family Studio Theater (JM), 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org:
Oct. 2: Peppa Pig Live! (Au-Rene)
Oct. 5: Junie B. Jones the Musical (Amaturo)JM
Oct. 6: Baby Shark Live! (Au-Rene)
Oct. 15: The Little Engine That Could Earns Her Whistle (Amaturo)
Oct. 25: The Hero in You with Ellis Paul (Abdo)
Nov. 2: Shrek the Musical (Slow Burn sensory-friendly performance, Amaturo)|
Nov. 8: The Mayhem Poets (Amaturo)
Nov. 14-15, Dec. 1: Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play! (Amaturo)
Nov. 14: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis (sensory-friendly live video feed, JM)
Dec. 2-3: Jolly Old St. Nicholas (Amaturo)
Jan. 15-16: Steve Trash Science Live! (Amaturo)
Jan. 25: Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus (Amaturo)
Feb. 10: The Diary of Anne Frank (Amaturo)
Feb. 24: Sewam American Indian Dance (Amaturo)
March 1: The Peking Acrobats (Amaturo)
March 3-4: Bill Blagg’s Magic in Motion (Amaturo)
March 11-13: Pete the Cat (Amaturo)
April 6: Treasure Island (Amaturo)
April 24: Biscuit the Little Yellow Puppy (Amaturo)
April 30-May 2: Rapunzel (Amaturo)
CITY THEATRE: Performances in the Carnival Studio Theater at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-755-9401 or www.citytheatre.com:
June 18-July 5: Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Michael J. Bobbitt and John L. Cornelius II (Arsht)
CORAL SPRINGS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5990 or www.TheCenterCS.com:
Dec. 8: A Magical Cirque Christmas
Feb. 15: Masters of Illusion
Feb. 29: Wild Kratts Live
FANTASY THEATRE FACTORY: Performances at the Sandrell Rivers Theater at the Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Village, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. 305-284-8872 or www.ftfshows.com:
Oct. 26: Little Monster Tales
Nov. 16: Never Everglades
Feb. 29: Gordon Gumshoe, Fairytale Detective
May 16: Lorali
FLORIDA CHILDREN’S THEATRE: Performances at Studio Theatre at the Galleria Mall (Studio), 2542B E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and Bailey Hall (Bailey), 3501 SW Davie Rd., Davie. 954-763-6882 or www.flct.org:
Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3: Matilda the Musical (Studio)
Dec. 13-14: Frozen Jr. (Bailey)
Feb. 1-2: Temple of the Lost Circus (venue TBA)
March: Bring It On: The Musical (venue TBA)
May: Tuck Everlasting (venue TBA)
July: Mamma Mia! (Bailey)
JCAT CULTURAL ARTS THEATRE: The J’s Cultural Arts Theatre, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. 305-932-4200, ext. 150, or www.jcctheatre.com:
Dec. 4-15: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
March 18-29: The Miracle Worker
KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; performances in the Rinker Playhouse (Rinker) and Persson Hall (Persson). 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org:
Dec. 7: The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Family Favorites (Persson)
Dec. 23: A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage (Dreyfoos)
Jan. 18: The Pout-Pout Fish (Persson)
Jan. 24: A Very Silly Vaudeville (Rinker)
Feb. 15: Cahoots (Persson)
May 9: Diary of a Wombat (Persson)
MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE: 1001 E. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter. 561-575-2223 or www.jupitertheatre.org:
May 15-16: Musical to be announced
June 26-27: Shrek the Musical
July 24-25: Disney’s Aladdin Jr.
MIAMI CHILDRENS THEATER: Performances at Alper JCC, 11155 SW 112th Ave., Miami (Alper), and Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest (Pinecrest). 305-274-3595 or www.miamichildrenstheater.biz:
Oct. 26-Nov. 3: Matilda (Alper)
Nov. 1-3: Disney’s Aristocats (Pinecrest)
Dec. 20-29: Frozen Jr. (Alper)
Feb. 29-March 8: Spring Awakening (Alper)
April 3-5: Once on This Island Jr. (Alper)
May 1-3: Tarzan (Pinecrest)
May 23-31: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Alper)
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY AUDITORIUM: 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org:
Oct. 5: ZunZún Children’s Festival (FUNDarte)
Oct. 26: Dino-Light (Lightwire Theater)
July 19: International Children’s Day (Teatro Avante)
MIAMI THEATER CENTER: 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. 305-751-9550 or www.mtcmiami.org:
Oct. 26: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Dec. 7: Ayiti, the Pearl of the Antilles
Feb. 8: The Amazing Max
April 24-25: Slingby’s Emil and the Detectives
SOL CHILDREN THEATER: 3333 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. 561-447-8829 or www.solchildren.org:
Oct. 4-20: Little Shop of Horrors
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER: 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org:
Feb. 29: Peking Acrobats
April 18: The Cashore Marionettes
Comments