Deadline for 2019 Miami Season of the Arts is approaching. Here’s how to get included.

Miami

Summer has scarcely begun, but it’s time to start thinking about the fall cultural season. And that means the Miami Herald’s Season of the Arts preview section in print and online.

The calendars include performing and visual arts events open to the public from Sept. 8 2019 through May 2020. The deadline for submissions is July 31. The issue will publish on Sept. 8.

Even if you have already sent out an email announcing your new season, please send the information in the format shown below, and direct your email to the appropriate person based on the discipline, noted below. Please be sure to put Season of the Arts in the subject line of your email.

We do need to have your information in a specific format, as follows:

▪ Name of organization



▪ Place where performances are held, with address.



▪ Public number and website for event information.



▪ Name of each show, with dates.



▪ If you have hi-res photos of any of your productions, please email those as well.

Here are the contacts by discipline. Please copy all emails to season@miamiherald.com:

Classical music: Michael Hamersly, mikehamersly@gmail.com.



Pop, jazz, blues, hip-hop, Latin music: Michael Hamersly, mikehamersly@gmail.com.



Visual arts: mhfeatures@gmail.com.



Dance/performance: mhfeatures@gmail.com.



Theater: Christinedolen23@gmail.com.









For questions, email Season of the Arts editor Jane Wooldridge, jwooldridge@miamiherald.com.