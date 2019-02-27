A couple traveled around the world then opened this restaurant of their favorite dishes

Don’t judge Mundo Kitchen & Wine Bar by its modest strip mall location.
Inside find a small intimate space done in soft earth tones with white tablecloths serving seasonal, global dishes. That’s thanks to the husband and wife team who have owned restaurants around the world, and put some of their favorite dishes on the menu at this spot in South Miami.
Jose Luis and Catherine Pawelek, who met on a cruise ship that would sail them around the world, have a following from when they owned three Botticelli Trattorias in the ‘90s. They since ran bed and breakfasts and restaurants in New Hampshire, St. Petersburg, Las Vegas, Playa del Carmen. Pawelek, who grew up in the Netherlands, makes all the desserts.
Start With These Dishes
Try bronzed calamari rings and tentacles rolled in cayenne, cardamom, pink and black pepper and other spices. They are flash-fried served with mango dip.
Meat lovers should go with braised and shredded short rib empanadas, served with chimichurri sauce. The provoleta is oven-grilled provolone cheese, dusted in oregano and topped with diced tomato and olive oil. There are also Barcelona Albondigas (meatballs) made with a mix of ground beef and pork in tomato sauce. The steamed Prince Edward Island mussels are tossed in a spicy fra diavolo sauce.
Share These Dishes
Order the Argentine-style arrachera chimichurri. This is a 10-ounce flank steak finished in parsley-garlic-red pepper flake-lemon and olive oil sauce, plated with sweet potato fries.
Most mains come with arugula salad in raspberry vinaigrette, potato of the day (mashed, hashed, fried, or home fries with peppers and onions) and seasonal vegetables. Chicken fantasia brings a chicken breast in pink cream sauce, enriched with Gorgonzola and roasted red peppers.
There’s also half a roasted Maple Leaf Farm Pekin duck in wild berry and crème de cassis sauce. Pastas include angel hair in fresh tomato sauce with basil and mozzarella, penne in Bolognese sauce and Portobello ravioli. The ravioli are served in a reduction of coconut milk spiked with Madras curry powder, diced apple and raisins.
For seafood try the pan-seared Atlantic salmon fillet in a reduction of strawberries and balsamic or a branzino fillet crusted in sesame seeds in a citrus-soy-ginger infusion. Pair seafood with a glass of Fleur du Cap chardonnay from South Africa with grapefruit and gooseberry notes and orange blossom aroma.
Save Room For Dessert
The rotating menu includes marshmallow cheesecake with chocolate and caramel, bread pudding with salted caramel and gooey triple chocolate brownies.
Mundo Kitchen & Wine Bar
Address: 1535 Madruga Avenue, Coral Gables
Contact: 786-275-4443, mundokitchen.com
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Prices: Appetizers $6-$12, entrees $20-$29, sides $4, desserts $8
