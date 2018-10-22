Tickets to the South Beach food festival are on sale now. Here are our top picks

Whip out those credit cards, South Beach food fest lovers.

Tickets went on sale today for the 2019 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, the five-day food festival which runs Feb. 20-24. Mastercard holders got first crack at tickets as early as Oct. 8. General ticket sales opened at midnight Monday.

As usual, tickets can be purchased online at Sobewff.org. Tickets range from $85 for wine-tasting seminars and eclipse the $350-a-person mark for intimate dinners. The event expands its offering in Broward County this year, and launches its first event in Palm Beach County, with several James Beard nominated chefs.

Here are five events we’re looking forward to this year:

The Best of the North and the South

Nina Compton, who made a name for herself at the Fontainebleau, won the James Beard award for Best Chef: South in May, and she’s paired with Edouardo Jordan (Best Chef: North), joining Dolester Miles (Outstanding Pastry Chef) at South Beach’s Yardbird.

Feb. 21, 7 p.m. $250. More info: https://sobewff.org/yardbird/

A Taste of Puerto Rico

Chef José Andrés, who responded to a hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico by serving more than 3 million meals on the island and is donating proceeds from his book about the experience, “We Fed an Island,” to charity, pays homage. The event features his inspired twists on Puerto Rican classics mofongo, bacalaito, tostones and roasted pork. Andrés was the honored chef in last year’s tribute dinner, where, at the end of the night, he tore off his chef’s coat during a speech refuting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to reveal a T-shirt that read “I am an immigrant.”

Feb. 21, 7 p.m. $250. More info: https://sobewff.org/sls/

Welcome to the neighborhood

This dinner brings together new neighbors Brad Kilgore of Wynwood’s Alter and Brava at the Arsht with brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, whose first restaurant together will anchor the new downtown Miami train station’s food hall.

Feb. 21, 7-10 p.m. $275. More info: https://sobewff.org/kaido/

Dueling barbecues

Michael Schwartz’s new waterfront restaurant north of downtown, Amara, features the longtime Miami resident’s interpretations of Latin cuisine. For this dinner, he pairs with Argentinean barbecue expert Greg and Gabrielle Denton, fellow James Beard award winners for their cookbook, for a night at his picturesque restaurant.

Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m. $250. More info: https://sobewff.org/amara/

For another twist on barbecue, there’s Norman Van Aken — who helped define New World Cuisine with Latin flavors in Miami — hosting West Coast barbecue master Adam Perry Lang at Van Aken’s new Wynwood restaurant, Three.

Feb. 21, 7 p.m. $250. More info: https://sobewff.org/three/

To see our 10 picks for your best bets at this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, see our story here.