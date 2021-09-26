Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Music & Nightlife

Where are the best concerts in South Florida? Here are the top venues

FTX Arena in downtown Miami is the venue for most of this season’s hottest musical acts.
FTX Arena in downtown Miami is the venue for most of this season’s hottest musical acts. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

VENUES

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC): 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (ARSHT): 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.

Arts Garage (ARTS GARAGE): 180 NE First St., Delray Beach Center for the Arts/ Crest Theatre Beach; 561-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AVENTURA): 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; 305-466-8002 or Aventuracenter.org;

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BB&T Center (BB&T): 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000 or thebbtcenter.com.

Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (BAYFRONT): 301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA): 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.

The Casino @ Dania Beach (CDB), 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com;

Charles F. Dodge City Center (DODGE): 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; Ticketmaster.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Coral Springs Center for the Arts (CSCA): 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5999 or thecentercs.com.

Culture Room (CR): 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074 or cultureroom.net.

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (FILL): 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com.

Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (FTL BEACH): North of the Sheraton Hotel on Sea Breeze Boulevard; www.tortugamusicfestival.com.

Frost School of Music (FROST): University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-2400 or Frostmusiclive.com.

FTX Arena (FTX): 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-777-1000 or ftxarena.com.

The Funky Biscuit (FUNKY): 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-2929 or www.funkybiscuit.com.

The Ground (THE GROUND): 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001.

Hard Rock Live Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (HRL): 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Hard Rock Stadium (HRS): 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens. 305-623-6100 or hardrockstadium.com.

iThink Amphitheatre (iThink): 601 Sansbury’s Way, Suite 7, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0445 or livenation.com.

James L. Knight Center (KNIGHT): 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. 305-416-5977 or jlkc.com.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (KRAVIS): 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or kravis.org.

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC): 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; 954-777-2055 or LPACFL.com.

Magic City Casino (MAGIC), 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or magiccitycasino.com.

Mana Wynwood South (MANA): Mana Wynwood South, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.iiipoints.com.

Martha Mary Concerts (MMC): Corpus Christ Church and La Merced Chapel, 3220 NW 7th Ave., Miami. 305-458-0111 or MarthaMaryConcerts.org.

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus (MDC-KENDALL): McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.

Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus (MDC-WOLFSON), 101 NE 4th St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA): 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or miamidade.gov/artsandculture/MDCA.asp.

Miami Improv (IMPROV): 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; www.miamiimprov.com.

Miniaci Performing Arts Center (MINIACI): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.

Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark (MIRAMAR): 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org.

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater (MIRAMAR REG): 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; Ticketmaster.

Mizner Park Amphitheatre (MIZNER): 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700 or http://myboca.us/pages/mizneramphi.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA): 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.

North Beach Bandshell (NORTH): 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-861-3616.

Palm Beach Improv (PBI): 550 S. Rosemary Ave., #250, West Palm Beach; www.palmbeachimprov.com.

Parker Playhouse (PP): 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or parkerplayhouse.com.

Pinecrest Gardens (PINECREST): 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or pinecrest-fl.gov.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (PBA): 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach. 954-946-2402 or theamppompano.org.

Respectable Street (RESPECT): 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-832-9999

Revolution Live (REV): 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-0950 or jointherevolution.net.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (SCCC): 5555 NW 40th St. Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700.

Seminole Theatre (SEMINOLE): 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.

Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Center for the Performing Arts (BARRY):11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-7559 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC): 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.

Tin Roof (TIN ROOF): 8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. tinroofdelraybeach.com.

University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall (UM-GUSMAN): 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.

Profile Image of Jane Wooldridge
Jane Wooldridge
Jane Wooldridge, an award-winning journalist and Miami Herald veteran, oversees coverage of real estate, economy, urban development, tourism, cruises, visual arts and Art Basel. She is president of the Society of American Travel Writers. Find her on Instagram @JaneWooldridge.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Music & Nightlife

Alanis Morissette talks ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album and possible Tony Awards sweep: ‘I still pinch myself!’

Updated September 26, 2021 2:05 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service