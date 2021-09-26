Music & Nightlife
Where are the best concerts in South Florida? Here are the top venues
VENUES
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC): 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. 305-638-6771 or www.ahcacmiami.org.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (ARSHT): 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org.
Arts Garage (ARTS GARAGE): 180 NE First St., Delray Beach Center for the Arts/ Crest Theatre Beach; 561-450-6357 or artsgarage.org.
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AVENTURA): 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; 305-466-8002 or Aventuracenter.org;
BB&T Center (BB&T): 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000 or thebbtcenter.com.
Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (BAYFRONT): 301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami. Bayfrontparkmiami.com.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA): 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or browardcenter.org.
The Casino @ Dania Beach (CDB), 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com;
Charles F. Dodge City Center (DODGE): 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; Ticketmaster.
Coral Springs Center for the Arts (CSCA): 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. 954-344-5999 or thecentercs.com.
Culture Room (CR): 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. 954-564-1074 or cultureroom.net.
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (FILL): 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7300 or fillmoremb.com.
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (FTL BEACH): North of the Sheraton Hotel on Sea Breeze Boulevard; www.tortugamusicfestival.com.
Frost School of Music (FROST): University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 305-284-2400 or Frostmusiclive.com.
FTX Arena (FTX): 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-777-1000 or ftxarena.com.
The Funky Biscuit (FUNKY): 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton; 561-395-2929 or www.funkybiscuit.com.
The Ground (THE GROUND): 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001.
Hard Rock Live Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (HRL): 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood. 954-797-5531 or hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.
Hard Rock Stadium (HRS): 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., Miami Gardens. 305-623-6100 or hardrockstadium.com.
iThink Amphitheatre (iThink): 601 Sansbury’s Way, Suite 7, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0445 or livenation.com.
James L. Knight Center (KNIGHT): 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. 305-416-5977 or jlkc.com.
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (KRAVIS): 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469 or kravis.org.
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC): 3800 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; 954-777-2055 or LPACFL.com.
Magic City Casino (MAGIC), 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or magiccitycasino.com.
Mana Wynwood South (MANA): Mana Wynwood South, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.iiipoints.com.
Martha Mary Concerts (MMC): Corpus Christ Church and La Merced Chapel, 3220 NW 7th Ave., Miami. 305-458-0111 or MarthaMaryConcerts.org.
Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus (MDC-KENDALL): McCarthy Theater, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. 305-237-3622.
Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus (MDC-WOLFSON), 101 NE 4th St., Rm. 2106, Miami. 305-237-3622.
Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA): 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. 305-547-5414 or miamidade.gov/artsandculture/MDCA.asp.
Miami Improv (IMPROV): 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; www.miamiimprov.com.
Miniaci Performing Arts Center (MINIACI): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie. 954-462-0222 or 877-311-7469.
Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark (MIRAMAR): 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org.
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater (MIRAMAR REG): 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; Ticketmaster.
Mizner Park Amphitheatre (MIZNER): 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7700 or http://myboca.us/pages/mizneramphi.
Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA): 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.
North Beach Bandshell (NORTH): 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-861-3616.
Palm Beach Improv (PBI): 550 S. Rosemary Ave., #250, West Palm Beach; www.palmbeachimprov.com.
Parker Playhouse (PP): 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222 or parkerplayhouse.com.
Pinecrest Gardens (PINECREST): 11000 SW Red Rd., Pinecrest. 305-669-6990 or pinecrest-fl.gov.
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre (PBA): 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach. 954-946-2402 or theamppompano.org.
Respectable Street (RESPECT): 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. 561-832-9999
Revolution Live (REV): 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-727-0950 or jointherevolution.net.
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (SCCC): 5555 NW 40th St. Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700.
Seminole Theatre (SEMINOLE): 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead; 786-650-2073 or www.seminoletheatre.org.
Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Center for the Performing Arts (BARRY):11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores. 305-899-7559 or www.barry.edu/fine-arts.
South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC): 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay. 786-573-5300 or smdcac.org.
Tin Roof (TIN ROOF): 8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. tinroofdelraybeach.com.
University of Miami’s Gusman Concert Hall (UM-GUSMAN): 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables. 800-433-3243.
