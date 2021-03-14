Megan Thee Stallion wins Grammy for Best New Artist, first female rapper to take honor since 1999

She’s thee one.

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist Grammy on Sunday, becoming the first female rap artist to take the category in more than two decades, since Lauryn Hill won in 1999.

She quickly honored her seven fellow nominees in her classy acceptance speech.

“I wanna cry, but first of all I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing,” she said from the outdoor stage overlooking the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a hell of a year, but we made it,” she said. The Texas rapper thanked God, her manager T. Farris and her mom who managed her career before she died in 2019.

“I really want to say thank you to my mama. She’s not here with me today, but I know she’s here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do it,” she said.

Megan, 26, beat out fellow nominees Ngrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranda.

It was her second trophy of the night.

She also won best rap performance for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé.

Megan screamed repeatedly in excitement when she accepted the first award during the pre-primetime ceremony.