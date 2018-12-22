Did you say party? From a beer festival to a New Years bash with Pitbull, this company gets Miami partying

It’s no coincidence that the SWARM company has its offices in Wynwood, or that the front of the building is covered with the graffiti that have made the neighborhood famous.
SWARM is a creature of Wynwood. And Miami. And parties. After all, the company organizes many of them.
Think Grovetoberfest, the October beer bash that brings more than 130 craft breweries and 600 types of beer to Peacock Park in Coconut Grove.
Two months later, the company coordinates Basel House, a graffiti mural show that lures more than 100 artists and musicians to one of the coolest buildings in Wynwood (or anywhere else, for that matter): the old RC Cola bottling plant that this year hosted Kanye West and Lil Wayne for the launch of Skins, a posthumous album by the rapper XXXTentacion.
And when it comes to New Years Eve’s in Bayfront Park, Pitbull’s Mr. Worldwide NYE extravaganza will feature food, drinks and logistics – everything but the stage show – arranged by SWARM.
In all, SWARM puts its stamp on about 100 events per year, including 40 that are the property of the company. It’s earned quite a reputation: this year, it was named by Inc. Magagine as 98 among the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the United States.
SWARM had revenues of $11.3 million last year. The Inc. ranking, which compares revenue growth from 2014 to 2017, put the company in fifth place among Miami businesses and 11th in Florida.
SWARM also ranked in 11th place among all U.S. publicity and marketing companies, according to the Inc. Magazine lists.
“We’re an agency dedicated to creating experiences, and we attract a lot of people to a place when we have an event,” said SWARM President Javi Zayas. Its name refers to the crowds it draws.
SWARM was founded in 2014 by Zayas and Tony Albelo, now the company’s executive director. Both were then already well known as event organizers.
Albelo was involved in Grovetoberfest, which he launched after a friend commented that Miami did not have a single craft beer festival.
And Zayas, who had already discovered the economic potential of millennials in the Brickell area, organized a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the neighborhood.
In 2013 they jointly organized the Wynwood Live event. It was so successful that they agreed to join forces on a handshake.
Harry Davidson, now the company’s chairman of the board, encouraged the union. He told them the story of Cornelius Vanderbilt and Henry Flagler, railroad moguls who did not know their real business until Henry Ford came along.
“They should have understood that they were in the transportation business, not the railroad business,” said Albelo.
SWARM now organizes the South Florida Seafood Festival, the Wynwood Marketplace, the block party at the Wynwood Art Walks and the Saint Patrick parties in Wynwood and Brickell.
They also work on other important events such as the Art Deco Weekend, Carnaval Miami and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.
The company can coordinate all facets of an event, from the venue to the logistics, decorations and publicity.
“I am proud that 80 people work full time in the company we created,” said Albelo, adding that were it not for that team, and the 300 additional workers that can be hired for events, the company would not have been able to achieve so much.
Both Albelo, 50, born in Los Angeles and raised in Miami, and Zayas, 33, born and raised in Miami, say their ties to the city are so strong that they decided not to expand outside the area.
“We want to help the growth of Miami in culture and entertainment,” said Albelo. “All these events bring in a lot of money and opportunities.”
Albelo and Zayas also have been reinvesting their revenues, and recently bought a $2 million warehouse. “We’re very aggressive about investing our profits,” said Zayas.
Their focus now is on the Little River neighborhood. Events, they’re convinced, will help make it Miami’s new hot spot.
