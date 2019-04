Movie News & Reviews Disney releases official The Lion King trailer April 10, 2019 12:00 AM

Welcome back to Pride Rock. Walt Disney Pictures revisits The Lion King with a cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. It's in theaters on July 19, 2019.