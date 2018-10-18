‘Halloween’ | Anatomy of a scene

David Gordon Green discusses a sequence from his new film featuring Jamie Lee Curtis.
Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

'Tag' movie stars in Miami

'Tag' movie stars in Miami

Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress were at Fun Dimension in Wynwood to talk to Miami Herald celebrity reporter Madeleine Marr about their new comedy, "Tag," The movie is about a group of friends who've been playing tag since they were kids.

